Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) attempts a pass against Cleveland Browns defensive end Joe Jackson (91) in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens (4-1) take a four-game winning streak into their home matchup October 17, 2021 with a streaking Los Angeles Chargers squad (4-1), who have won 3 straight. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Ravens vs. Chargers

Game Day: Sunday, October 17, 2021

Sunday, October 17, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium

M&T Bank Stadium

Betting Information for Baltimore vs. Los Angeles

Favorite Spread Total Ravens -3 51

Baltimore and Los Angeles Stats

This year, the Ravens put up 4.0 more points per game (27.2) than the Chargers give up (23.2).

The Ravens collect 68.8 more yards per game (440.6) than the Chargers allow per contest (371.8).

The Ravens have turned the ball over six times this season, one fewer than the Chargers have forced (7).

This year the Chargers put up 5.0 more points per game (28.4) than the Ravens surrender (23.4).

The Chargers rack up 411.4 yards per game, 21.8 more yards than the 389.6 the Ravens allow.

The Chargers have five giveaways this season, while the Ravens have five takeaways.

Ravens Impact Players

Lamar Jackson has passed for 1,519 yards (112-for-167), with eight touchdowns and three interceptions (303.8 YPG). He's also run the ball 56 times for a team-high 341 yards and two scores, averaging 68.2 yards per game.

Marquise Brown has hauled in 28 receptions for 451 yards, best on his team, and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 38 times, and averages 90.2 receiving yards per game.

Jayson Oweh has 3.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 3.0 TFL and 13 tackles.

Over the course of the current campaign, Patrick Queen has racked up 33 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one sack and leads the team in tackles.

This season Anthony Averett leads the team with two interceptions and has added 24 tackles and four passes defended.

Ravens Injuries: Miles Boykin: Questionable (Thigh), Jimmy Smith: Questionable (Knee), Derek Wolfe: Doubtful (Neck), Marcus Peters: Questionable (Thigh), Tyre Phillips: Questionable (Shoulder), Chris Moore: Questionable (Finger), Ronnie Stanley: Questionable (Shoulder), Anthony Levine Sr.: Questionable (Abdomen)

Chargers Impact Players

Justin Herbert has thrown for 1,576 yards while completing 67.1% of his passes, with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions (315.2 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 19 times for 60 yards and one touchdown.

Austin Ekeler has racked up a team-high 349 rushing yards (69.8 per game) and scored four touchdowns. He has tacked on 23 catches for 194 yards with three receiving touchdowns.

This season Mike Williams has 31 receptions and leads the team with 471 yards (94.2 per game) while hauling in six touchdowns.

Joey Bosa has notched a team-leading 2.5 sacks, while adding 15 tackles.

Over the course of the current campaign, Derwin James has totaled 43 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.

Asante Samuel Jr. has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 16 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and five passes defended.

Chargers Injuries: No Injuries Listed

