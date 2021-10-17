Publish date:
How to Watch Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Baltimore Ravens (4-1) take a four-game winning streak into their home matchup October 17, 2021 with a streaking Los Angeles Chargers squad (4-1), who have won 3 straight. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Ravens vs. Chargers
- Game Day: Sunday, October 17, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Baltimore vs. Los Angeles
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Ravens
-3
51
Baltimore and Los Angeles Stats
- This year, the Ravens put up 4.0 more points per game (27.2) than the Chargers give up (23.2).
- The Ravens collect 68.8 more yards per game (440.6) than the Chargers allow per contest (371.8).
- The Ravens have turned the ball over six times this season, one fewer than the Chargers have forced (7).
- This year the Chargers put up 5.0 more points per game (28.4) than the Ravens surrender (23.4).
- The Chargers rack up 411.4 yards per game, 21.8 more yards than the 389.6 the Ravens allow.
- The Chargers have five giveaways this season, while the Ravens have five takeaways.
Ravens Impact Players
- Lamar Jackson has passed for 1,519 yards (112-for-167), with eight touchdowns and three interceptions (303.8 YPG). He's also run the ball 56 times for a team-high 341 yards and two scores, averaging 68.2 yards per game.
- Marquise Brown has hauled in 28 receptions for 451 yards, best on his team, and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 38 times, and averages 90.2 receiving yards per game.
- Jayson Oweh has 3.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 3.0 TFL and 13 tackles.
- Over the course of the current campaign, Patrick Queen has racked up 33 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one sack and leads the team in tackles.
- This season Anthony Averett leads the team with two interceptions and has added 24 tackles and four passes defended.
Ravens Injuries: Miles Boykin: Questionable (Thigh), Jimmy Smith: Questionable (Knee), Derek Wolfe: Doubtful (Neck), Marcus Peters: Questionable (Thigh), Tyre Phillips: Questionable (Shoulder), Chris Moore: Questionable (Finger), Ronnie Stanley: Questionable (Shoulder), Anthony Levine Sr.: Questionable (Abdomen)
Chargers Impact Players
- Justin Herbert has thrown for 1,576 yards while completing 67.1% of his passes, with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions (315.2 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 19 times for 60 yards and one touchdown.
- Austin Ekeler has racked up a team-high 349 rushing yards (69.8 per game) and scored four touchdowns. He has tacked on 23 catches for 194 yards with three receiving touchdowns.
- This season Mike Williams has 31 receptions and leads the team with 471 yards (94.2 per game) while hauling in six touchdowns.
- Joey Bosa has notched a team-leading 2.5 sacks, while adding 15 tackles.
- Over the course of the current campaign, Derwin James has totaled 43 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.
- Asante Samuel Jr. has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 16 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and five passes defended.
Chargers Injuries: No Injuries Listed
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
October
17
2021
Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens
TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)