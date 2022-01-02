How to Watch Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Baltimore Ravens (8-7) enter a matchup against the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium on a four-game losing streak. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Ravens vs. Rams
- Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. Baltimore
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Rams
-6.5
46.5
Los Angeles and Baltimore Stats
- The Rams rack up 4.0 more points per game (27.7) than the Ravens give up (23.7).
- The Rams collect only 13.0 more yards per game (379.1), than the Ravens allow per outing (366.1).
- The Rams have turned the ball over seven more times (18 total) than the Ravens have forced a turnover (11) this season.
- The Ravens rack up 23.7 points per game, comparable to the 21.7 the Rams allow.
- The Ravens rack up 43.0 more yards per game (382.1) than the Rams allow (339.1).
- This season the Ravens have turned the ball over 21 times, while the Rams have forced 21 turnovers.
Rams Impact Players
- Matthew Stafford has passed for 4,339 yards (357-for-534), with 36 touchdowns and 13 interceptions (289.3 yards per game).
- Sony Michel has 168 attempts for a team-leading 728 rushing yards (48.5 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Cooper Kupp has racked up 132 receptions for 1,734 yards, best on his team, and 14 touchdowns. He has been targeted 177 times, and averages 115.6 receiving yards per game.
- Aaron Donald has collected a team-leading 12.0 sacks, while adding 17.0 TFL and 71 tackles.
- Jordan Fuller has racked up 101 tackles and 1.0 TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- Taylor Rapp has picked off three passes to lead the team while adding 78 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and four passes defended.
Rams Injuries: Leonard Floyd: Questionable (Abdomen), Micah Kiser: Out (Knee), Cam Akers: Questionable (Ankle), Jared Goff: Out (Thumb)
Ravens Impact Players
- This season Lamar Jackson has put up 2,882 passing yards (192.1 per game) while going 246-for-382 (64.4%) and throwing for 16 touchdowns with 13 interceptions. He has tacked on a team-high 767 rushing yards on 133 carries with two touchdowns.
- Mark Andrews has 93 catches (132 targets) and paces his team with 1,187 receiving yards (79.1 per game) while scoring nine touchdowns.
- This season Tyus Bowser leads the team with 6.0 sacks and has added 6.0 TFL and 48 tackles.
- Patrick Queen's 92 tackles, 10.0 TFL, and two sacks make him the team's top tackler.
- This season Anthony Averett leads the team with three interceptions and has added 53 tackles and 11 passes defended.
Ravens Injuries: Marcus Peters: Questionable (Calf), Patrick Mekari: Questionable (Back), Yannick Ngakoue: Questionable (Thigh), Marlon Humphrey: Questionable (Knee), Calais Campbell: Questionable (Calf), Jimmy Smith: Questionable (Ribs), Gus Edwards: Questionable (Back), Mark Ingram II: Questionable (Illness), Willie Snead IV: Questionable (Ankle), D.J. Fluker: Questionable (Knee)
Regional restrictions apply.