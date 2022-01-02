Skip to main content
    January 2, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Cleveland Browns defensive end Takkarist McKinley (55) brings down Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the first half of an NFL football game at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 20

    The Baltimore Ravens (8-7) enter a matchup against the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium on a four-game losing streak. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Ravens vs. Rams

    Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. Baltimore

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Rams

    -6.5

    46.5

    Los Angeles and Baltimore Stats

    • The Rams rack up 4.0 more points per game (27.7) than the Ravens give up (23.7).
    • The Rams collect only 13.0 more yards per game (379.1), than the Ravens allow per outing (366.1).
    • The Rams have turned the ball over seven more times (18 total) than the Ravens have forced a turnover (11) this season.
    • The Ravens rack up 23.7 points per game, comparable to the 21.7 the Rams allow.
    • The Ravens rack up 43.0 more yards per game (382.1) than the Rams allow (339.1).
    • This season the Ravens have turned the ball over 21 times, while the Rams have forced 21 turnovers.

    Rams Impact Players

    • Matthew Stafford has passed for 4,339 yards (357-for-534), with 36 touchdowns and 13 interceptions (289.3 yards per game).
    • Sony Michel has 168 attempts for a team-leading 728 rushing yards (48.5 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Cooper Kupp has racked up 132 receptions for 1,734 yards, best on his team, and 14 touchdowns. He has been targeted 177 times, and averages 115.6 receiving yards per game.
    • Aaron Donald has collected a team-leading 12.0 sacks, while adding 17.0 TFL and 71 tackles.
    • Jordan Fuller has racked up 101 tackles and 1.0 TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • Taylor Rapp has picked off three passes to lead the team while adding 78 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and four passes defended.

    Rams Injuries: Leonard Floyd: Questionable (Abdomen), Micah Kiser: Out (Knee), Cam Akers: Questionable (Ankle), Jared Goff: Out (Thumb)

    Ravens Impact Players

    • This season Lamar Jackson has put up 2,882 passing yards (192.1 per game) while going 246-for-382 (64.4%) and throwing for 16 touchdowns with 13 interceptions. He has tacked on a team-high 767 rushing yards on 133 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Mark Andrews has 93 catches (132 targets) and paces his team with 1,187 receiving yards (79.1 per game) while scoring nine touchdowns.
    • This season Tyus Bowser leads the team with 6.0 sacks and has added 6.0 TFL and 48 tackles.
    • Patrick Queen's 92 tackles, 10.0 TFL, and two sacks make him the team's top tackler.
    • This season Anthony Averett leads the team with three interceptions and has added 53 tackles and 11 passes defended.

    Ravens Injuries: Marcus Peters: Questionable (Calf), Patrick Mekari: Questionable (Back), Yannick Ngakoue: Questionable (Thigh), Marlon Humphrey: Questionable (Knee), Calais Campbell: Questionable (Calf), Jimmy Smith: Questionable (Ribs), Gus Edwards: Questionable (Back), Mark Ingram II: Questionable (Illness), Willie Snead IV: Questionable (Ankle), D.J. Fluker: Questionable (Knee)

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
