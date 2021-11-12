Baltimore Ravens vs. Miami Dolphins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/11/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Baltimore Ravens vs. Miami Dolphins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 7, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws in over time against the Minnesota Vikings at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 7, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws in over time against the Minnesota Vikings at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    The Baltimore Ravens (6-2) visit the Miami Dolphins (2-7) at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, November 11, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Dolphins vs. Ravens

    • Game Day: Thursday, November 11, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
    • TV: NFL Network
    • Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Baltimore and Miami Stats

    • The Ravens score just 0.7 more points per game (27.6) than the Dolphins give up (26.9).
    • The Ravens average 427.9 yards per game, 36 more yards than the 391.9 the Dolphins give up per contest.
    • This year, the Ravens have 10 turnovers, three fewer than the Dolphins have takeaways (13).
    • The Dolphins put up 7.2 fewer points per game (17.2) than the Ravens surrender (24.4).
    • The Dolphins average 76.9 fewer yards per game (297.4) than the Ravens give up (374.3).
    • The Dolphins have turned the ball over 18 times this season, 11 more turnovers than the Ravens have forced (7).

    Ravens Impact Players

    • Lamar Jackson has 2,209 passing yards (276.1 per game) and a 65% completion percentage (173-for-266) while firing 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also leads his team with 600 yards on the ground on 97 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 75 YPG.
    • Marquise Brown has hauled in 46 passes for a team best 682 yards and six touchdowns. He averages 85.3 receiving yards per game.
    • Jayson Oweh has notched a team-leading three sacks, while adding three TFL and 14 tackles.
    • Patrick Queen has collected 42 tackles, five TFL, and one sack, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • This season Anthony Averett leads the team with two interceptions and has added 38 tackles and eight passes defended.

    Ravens Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Tavon Young

    CB

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Brandon Williams

    DT

    Shoulder

    Questionable

    Patrick Mekari

    OL

    Ankle

    Doubtful

    Nick Boyle

    TE

    Knee

    Questionable

    Marquise Brown

    WR

    Back

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Dolphins Impact Players

    • Jacoby Brissett has thrown for 1,127 yards while completing 64.4% of his passes, with five touchdowns and four interceptions (125.2 yards per game).
    • Myles Gaskin has ran for a team-leading 313 yards on 86 attempts (34.8 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown. He also averages 20.9 receiving yards per game, grabbing 37 passes for a team-high 188 yards and three touchdowns.
    • Mike Gesicki has hauled in 44 passes for a team-high 529 yards and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 63 times, and averages 58.8 yards per game.
    • This season Emmanuel Ogbah leads the team with five sacks and has added five TFL and 21 tackles.
    • Jerome Baker's 50 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one interception make him the team's top tackler.
    • This season Xavien Howard leads the team with two interceptions and has added 26 tackles and 10 passes defended.

    Dolphins Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Tua Tagovailoa

    QB

    Finger

    Questionable

    Brandon Jones

    S

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Elijah Campbell

    DB

    Toe

    Questionable

    Jerome Baker

    LB

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Ravens Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/17/2021

    Chargers

    W 34-6

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Bengals

    L 41-17

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Vikings

    W 34-31

    Home

    11/11/2021

    Dolphins

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Bears

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Browns

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Steelers

    -

    Away

    Dolphins Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/24/2021

    Atlanta

    L 30-28

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Buffalo

    L 26-11

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Houston

    W 17-9

    Home

    11/11/2021

    Baltimore

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    New York

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Carolina

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    New York

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    11
    2021

    Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins

    TV CHANNEL: NFL Network
    Time
    8:20
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 7, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws in over time against the Minnesota Vikings at M&amp;T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Miami Dolphins vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/11/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws in over time against the Minnesota Vikings at M&amp;T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Baltimore Ravens vs. Miami Dolphins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/11/2021

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17128510
    NBA

    How to Watch Pacers at Jazz

    21 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    College Soccer

    How to Watch Washington at Oregon State in Men's College Soccer

    21 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) hits Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) with his elbow during the second quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/11/2021

    21 minutes ago
    Nov 10, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32) gestures for a video review as Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) and guard T.J. McConnell (9) and forward Domantas Sabonis (11) look on in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/11/2021

    21 minutes ago
    USATSI_13338587 (1)
    CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying 2022

    How to Watch Peru vs. Bolivia

    31 minutes ago
    USATSI_17127188
    College Basketball

    How to Watch UC Riverside at Arizona State

    51 minutes ago
    USATSI_17050020 (2)
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Michigan at Penn State in Men's College Hockey

    51 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy