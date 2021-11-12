Baltimore Ravens vs. Miami Dolphins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/11/2021

Nov 7, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws in over time against the Minnesota Vikings at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens (6-2) visit the Miami Dolphins (2-7) at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, November 11, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Ravens

Game Day: Thursday, November 11, 2021

Thursday, November 11, 2021 Game Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium

Baltimore and Miami Stats

The Ravens score just 0.7 more points per game (27.6) than the Dolphins give up (26.9).

The Ravens average 427.9 yards per game, 36 more yards than the 391.9 the Dolphins give up per contest.

This year, the Ravens have 10 turnovers, three fewer than the Dolphins have takeaways (13).

The Dolphins put up 7.2 fewer points per game (17.2) than the Ravens surrender (24.4).

The Dolphins average 76.9 fewer yards per game (297.4) than the Ravens give up (374.3).

The Dolphins have turned the ball over 18 times this season, 11 more turnovers than the Ravens have forced (7).

Ravens Impact Players

Lamar Jackson has 2,209 passing yards (276.1 per game) and a 65% completion percentage (173-for-266) while firing 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also leads his team with 600 yards on the ground on 97 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 75 YPG.

Marquise Brown has hauled in 46 passes for a team best 682 yards and six touchdowns. He averages 85.3 receiving yards per game.

Jayson Oweh has notched a team-leading three sacks, while adding three TFL and 14 tackles.

Patrick Queen has collected 42 tackles, five TFL, and one sack, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

This season Anthony Averett leads the team with two interceptions and has added 38 tackles and eight passes defended.

Ravens Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Tavon Young CB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Brandon Williams DT Shoulder Questionable Patrick Mekari OL Ankle Doubtful Nick Boyle TE Knee Questionable Marquise Brown WR Back Limited Participation In Practice

Dolphins Impact Players

Jacoby Brissett has thrown for 1,127 yards while completing 64.4% of his passes, with five touchdowns and four interceptions (125.2 yards per game).

Myles Gaskin has ran for a team-leading 313 yards on 86 attempts (34.8 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown. He also averages 20.9 receiving yards per game, grabbing 37 passes for a team-high 188 yards and three touchdowns.

Mike Gesicki has hauled in 44 passes for a team-high 529 yards and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 63 times, and averages 58.8 yards per game.

This season Emmanuel Ogbah leads the team with five sacks and has added five TFL and 21 tackles.

Jerome Baker's 50 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one interception make him the team's top tackler.

This season Xavien Howard leads the team with two interceptions and has added 26 tackles and 10 passes defended.

Dolphins Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Tua Tagovailoa QB Finger Questionable Brandon Jones S Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Elijah Campbell DB Toe Questionable Jerome Baker LB Knee Limited Participation In Practice

Ravens Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/17/2021 Chargers W 34-6 Home 10/24/2021 Bengals L 41-17 Home 11/7/2021 Vikings W 34-31 Home 11/11/2021 Dolphins - Away 11/21/2021 Bears - Away 11/28/2021 Browns - Home 12/5/2021 Steelers - Away

Dolphins Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/24/2021 Atlanta L 30-28 Home 10/31/2021 Buffalo L 26-11 Away 11/7/2021 Houston W 17-9 Home 11/11/2021 Baltimore - Home 11/21/2021 New York - Away 11/28/2021 Carolina - Home 12/5/2021 New York - Home

