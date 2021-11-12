Baltimore Ravens vs. Miami Dolphins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/11/2021

How to Watch Baltimore Ravens vs. Miami Dolphins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Baltimore Ravens (6-2) visit the Miami Dolphins (2-7) at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, November 11, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Dolphins vs. Ravens
- Game Day: Thursday, November 11, 2021
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
- TV: NFL Network
- Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium
Baltimore and Miami Stats
- The Ravens score just 0.7 more points per game (27.6) than the Dolphins give up (26.9).
- The Ravens average 427.9 yards per game, 36 more yards than the 391.9 the Dolphins give up per contest.
- This year, the Ravens have 10 turnovers, three fewer than the Dolphins have takeaways (13).
- The Dolphins put up 7.2 fewer points per game (17.2) than the Ravens surrender (24.4).
- The Dolphins average 76.9 fewer yards per game (297.4) than the Ravens give up (374.3).
- The Dolphins have turned the ball over 18 times this season, 11 more turnovers than the Ravens have forced (7).
Ravens Impact Players
- Lamar Jackson has 2,209 passing yards (276.1 per game) and a 65% completion percentage (173-for-266) while firing 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also leads his team with 600 yards on the ground on 97 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 75 YPG.
- Marquise Brown has hauled in 46 passes for a team best 682 yards and six touchdowns. He averages 85.3 receiving yards per game.
- Jayson Oweh has notched a team-leading three sacks, while adding three TFL and 14 tackles.
- Patrick Queen has collected 42 tackles, five TFL, and one sack, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- This season Anthony Averett leads the team with two interceptions and has added 38 tackles and eight passes defended.
Ravens Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Tavon Young
CB
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Brandon Williams
DT
Shoulder
Questionable
Patrick Mekari
OL
Ankle
Doubtful
Nick Boyle
TE
Knee
Questionable
Marquise Brown
WR
Back
Limited Participation In Practice
Dolphins Impact Players
- Jacoby Brissett has thrown for 1,127 yards while completing 64.4% of his passes, with five touchdowns and four interceptions (125.2 yards per game).
- Myles Gaskin has ran for a team-leading 313 yards on 86 attempts (34.8 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown. He also averages 20.9 receiving yards per game, grabbing 37 passes for a team-high 188 yards and three touchdowns.
- Mike Gesicki has hauled in 44 passes for a team-high 529 yards and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 63 times, and averages 58.8 yards per game.
- This season Emmanuel Ogbah leads the team with five sacks and has added five TFL and 21 tackles.
- Jerome Baker's 50 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one interception make him the team's top tackler.
- This season Xavien Howard leads the team with two interceptions and has added 26 tackles and 10 passes defended.
Dolphins Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Tua Tagovailoa
QB
Finger
Questionable
Brandon Jones
S
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Elijah Campbell
DB
Toe
Questionable
Jerome Baker
LB
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Ravens Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/17/2021
Chargers
W 34-6
Home
10/24/2021
Bengals
L 41-17
Home
11/7/2021
Vikings
W 34-31
Home
11/11/2021
Dolphins
-
Away
11/21/2021
Bears
-
Away
11/28/2021
Browns
-
Home
12/5/2021
Steelers
-
Away
Dolphins Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/24/2021
Atlanta
L 30-28
Home
10/31/2021
Buffalo
L 26-11
Away
11/7/2021
Houston
W 17-9
Home
11/11/2021
Baltimore
-
Home
11/21/2021
New York
-
Away
11/28/2021
Carolina
-
Home
12/5/2021
New York
-
Home
