The Baltimore Ravens (5-2) and the Minnesota Vikings (3-4) square off at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, November 7, 2021. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Ravens vs. Vikings

Game Day: Sunday, November 7, 2021

Sunday, November 7, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium

Betting Information for Baltimore vs. Minnesota

Favorite Spread Total Ravens -6 50.5

Baltimore and Minnesota Stats

The Ravens score 26.7 points per game, 4.3 more than the Vikings allow per matchup (22.4).

The Ravens rack up 50.6 more yards per game (417.6) than the Vikings allow per contest (367.0).

The Ravens have turned the ball over eight times this season, one fewer than the Vikings have forced (9).

The Vikings score just 0.1 fewer points per game (23.3) than the Ravens allow (23.4).

The Vikings rack up only 12.4 more yards per game (394.7) than the Ravens allow per matchup (382.3).

The Vikings have turned the ball over five times, two fewer times than the Ravens have forced turnovers (7).

Ravens Impact Players

Lamar Jackson has passed for 1,943 yards (146-for-225), with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions (277.6 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 76 times for a team-high 480 yards and two scores, averaging 68.6 YPG.

Marquise Brown has been targeted 57 times and has 37 catches, leading his team with 566 yards (80.9 ypg) while scoring six touchdowns.

This season Jayson Oweh leads the team with 3.0 sacks and has added 3.0 TFL and 14 tackles.

This season Patrick Queen has racked up 38 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and one sack, leading his team in tackles.

Anthony Averett has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 37 tackles and eight passes defended seven this season.

Ravens Injuries: Jimmy Smith: Questionable (Back), Chris Moore: Doubtful (Thigh), L.J. Fort: Out (Finger), Devin Duvernay: Questionable (Thigh), Mark Ingram II: Doubtful (Ankle)

Vikings Impact Players

This season, Kirk Cousins has collected 1,953 passing yards (279.0 per game) while connecting on 189 of 274 passes (69%), with 14 touchdowns and two interceptions. He has tacked on 75 rushing yards on 11 carries, averaging 10.7 yards per game.

Dalvin Cook has run for a team-high 444 yards on 98 carries (63.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns.

Justin Jefferson has racked up 43 catches for 563 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He averages 80.4 receiving yards per game.

Everson Griffen has 5.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 4.0 TFL and 12 tackles.

Eric Kendricks' 66 tackles, 4.0 TFL, three sacks, and one interception mean he's the team's top tackler.

Xavier Woods has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding 43 tackles, one sack, and five passes defended.

Vikings Injuries: Harrison Hand: Questionable (Hamstring), Cameron Dantzler: Out (Concussion), Holton Hill: Out (Foot), Mark Fields II: Out (Chest)

