    • December 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8), slams the ball after been sacked by Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43), late in the first quarter of their NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Thursday in Miami Gardens. Baltimore Ravens V Miami Dolphins 002

    The Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) take a three-game losing streak into a meeting with the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Heinz Field. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Steelers vs. Ravens

    Baltimore and Pittsburgh Stats

    • The Ravens put up just 0.4 fewer points per game (23.9) than the Steelers give up (24.3).
    • The Ravens collect 26 more yards per game (393.5) than the Steelers give up per contest (367.5).
    • This year, the Ravens have turned the ball over 17 times, seven more than the Steelers' takeaways (10).
    • The Steelers put up just 1.4 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Ravens give up (21.8).
    • The Steelers rack up 34.4 fewer yards per game (325.5) than the Ravens give up per outing (359.9).
    • The Steelers have turned the ball over four more times (14 total) than the Ravens have forced a turnover (10) this season.

    Ravens Impact Players

    • This season Lamar Jackson has racked up 2,612 yards through the air (237.5 YPG) while completing 64.2% of his passes, with 15 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 707 yards on the ground on 123 attempts (plus two scores), averaging 64.3 YPG.
    • Marquise Brown has been targeted 92 times and has 60 catches, leading his team with 770 yards (70 ypg) while also scoring six touchdowns.
    • Tyus Bowser has notched a team-leading 5.5 sacks, while adding six TFL and 36 tackles.
    • Patrick Queen's 62 tackles, nine TFL, and two sacks mean he's the team's tackle leader.
    • Anthony Averett has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 42 tackles and nine passes defended 11 this season.

    Ravens Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Jimmy Smith

    CB

    Neck

    Questionable

    Patrick Queen

    LB

    Ribs

    Questionable

    Miles Boykin

    WR

    Finger

    Doubtful

    Tavon Young

    CB

    Illness

    Questionable

    Chris Westry

    CB

    Thigh

    Questionable

    Patrick Ricard

    FB

    Foot

    Questionable

    Cedric Ogbuehi

    OT

    Thigh

    Out

    Patrick Mekari

    OL

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Jayson Oweh

    OLB

    Shoulder

    Questionable

    Nick Boyle

    TE

    Knee

    Questionable

    Marlon Humphrey

    CB

    Illness

    Questionable

    Anthony Averett

    CB

    Shoulder

    Questionable

    Jaylon Ferguson

    OLB

    Illness

    Questionable

    Calais Campbell

    DE

    Concussion

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Devin Duvernay

    WR

    Thigh

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Bradley Bozeman

    OL

    Shin

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Steelers Impact Players

    • Ben Roethlisberger has thrown for 2,522 yards while completing 64.6% of his passes, with 14 touchdowns and six interceptions (229.3 yards per game).
    • Najee Harris has churned out a team-high 708 rushing yards (64.4 per game) and scored five touchdowns. He has tacked on 52 catches for 351 yards, also tops on the team, with two receiving touchdowns.
    • Diontae Johnson has been targeted 109 times and has 68 catches, leading his team with 809 yards (73.5 per game) while hauling in four touchdowns.
    • T.J. Watt has 12.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 13 TFL and 41 tackles.
    • Joe Schobert has collected 78 tackles and one TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • Terrell Edmunds has intercepted one pass to lead the team while adding 58 tackles, six TFL, one sack, and two passes defended.

    Steelers Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Joe Haden

    CB

    Foot

    Out

    Isaiah Buggs

    DE

    Ankle

    Out

    Cameron Heyward

    DT

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Isaiahh Loudermilk

    DE

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Trai Turner

    OG

    Coaches decision

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Chase Claypool

    WR

    Toe

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Arthur Maulet

    CB

    Quad

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Christian Kuntz

    LS

    Hip

    Full Participation In Practice

    Pat Freiermuth

    TE

    Concussion

    Full Participation In Practice

    Zach Banner

    OT

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Ravens Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/11/2021

    Dolphins

    L 22-10

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Bears

    W 16-13

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Browns

    W 16-10

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Steelers

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Browns

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Packers

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Bengals

    -

    Away

    Steelers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/14/2021

    Detroit

    T 16-16

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Los Angeles

    L 41-37

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Cincinnati

    L 41-10

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Baltimore

    -

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Minnesota

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Tennessee

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Kansas City

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    5
    2021

    Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    4:25
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
