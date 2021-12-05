Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8), slams the ball after been sacked by Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43), late in the first quarter of their NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Thursday in Miami Gardens. Baltimore Ravens V Miami Dolphins 002

The Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) take a three-game losing streak into a meeting with the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Heinz Field. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Steelers vs. Ravens

Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021

Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

TV: CBS

Stadium: Heinz Field

Baltimore and Pittsburgh Stats

The Ravens put up just 0.4 fewer points per game (23.9) than the Steelers give up (24.3).

The Ravens collect 26 more yards per game (393.5) than the Steelers give up per contest (367.5).

This year, the Ravens have turned the ball over 17 times, seven more than the Steelers' takeaways (10).

The Steelers put up just 1.4 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Ravens give up (21.8).

The Steelers rack up 34.4 fewer yards per game (325.5) than the Ravens give up per outing (359.9).

The Steelers have turned the ball over four more times (14 total) than the Ravens have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Ravens Impact Players

This season Lamar Jackson has racked up 2,612 yards through the air (237.5 YPG) while completing 64.2% of his passes, with 15 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 707 yards on the ground on 123 attempts (plus two scores), averaging 64.3 YPG.

Marquise Brown has been targeted 92 times and has 60 catches, leading his team with 770 yards (70 ypg) while also scoring six touchdowns.

Tyus Bowser has notched a team-leading 5.5 sacks, while adding six TFL and 36 tackles.

Patrick Queen's 62 tackles, nine TFL, and two sacks mean he's the team's tackle leader.

Anthony Averett has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 42 tackles and nine passes defended 11 this season.

Ravens Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Jimmy Smith CB Neck Questionable Patrick Queen LB Ribs Questionable Miles Boykin WR Finger Doubtful Tavon Young CB Illness Questionable Chris Westry CB Thigh Questionable Patrick Ricard FB Foot Questionable Cedric Ogbuehi OT Thigh Out Patrick Mekari OL Ankle Questionable Jayson Oweh OLB Shoulder Questionable Nick Boyle TE Knee Questionable Marlon Humphrey CB Illness Questionable Anthony Averett CB Shoulder Questionable Jaylon Ferguson OLB Illness Questionable Calais Campbell DE Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Devin Duvernay WR Thigh Did Not Participate In Practice Bradley Bozeman OL Shin Did Not Participate In Practice

Steelers Impact Players

Ben Roethlisberger has thrown for 2,522 yards while completing 64.6% of his passes, with 14 touchdowns and six interceptions (229.3 yards per game).

Najee Harris has churned out a team-high 708 rushing yards (64.4 per game) and scored five touchdowns. He has tacked on 52 catches for 351 yards, also tops on the team, with two receiving touchdowns.

Diontae Johnson has been targeted 109 times and has 68 catches, leading his team with 809 yards (73.5 per game) while hauling in four touchdowns.

T.J. Watt has 12.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 13 TFL and 41 tackles.

Joe Schobert has collected 78 tackles and one TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Terrell Edmunds has intercepted one pass to lead the team while adding 58 tackles, six TFL, one sack, and two passes defended.

Steelers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Joe Haden CB Foot Out Isaiah Buggs DE Ankle Out Cameron Heyward DT Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Isaiahh Loudermilk DE Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Trai Turner OG Coaches decision Did Not Participate In Practice Chase Claypool WR Toe Limited Participation In Practice Arthur Maulet CB Quad Did Not Participate In Practice Christian Kuntz LS Hip Full Participation In Practice Pat Freiermuth TE Concussion Full Participation In Practice Zach Banner OT Illness Did Not Participate In Practice

Ravens Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/11/2021 Dolphins L 22-10 Away 11/21/2021 Bears W 16-13 Away 11/28/2021 Browns W 16-10 Home 12/5/2021 Steelers - Away 12/12/2021 Browns - Away 12/19/2021 Packers - Home 12/26/2021 Bengals - Away

Steelers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/14/2021 Detroit T 16-16 Home 11/21/2021 Los Angeles L 41-37 Away 11/28/2021 Cincinnati L 41-10 Away 12/5/2021 Baltimore - Home 12/9/2021 Minnesota - Away 12/19/2021 Tennessee - Home 12/26/2021 Kansas City - Away

