How to Watch Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) take a three-game losing streak into a meeting with the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Heinz Field. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Steelers vs. Ravens
- Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Heinz Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Baltimore and Pittsburgh Stats
- The Ravens put up just 0.4 fewer points per game (23.9) than the Steelers give up (24.3).
- The Ravens collect 26 more yards per game (393.5) than the Steelers give up per contest (367.5).
- This year, the Ravens have turned the ball over 17 times, seven more than the Steelers' takeaways (10).
- The Steelers put up just 1.4 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Ravens give up (21.8).
- The Steelers rack up 34.4 fewer yards per game (325.5) than the Ravens give up per outing (359.9).
- The Steelers have turned the ball over four more times (14 total) than the Ravens have forced a turnover (10) this season.
Ravens Impact Players
- This season Lamar Jackson has racked up 2,612 yards through the air (237.5 YPG) while completing 64.2% of his passes, with 15 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 707 yards on the ground on 123 attempts (plus two scores), averaging 64.3 YPG.
- Marquise Brown has been targeted 92 times and has 60 catches, leading his team with 770 yards (70 ypg) while also scoring six touchdowns.
- Tyus Bowser has notched a team-leading 5.5 sacks, while adding six TFL and 36 tackles.
- Patrick Queen's 62 tackles, nine TFL, and two sacks mean he's the team's tackle leader.
- Anthony Averett has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 42 tackles and nine passes defended 11 this season.
Ravens Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Jimmy Smith
CB
Neck
Questionable
Patrick Queen
LB
Ribs
Questionable
Miles Boykin
WR
Finger
Doubtful
Tavon Young
CB
Illness
Questionable
Chris Westry
CB
Thigh
Questionable
Patrick Ricard
FB
Foot
Questionable
Cedric Ogbuehi
OT
Thigh
Out
Patrick Mekari
OL
Ankle
Questionable
Jayson Oweh
OLB
Shoulder
Questionable
Nick Boyle
TE
Knee
Questionable
Marlon Humphrey
CB
Illness
Questionable
Anthony Averett
CB
Shoulder
Questionable
Jaylon Ferguson
OLB
Illness
Questionable
Calais Campbell
DE
Concussion
Limited Participation In Practice
Devin Duvernay
WR
Thigh
Did Not Participate In Practice
Bradley Bozeman
OL
Shin
Did Not Participate In Practice
Steelers Impact Players
- Ben Roethlisberger has thrown for 2,522 yards while completing 64.6% of his passes, with 14 touchdowns and six interceptions (229.3 yards per game).
- Najee Harris has churned out a team-high 708 rushing yards (64.4 per game) and scored five touchdowns. He has tacked on 52 catches for 351 yards, also tops on the team, with two receiving touchdowns.
- Diontae Johnson has been targeted 109 times and has 68 catches, leading his team with 809 yards (73.5 per game) while hauling in four touchdowns.
- T.J. Watt has 12.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 13 TFL and 41 tackles.
- Joe Schobert has collected 78 tackles and one TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- Terrell Edmunds has intercepted one pass to lead the team while adding 58 tackles, six TFL, one sack, and two passes defended.
Steelers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Joe Haden
CB
Foot
Out
Isaiah Buggs
DE
Ankle
Out
Cameron Heyward
DT
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Isaiahh Loudermilk
DE
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Trai Turner
OG
Coaches decision
Did Not Participate In Practice
Chase Claypool
WR
Toe
Limited Participation In Practice
Arthur Maulet
CB
Quad
Did Not Participate In Practice
Christian Kuntz
LS
Hip
Full Participation In Practice
Pat Freiermuth
TE
Concussion
Full Participation In Practice
Zach Banner
OT
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Ravens Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/11/2021
Dolphins
L 22-10
Away
11/21/2021
Bears
W 16-13
Away
11/28/2021
Browns
W 16-10
Home
12/5/2021
Steelers
-
Away
12/12/2021
Browns
-
Away
12/19/2021
Packers
-
Home
12/26/2021
Bengals
-
Away
Steelers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/14/2021
Detroit
T 16-16
Home
11/21/2021
Los Angeles
L 41-37
Away
11/28/2021
Cincinnati
L 41-10
Away
12/5/2021
Baltimore
-
Home
12/9/2021
Minnesota
-
Away
12/19/2021
Tennessee
-
Home
12/26/2021
Kansas City
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.