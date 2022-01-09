How to Watch Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Baltimore Ravens (8-8) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium and will look to stop a five-game losing streak. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Ravens vs. Steelers
- Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Ravens
-3.5
41
Baltimore and Pittsburgh Stats
- This year, the Ravens score just 0.7 fewer points per game (23.4) than the Steelers give up (24.1).
- The Ravens collect only 18.8 more yards per game (378.7) than the Steelers allow per outing (359.9).
- The Ravens have turned the ball over 23 times this season, four more turnovers than the Steelers have forced (19).
- The Steelers score 20.4 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the Ravens allow (23.5).
- The Steelers average 315.4 yards per game, 51.1 fewer yards than the 366.5 the Ravens allow.
- This season the Steelers have turned the ball over 19 times, five more than the Ravens' takeaways (14).
Ravens Impact Players
- This season Lamar Jackson has collected 2,882 yards through the air (180.1 yards per game) while completing 64.4% of his passes, with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 767 yards on the ground on 133 attempts (plus two scores), averaging 47.9 YPG.
- Mark Andrews has 99 receptions for a team-high 1,276 yards (79.8 per game) and nine touchdowns.
- This season Tyus Bowser leads the team with 7.0 sacks and has added 6.0 TFL and 50 tackles.
- Patrick Queen has racked up 94 tackles, 10.0 TFL, and two sacks, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- This season Anthony Averett leads the team with three interceptions and has added 53 tackles and 11 passes defended.
Ravens Injuries: No Injuries Listed
Steelers Impact Players
- This year Ben Roethlisberger has put up 3,496 passing yards (218.5 per game) while going 360-for-561 (64.2%) and throwing for 21 touchdowns with nine interceptions.
- Najee Harris has taken 296 carries for a team-leading 1,172 rushing yards (73.3 per game) while scoring seven touchdowns. He's also caught 70 passes for 440 yards (27.5 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns through the air.
- Diontae Johnson has 100 catches (159 targets) and paces his team with 1,110 receiving yards (69.4 per game) while scoring eight touchdowns.
- T.J. Watt has registered a team-leading 21.5 sacks, while adding 20.0 TFL and 59 tackles.
- Minkah Fitzpatrick's 118 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and two interceptions mean he's the team's top tackler.
- Ahkello Witherspoon has picked off three passes to lead the team while adding 14 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and nine passes defended.
Steelers Injuries: No Injuries Listed
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
January
9
2022
Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens
TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)