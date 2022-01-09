Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs for a touchdown during their 20-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Wild Card game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville Jan. 10, 2021. Titans Ravens 111

The Baltimore Ravens (8-8) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium and will look to stop a five-game losing streak. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Ravens vs. Steelers

Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Sunday, January 9, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium

Betting Information for Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh

Favorite Spread Total Ravens -3.5 41

Baltimore and Pittsburgh Stats

This year, the Ravens score just 0.7 fewer points per game (23.4) than the Steelers give up (24.1).

The Ravens collect only 18.8 more yards per game (378.7) than the Steelers allow per outing (359.9).

The Ravens have turned the ball over 23 times this season, four more turnovers than the Steelers have forced (19).

The Steelers score 20.4 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the Ravens allow (23.5).

The Steelers average 315.4 yards per game, 51.1 fewer yards than the 366.5 the Ravens allow.

This season the Steelers have turned the ball over 19 times, five more than the Ravens' takeaways (14).

Ravens Impact Players

This season Lamar Jackson has collected 2,882 yards through the air (180.1 yards per game) while completing 64.4% of his passes, with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 767 yards on the ground on 133 attempts (plus two scores), averaging 47.9 YPG.

Mark Andrews has 99 receptions for a team-high 1,276 yards (79.8 per game) and nine touchdowns.

This season Tyus Bowser leads the team with 7.0 sacks and has added 6.0 TFL and 50 tackles.

Patrick Queen has racked up 94 tackles, 10.0 TFL, and two sacks, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

This season Anthony Averett leads the team with three interceptions and has added 53 tackles and 11 passes defended.

Ravens Injuries: No Injuries Listed

Steelers Impact Players

This year Ben Roethlisberger has put up 3,496 passing yards (218.5 per game) while going 360-for-561 (64.2%) and throwing for 21 touchdowns with nine interceptions.

Najee Harris has taken 296 carries for a team-leading 1,172 rushing yards (73.3 per game) while scoring seven touchdowns. He's also caught 70 passes for 440 yards (27.5 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns through the air.

Diontae Johnson has 100 catches (159 targets) and paces his team with 1,110 receiving yards (69.4 per game) while scoring eight touchdowns.

T.J. Watt has registered a team-leading 21.5 sacks, while adding 20.0 TFL and 59 tackles.

Minkah Fitzpatrick's 118 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and two interceptions mean he's the team's top tackler.

Ahkello Witherspoon has picked off three passes to lead the team while adding 14 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and nine passes defended.

Steelers Injuries: No Injuries Listed

