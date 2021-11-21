Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Baltimore Ravens at Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Bears try to snap their four-game losing streak when they host the Ravens on Sunday afternoon.
    The Bears get back on the field Sunday afternoon after coming off a bye week. The last time Chicago was on the field was on Monday Night Football where some questionable penalties led to a two-point loss to the Steelers.

    How to Watch Ravens at Bears Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 21, 2021

    Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS (KWCH – Wichita-Hutchinson Plus(Ensign/Goodland/Hays)

    Live stream the Ravens at Bears game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    After a slow start, quarterback Justin Fields had a great second half, leading the Bears back to take a late lead before they gave up a last-minute field goal in the loss.

    The Bears will try and build from that second half and finally end their four-game losing streak against a Ravens team coming off a Thursday night loss to the Dolphins.

    The loss to Miami dropped the Ravens' record to 6-3 and put them a half-game ahead of the Steelers in the AFC North.

    Lamar Jackson is having another great year for the Ravens and is once again playing at an MVP level, but he is listed as inactive for the game against Chicago. 

    Could Jackson's absence give the Bears a chance to take down Baltimore? 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    November
    21
    2021

    Baltimore Ravens at Chicago Bears

    TV CHANNEL: CBS (KWCH – Wichita-Hutchinson Plus(Ensign/Goodland/Hays)
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
