The Ravens look to beat the Browns for the second time in three weeks when they travel to Cleveland on Sunday afternoon.

The Ravens head to Cleveland on Sunday looking to bounce back after a 20-19 loss to the Steelers last Sunday. Baltimore scored a touchdown late but went for two and the win but it failed.

How to Watch Ravens at Browns Today:

Game Date: Dec. 12, 2021

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (WKRC-Cincinnati, OH)

The loss dropped the Ravens to 8-4 on the year and a half-game back of the Patriots for the top spot in the AFC. It also has them just one game ahead of the Bengals in the AFC North.

Sunday, they will look to get back on track and sweep the season series against the Browns.

The Browns will look to avenge the loss from two weeks ago as the play the Ravens for their second straight game. In a scheduling quirk, the Browns got a bye week in between the two games with the Ravens.

Cleveland intercepted Lamar Jackson four times in its last game but still lost 16-10. The offense has really struggled for the Browns lately as Baker Mayfield continues to deal with multiple injuries.

Mayfield will hope to be better as the Browns look to stay in the playoff picture and split the season series with the Ravens.

