    December 12, 2021
    How to Watch Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Ravens look to beat the Browns for the second time in three weeks when they travel to Cleveland on Sunday afternoon.
    The Ravens head to Cleveland on Sunday looking to bounce back after a 20-19 loss to the Steelers last Sunday. Baltimore scored a touchdown late but went for two and the win but it failed.

    How to Watch Ravens at Browns Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 12, 2021

    Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS (WKRC-Cincinnati, OH)

    Live stream the Ravens at Browns game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The loss dropped the Ravens to 8-4 on the year and a half-game back of the Patriots for the top spot in the AFC. It also has them just one game ahead of the Bengals in the AFC North.

    Sunday, they will look to get back on track and sweep the season series against the Browns.

    The Browns will look to avenge the loss from two weeks ago as the play the Ravens for their second straight game. In a scheduling quirk, the Browns got a bye week in between the two games with the Ravens.

    Cleveland intercepted Lamar Jackson four times in its last game but still lost 16-10. The offense has really struggled for the Browns lately as Baker Mayfield continues to deal with multiple injuries.

    Mayfield will hope to be better as the Browns look to stay in the playoff picture and split the season series with the Ravens.

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

    TV CHANNEL: CBS (WKRC-Cincinnati, OH)
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

