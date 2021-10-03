How to Watch: Ravens vs. Broncos

The Ravens take on the undefeated Broncos in Denver in a matchup of two top AFC contenders.

The Broncos are off to a perfect 3–0 start to the season heading into Sunday's game against the Ravens (2–1).

However, none of the Broncos' previous opponents have a win yet. They have beaten the Giants (0–3), Jaguars (0–4) and the Jets (0–3).

The Ravens' top three running backs started the season on injured reserve, leaving Ty'Son Williams to take the reins, but Baltimore still has had success through the first three weeks of the season.

Game Date: Oct. 3, 2021

Game Time: 2:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has not thrown an interception yet. He has thrown for 827 yards and four touchdowns. Despite losing wide receiver K.J. Hamler for the year and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy for the foreseeable future, Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick have stepped in to fill their roles.

For Baltimore, quarterback Lamar Jackson leads the team in passing and rushing. He has 1,012 all-purpose yards already and five touchdowns. Marquise Brown has been his favorite target with 15 receptions for 235 yards and two touchdowns.

