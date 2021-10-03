October 3, 2021
How to Watch Baltimore Ravens at Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Ravens take on the undefeated Broncos in Denver in a matchup of two top AFC contenders.
Author:

The Broncos are off to a perfect 3–0 start to the season heading into Sunday's game against the Ravens (2–1).

However, none of the Broncos' previous opponents have a win yet. They have beaten the Giants (0–3), Jaguars (0–4) and the Jets (0–3).

The Ravens' top three running backs started the season on injured reserve, leaving Ty'Son Williams to take the reins, but Baltimore still has had success through the first three weeks of the season.

How to Watch: Ravens vs. Broncos

Game Date: Oct. 3, 2021

Game Time: 2:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream Baltimore vs. Denver on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has not thrown an interception yet. He has thrown for 827 yards and four touchdowns. Despite losing wide receiver K.J. Hamler for the year and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy for the foreseeable future, Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick have stepped in to fill their roles.

For Baltimore, quarterback Lamar Jackson leads the team in passing and rushing. He has 1,012 all-purpose yards already and five touchdowns. Marquise Brown has been his favorite target with 15 receptions for 235 yards and two touchdowns.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

October
3
2021

Baltimore Ravens at Denver Broncos

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
4:25
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
