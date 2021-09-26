September 26, 2021
How to Watch Baltimore Ravens at Detroit Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Ravens look to build on last week's win against the Chiefs as they travel to Detroit to play the winless Lions.
After a 35-17 loss to the Packers last week, the Lions remain winless entering their Week 3 matchup with the Ravens, while Baltimore is coming off a 36-35 victory against the Chiefs.

How to Watch: Ravens vs. Lions

Game Date: Sept. 26, 2021

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream Baltimore vs. Detroit on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Ravens have averaged 31.5 points per game, but they have allowed 34.0 points per game.

Lamar Jackson leads the team in passing yards (474), touchdowns (4) and rushing yards (193). Marquise Brown has been his go-to receiver with 182 yards and two touchdowns through two games.

Detroit lost 41-33 at home to the 49ers in their season opener and followed that loss with another to the Packers last week. The Lions kept their game against Green Bay close for a while but then gave up three straight touchdowns to the Packers.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff is proving doubters wrong as he already has accumulated 584 passing yards and five touchdowns. Tight end T.J. Hockenson has been a surprise. He has caught 16 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns over two games.

How To Watch

September
26
2021

Baltimore Ravens at Detroit Lions

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
