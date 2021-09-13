How to watch Ravens vs. Raiders

The injury-riddled Ravens head to Las Vegas to play the Raiders in the first Monday Night Football game of the year.

With Lamar Jackson at quarterback, the Ravens can claim one of the most exciting offenses in the NFL, but injuries could hamper them in their season opener Monday against the Raiders.

Baltimore totaled the seventh-most points in the league last year thanks in large part to their 27 passing touchdowns and 24 rushing touchdowns. But the team will have a number of players out of the lineup for Monday's game in Las Vegas.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 13, 2021

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

You can live stream Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Second-year running back J.K. Dobbins suffered a season-ending knee injury in the preseason. Then running backs Gus Edwards and Justice Hill, who were set to take over snaps in Dobbins' stead, both went down with season-ending injuries of their own.

Tyson Williams, the next man up at running back for Baltimore, will get the start Monday with newly signed Latavius Murray backing him up.

The Raiders ranked 13th in the NFL in total touchdowns scored last year at 48. Over the offseason, Las Vegas added running back Kenyon Drake from the Arizona Cardinals.

Derek Carr and Darren Waller still make up one of the best quarterback-tight end connections in the NFL. Waller caught nine touchdowns and had over 1,000 receiving yards last year.

Before the slew of injuries, Baltimore might have been the favorite against the Raiders, but the teams enter the season opener on more even footing. Will the Ravens be able to battle through their injuries for a Week 1 win?