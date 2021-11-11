The Dolphins look to win their second straight game when they host the Ravens.

The Ravens had another Houdini act on Sunday when they came back to beat the Vikings 34-31 in overtime. Baltimore has now won four of its six games after trailing in the fourth quarter.

How to Watch Ravens at Dolphins Today:

Game Date: Nov. 11, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX 4K

The win was a big one for the Ravens after they lost their last game 41-17 to the division rival Bengals. Baltimore had a bye week to think about the loss but still came out flat and was down 14 points in the second half. The Ravens battled back to get the win.

They get the dreaded short week and will look to beat the Dolphins on the road Thursday night.

Miami finally picked up its second win of the year on Sunday when it beat the Texans 17-9. The win was its first since it downed the Patriots in Week 1.

It has been a tough year for the Dolphins. They had big expectations, but they haven't been able to live up to them so far. Miami could still make a run, but it has to get hot quick. A game against the Ravens won't be easy.

The Ravens come in as big favorites, but they have a tendency to start slow. The Dolphins could pull off the upset due to the short week.

