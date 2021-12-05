How to Watch Ravens vs. Steelers

The Steelers look to bounce back from a blowout loss to the Bengals when they host their rival Ravens on Sunday afternoon.

The Steelers and Ravens hate each other and have given us some great games over the years. Sunday they renew that rivalry in the first of two games this year, with both teams needing a win.

How to Watch Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers Today:

Game Date: Dec. 5, 2021

Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (KCTV – Kansas City, MO)

The Steelers haven't won their last three games, as they tied the Lions and then lost to the Chargers and Bengals. It has dropped their record to 5-5-1 and has them scrambling to stay in the playoff picture.

Sunday they will look to finally get back in the win column and beat their hated rival.

The Ravens continued their magic touch last week when they beat the Browns despite Lamar Jackson throwing four interceptions. The win came after they had a last-minute comeback win against the Bears the week before.

Baltimore has been living on the edge all year, but has been on the right side of the scoreboard most of the time and is 8-3 on the year and leading the AFC North.

