How to Watch Ravens vs. Steelers

    • December 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Steelers look to bounce back from a blowout loss to the Bengals when they host their rival Ravens on Sunday afternoon.
    Author:

    The Steelers and Ravens hate each other and have given us some great games over the years. Sunday they renew that rivalry in the first of two games this year, with both teams needing a win.

    How to Watch Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 5, 2021

    Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS (KCTV – Kansas City, MO)

    Live stream the Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers game on fuboTV:

    The Steelers haven't won their last three games, as they tied the Lions and then lost to the Chargers and Bengals. It has dropped their record to 5-5-1 and has them scrambling to stay in the playoff picture.

    Sunday they will look to finally get back in the win column and beat their hated rival.

    The Ravens continued their magic touch last week when they beat the Browns despite Lamar Jackson throwing four interceptions. The win came after they had a last-minute comeback win against the Bears the week before.

    Baltimore has been living on the edge all year, but has been on the right side of the scoreboard most of the time and is 8-3 on the year and leading the AFC North.

    How To Watch

    December
    5
    2021

    Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

    TV CHANNEL: CBS (KCTV – Kansas City, MO)
    Time
    4:25
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Nov 7, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws in over time against the Minnesota Vikings at M&amp;T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
