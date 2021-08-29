How to Watch Ravens at Football Team

August 29, 2021
How to Watch Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Baltimore Ravens head to Washington, looking to extend their preseason win streak to 20 straight games.
The Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson are making their way to Washington, D.C. to play their final NFL preseason opponent, the Washington Football Team, and star receiver Terry McLaurin.

This is sure to be a high-scoring game, especially if veterans like Jackson and Ryan Fitzpatrick make appearances in the first part of the game — one you will not want to miss.

Date: August 28, 2021

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Baltimore Ravens are coming off of a dominant 20-3 victory over the Carolina Panthers in which Nate McCrary ran for 64 yards and a touchdown and Josh Oliver caught seven passes from Tyler Huntley for 50 yards. 

Ravens' Ty'son Williams also added 47 yards and a touchdown on the ground in that game. Stars like Jackson and Marquise "Hollywood" Brown didn't make an appearance but should see partial time in this preseason game to get ready for regular season play.

The Washington Football Team is coming off of its only victory of the preseason, squeaking out a 17-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals at home. Fitzpatrick appeared and threw seven completions for 96 yards. 

The storyline seemed to be all about Jaret Patterson, though, as he carried 16 times for 71 yards and a touchdown, averaging 4.4 yards per carry. Washington also let Antonio Gibson loose for a couple of drives as well.

August
28
2021

Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
