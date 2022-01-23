How to Watch Bills at Chiefs

Skip to main content

How to Watch AFC Divisional Round: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Bills head to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday night.

The Bills put on one of the best playoff performances ever last weekend when they scored a touchdown on all seven of its possessions to beat the rival Patriots 47-17.

How to Watch Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs Today:

Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream the Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Buffalo looked great but now head to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs team that beat them in the AFC Championship game last year.

It was the first time the Bills had been in the conference title game since 1993, which was the year they lost their fourth straight Super Bowl.

Sunday, they get a chance to make it back as they continue to try and win their first-ever Super Bowl.

The Chiefs, though, will look to end the Bills season yet again as they try and make their third straight Super Bowl.

The Chiefs easily took care of the Steelers in the wildcard round last weekend and are once again looking like the team to beat in the AFC.

Patrick Mahomes continues to be great for the Chiefs but the Bills shut him down earlier this year in a 38-20 loss.

The Bills will look to do it again in what could be the best game of the weekend.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
23
2022

AFC Divisional Round: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
6:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) drives the ball against the New England Patriots in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills: NFL Playoffs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

3 minutes ago
Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

3 minutes ago
USATSI_16932592
NFL

How to Watch Bills at Chiefs

3 minutes ago
Jan 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) guards Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) in the first half of the game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Lakers vs. Heat

33 minutes ago
USATSI_17449446
NBA

How to Watch Bulls at Magic

33 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) is guarded by Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Raptors

33 minutes ago
Jan 21, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) blocks a shot by Boston Celtics guard Josh Richardson (8) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

33 minutes ago
Jan 21, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk (11) drives to the basket as Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) defends during the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

33 minutes ago
Jan 21, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) blocks a shot by Boston Celtics guard Josh Richardson (8) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

33 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy