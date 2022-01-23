How to Watch Bills at Chiefs

The Bills head to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday night.

The Bills put on one of the best playoff performances ever last weekend when they scored a touchdown on all seven of its possessions to beat the rival Patriots 47-17.

How to Watch Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs Today:

Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Buffalo looked great but now head to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs team that beat them in the AFC Championship game last year.

It was the first time the Bills had been in the conference title game since 1993, which was the year they lost their fourth straight Super Bowl.

Sunday, they get a chance to make it back as they continue to try and win their first-ever Super Bowl.

The Chiefs, though, will look to end the Bills season yet again as they try and make their third straight Super Bowl.

The Chiefs easily took care of the Steelers in the wildcard round last weekend and are once again looking like the team to beat in the AFC.

Patrick Mahomes continues to be great for the Chiefs but the Bills shut him down earlier this year in a 38-20 loss.

The Bills will look to do it again in what could be the best game of the weekend.

