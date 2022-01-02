Publish date:
How to Watch Buffalo Bills vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Buffalo Bills (9-6) meet the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, January 2, 2022. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bills vs. Falcons
- Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Highmark Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Buffalo vs. Atlanta
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bills
-14.5
44
Buffalo and Atlanta Stats
- The Bills rack up 28.5 points per game, comparable to the 26.7 per outing the Falcons give up.
- The Bills rack up only 16.3 more yards per game (381.2), than the Falcons give up per outing (364.9).
- This year, the Bills have turned the ball over 19 times, two more than the Falcons' takeaways (17).
- The Falcons put up just 0.9 more points per game (18.5) than the Bills give up (17.6).
- The Falcons collect 21.6 more yards per game (309.5) than the Bills allow per outing (287.9).
- The Falcons have turned the ball over 22 times, seven fewer times than the Bills have forced turnovers (29).
Bills Impact Players
- Josh Allen has thrown for 4,048 yards (374-for-575), with 34 touchdowns and 12 interceptions (269.9 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 102 times for a team-high 619 yards and four scores, averaging 41.3 YPG.
- Devin Singletary has rushed for a team-leading 672 yards (44.8 per game) and four touchdowns.
- Stefon Diggs has 89 catches (141 targets) and paces his team with 1,092 receiving yards (72.8 ypg) and nine touchdowns.
- Mario Addison has collected a team-leading 4.0 sacks, while adding 6.0 TFL and 24 tackles.
- Tremaine Edmunds' 97 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and one interception mean he's the team's tackle leader.
- Micah Hyde has a team-high five interceptions and has tacked on 67 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and 10 passes defended 15 this season.
Bills Injuries: Cole Beasley: Out (Knee), Reggie Gilliam: Out (Knee)
Falcons Impact Players
- Matt Ryan has passed for 3,555 yards (342-of-504), with 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions (237.0 yards per game).
- Cordarrelle Patterson has racked up a team-high 579 rushing yards (38.6 per game) and scored six touchdowns. He has tacked on 49 catches for 523 yards, also tops on the team, with five receiving touchdowns.
- Kyle Pitts has 64 catches (101 targets) and paces his team with 949 receiving yards (63.3 per game) while scoring one touchdown.
- This season Dante Fowler Jr. leads the team with 4.5 sacks and has added 5.0 TFL and 30 tackles.
- Over the course of his current campaign, Foyesade Oluokun has 166 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.
Falcons Injuries: Julio Jones: Out (Hamstring), Darqueze Dennard: Out (Quadricep), Brandon Powell: Out (Foot), Charles Harris: Questionable (Not Injury Related)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
January
2
2022
Atlanta Falcons at Buffalo Bills
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)