The Buffalo Bills (9-6) meet the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, January 2, 2022. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bills vs. Falcons

Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Sunday, January 2, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Highmark Stadium

Betting Information for Buffalo vs. Atlanta

Favorite Spread Total Bills -14.5 44

Buffalo and Atlanta Stats

The Bills rack up 28.5 points per game, comparable to the 26.7 per outing the Falcons give up.

The Bills rack up only 16.3 more yards per game (381.2), than the Falcons give up per outing (364.9).

This year, the Bills have turned the ball over 19 times, two more than the Falcons' takeaways (17).

The Falcons put up just 0.9 more points per game (18.5) than the Bills give up (17.6).

The Falcons collect 21.6 more yards per game (309.5) than the Bills allow per outing (287.9).

The Falcons have turned the ball over 22 times, seven fewer times than the Bills have forced turnovers (29).

Bills Impact Players

Josh Allen has thrown for 4,048 yards (374-for-575), with 34 touchdowns and 12 interceptions (269.9 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 102 times for a team-high 619 yards and four scores, averaging 41.3 YPG.

Devin Singletary has rushed for a team-leading 672 yards (44.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

Stefon Diggs has 89 catches (141 targets) and paces his team with 1,092 receiving yards (72.8 ypg) and nine touchdowns.

Mario Addison has collected a team-leading 4.0 sacks, while adding 6.0 TFL and 24 tackles.

Tremaine Edmunds' 97 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and one interception mean he's the team's tackle leader.

Micah Hyde has a team-high five interceptions and has tacked on 67 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and 10 passes defended 15 this season.

Bills Injuries: Cole Beasley: Out (Knee), Reggie Gilliam: Out (Knee)

Falcons Impact Players

Matt Ryan has passed for 3,555 yards (342-of-504), with 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions (237.0 yards per game).

Cordarrelle Patterson has racked up a team-high 579 rushing yards (38.6 per game) and scored six touchdowns. He has tacked on 49 catches for 523 yards, also tops on the team, with five receiving touchdowns.

Kyle Pitts has 64 catches (101 targets) and paces his team with 949 receiving yards (63.3 per game) while scoring one touchdown.

This season Dante Fowler Jr. leads the team with 4.5 sacks and has added 5.0 TFL and 30 tackles.

Over the course of his current campaign, Foyesade Oluokun has 166 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

Falcons Injuries: Julio Jones: Out (Hamstring), Darqueze Dennard: Out (Quadricep), Brandon Powell: Out (Foot), Charles Harris: Questionable (Not Injury Related)

