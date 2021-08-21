How to Watch Bills at Bears

August 21, 2021
How to Watch Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Buffalo Bills take on Justin Fields and the Bears on Sunday in Week 2 of the preseason.
Author:

The Buffalo Bills will take on their seconds straight NFC North opponent after slipping by the Detroit Lions 16-15 in their first preseason game. It was not a particularly good game for either team, as the Lions came back in the fourth quarter only for rookie Jake Fromm to lead the Bills to a game-winning field goal in the closing seconds.

How to Watch:

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX 

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bills will probably play starting quarterback Josh Allen some in this game, but the real interest is how Mitch Trubisky does in his return to Chicago. Trubisky was not a fan favorite and struggled with the Bears after being selected No. 2 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. It was a puzzling pick for the Bears at the time, and Trubisky didn't do much to make fans feel better about it. He is now trying to find his way as a backup in Buffalo.

Though Bears fans may have a reaction to their old QB's return, the focus will more likely fall on rookie quarterback Justin Fields. 

Fields got off to a bit of a slow start against the Dolphins but looked great in the second half, leading the Bears to two third-quarter touchdowns. He showed off the mobility Chicago was hoping for when they drafted him and looked comfortable in the pocket. 

This game has all sorts of storylines to it and is a must-watch for any football fan. It may only be preseason, but between the return of Trubisky and Fields' first showings, the matchup has high appeal. The score may not matter but this game definitely does.

How To Watch

August
21
2021

Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
