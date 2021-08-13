How to Watch Bills at Lions

The Bills and Lions kick off their preseason in a matchup of two teams going in opposite directions.

The Buffalo Bills were finally able to dethrone the New England Patriots in the AFC East and rode that to a conference championship appearance where they came up short against the Kansas City Chiefs. Led by quarterback Josh Allen, who had a breakout year in 2020-21, the Bills look ready to make it back to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1994.

Allen, who struggled in the 2019-20 season, played at an MVP-type level last year, and the improvements earned him a shiny new contract. Allen benefited from the Bills acquiring Stefon Diggs from the Minnesota Vikings. The two built a great rapport and became a force in the AFC.

The Bills' opponent, the Detroit Lions, are on the opposite end of the spectrum. The Lions traded away fan-favorite Matt Stafford to the Rams in exchange for Jared Goff. While Goff has shown flashes of being a good quarterback, he has looked equally as bad at times. The Lions have little around him, and this could be a very painful year for them.

The Lions do have a little excitement with their new head coach Dan Campbell. He has joked about bringing a real lion to the sidelines as a way to motivate the team, but is this just one of his antics? Will he be able to get the Lions backing on the winning track?

The first game of the preseason is always a feeling-out period, but with only three games it could change the plans of each team. Don't expect Allen to play much if at all, while Goff could see a little action as he tries to get used to the new system.

