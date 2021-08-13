How to Watch Bills at Lions

Sports Illustrated home
How to Watch Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Bills and Lions kick off their preseason in a matchup of two teams going in opposite directions.
Author:

The Buffalo Bills were finally able to dethrone the New England Patriots in the AFC East and rode that to a conference championship appearance where they came up short against the Kansas City Chiefs. Led by quarterback Josh Allen, who had a breakout year in 2020-21, the Bills look ready to make it back to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1994.

Allen, who struggled in the 2019-20 season, played at an MVP-type level last year, and the improvements earned him a shiny new contract. Allen benefited from the Bills acquiring Stefon Diggs from the Minnesota Vikings. The two built a great rapport and became a force in the AFC.

The Bills' opponent, the Detroit Lions, are on the opposite end of the spectrum. The Lions traded away fan-favorite Matt Stafford to the Rams in exchange for Jared Goff. While Goff has shown flashes of being a good quarterback, he has looked equally as bad at times. The Lions have little around him, and this could be a very painful year for them.

The Lions do have a little excitement with their new head coach Dan Campbell. He has joked about bringing a real lion to the sidelines as a way to motivate the team, but is this just one of his antics? Will he be able to get the Lions backing on the winning track?

How to Watch:

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS 

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The first game of the preseason is always a feeling-out period, but with only three games it could change the plans of each team. Don't expect Allen to play much if at all, while Goff could see a little action as he tries to get used to the new system.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
13
2020

Buffalo Bills @ Detroit Lions

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
