October 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Buffalo Bills vs. Houston Texans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Sep 19, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) runs with the football from Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jones (29) during the fourth quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 19, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) runs with the football from Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jones (29) during the fourth quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills (2-1) host the Houston Texans (1-2) at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bills vs. Texans

Betting Information for Buffalo vs. Houston

Bills vs Texans Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Bills

-17

47

Buffalo and Houston Stats

  • This year, the Bills put up 6.0 more points per game (31.3) than the Texans surrender (25.3).
  • The Bills average 388.7 yards per game, just 3.0 more than the 385.7 the Texans give up per outing.
  • The Bills have turned the ball over three times this season, two fewer than the Texans have forced (5).
  • The Texans score 7.6 more points per game (22.3) than the Bills allow (14.7).
  • The Texans average 62.0 more yards per game (314.7) than the Bills allow per outing (252.7).
  • The Texans have turned the ball over two times, four fewer times than the Bills have forced turnovers (6).

Bills Impact Players

  • Josh Allen has passed for 807 yards (79-for-127), with seven touchdowns and one interception (269.0 yards per game). He's also carried the football 18 times for a team-high 88 yards and one touchdown, averaging 29.3 YPG.
  • Devin Singletary has run for a team-leading 180 yards (60.0 per game) and tallied one touchdown.
  • Cole Beasley has 23 catches (30 targets) and paces his team with 194 receiving yards (64.7 ypg).
  • This season Gregory Rousseau leads the team with 2.0 sacks and has added 2.0 TFL and 11 tackles.
  • Micah Hyde leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 18 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception over the course of the current campaign.

Bills Injuries: Mario Addison: Questionable (Knee), Zack Moss: Questionable (Toe), Del'Shawn Phillips: Out (Quadricep)

Texans Impact Players

  • Mark Ingram II has racked up a team-best 147 rushing yards (49.0 per game) and one touchdown.
  • Brandin Cooks has racked up 23 receptions for 322 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He averages 107.3 receiving yards per game.
  • Whitney Mercilus has collected a team-leading 2.0 sacks, while adding 3.0 TFL and seven tackles.
  • This season Zach Cunningham has racked up 26 tackles, leading his team in tackles.
  • Justin Reid has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding eight tackles and two passes defended.

Texans Injuries: Peter Kalambayi: Questionable (Hamstring), Cullen Gillaspia: Questionable (Hamstring)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

October
3
2021

Houston Texans at Buffalo Bills

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16846858
High School Football

How to Watch Old Town at Hampden

4 minutes ago
USATSI_16846362
High School Football

How to Watch Medina (Ohio) at Mentor (Ohio)

4 minutes ago
Brandon Nimmo and Kevin Pillar, New York Mets
MLB

How to Watch Mets vs. Braves

4 minutes ago
Boston Red Sox Xander Bogaerts
MLB

How to Watch: Red Sox vs. Nationals

4 minutes ago
USATSI_16086627
NHL

How to Watch Rangers vs. Devils

4 minutes ago
Volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Michigan at Nebraska in NCAA Women's College Volleyball

4 minutes ago
USATSI_13395076
NCAA Football

How to Watch Penn Quakers vs. Dartmouth Big Green

4 minutes ago
Miami Marlins Lewis Brinson
MLB

How to Watch Phillies vs. Marlins

9 minutes ago
Sep 11, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Youngstown State Penguins running back Christian Turner (20) scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Northern Iowa vs. Youngstown State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

51 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy