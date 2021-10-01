Sep 19, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) runs with the football from Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jones (29) during the fourth quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills (2-1) host the Houston Texans (1-2) at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bills vs. Texans

Game Day: Sunday, October 3, 2021

Sunday, October 3, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV

Betting Information for Buffalo vs. Houston

Favorite Spread Total Bills -17 47

Buffalo and Houston Stats

This year, the Bills put up 6.0 more points per game (31.3) than the Texans surrender (25.3).

The Bills average 388.7 yards per game, just 3.0 more than the 385.7 the Texans give up per outing.

The Bills have turned the ball over three times this season, two fewer than the Texans have forced (5).

The Texans score 7.6 more points per game (22.3) than the Bills allow (14.7).

The Texans average 62.0 more yards per game (314.7) than the Bills allow per outing (252.7).

The Texans have turned the ball over two times, four fewer times than the Bills have forced turnovers (6).

Bills Impact Players

Josh Allen has passed for 807 yards (79-for-127), with seven touchdowns and one interception (269.0 yards per game). He's also carried the football 18 times for a team-high 88 yards and one touchdown, averaging 29.3 YPG.

Devin Singletary has run for a team-leading 180 yards (60.0 per game) and tallied one touchdown.

Cole Beasley has 23 catches (30 targets) and paces his team with 194 receiving yards (64.7 ypg).

This season Gregory Rousseau leads the team with 2.0 sacks and has added 2.0 TFL and 11 tackles.

Micah Hyde leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 18 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception over the course of the current campaign.

Bills Injuries: Mario Addison: Questionable (Knee), Zack Moss: Questionable (Toe), Del'Shawn Phillips: Out (Quadricep)

Texans Impact Players

Mark Ingram II has racked up a team-best 147 rushing yards (49.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Brandin Cooks has racked up 23 receptions for 322 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He averages 107.3 receiving yards per game.

Whitney Mercilus has collected a team-leading 2.0 sacks, while adding 3.0 TFL and seven tackles.

This season Zach Cunningham has racked up 26 tackles, leading his team in tackles.

Justin Reid has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding eight tackles and two passes defended.

Texans Injuries: Peter Kalambayi: Questionable (Hamstring), Cullen Gillaspia: Questionable (Hamstring)

Regional restrictions apply.