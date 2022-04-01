Skip to main content

How to Watch the Buffalo Bills Online All Season Long

Buffalo's season ended heartbreakingly in Kansas City last season, but the Bills are hoping to rebound and make a Super Bowl run this season.

The Buffalo Bills made some offseason moves to get closer to a Super Bowl appearance. In the offseason, the Bills signed veteran pass rusher Von Miller to a six-year, $120 million contract and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones to a two-year, $14 million contract to shore up the defense. They were one game away from a Super Bowl appearance, but the controversial overtime rules played a part in preventing that.

Watch the Buffalo Bills online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Josh Allen has been one of the most dynamic players the league has seen in a few years. The AFC has gotten more challenging over the last few years with the rise of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Cincinnati Bengals. Running back, Devin Singletary led the team in rushing with 870 yards on the ground, but Allen was right behind him with 763 rushing yards. 

There is also a chance that the running game gets better if the Bills draft an offensive lineman in the first round, which the team is considering. The NFL Draft can be streamed on fuboTV as well.

Stefon Diggs proved he is still one of the premier receivers in professional football and looks to continue that this season. Cole Beasley is no longer on the team, so the Bills will need to find another slot receiver to take his place. They lost offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to the New York Giants and will look to continue their offensive output without him. 

The Bills are still a great team despite how they finished last season. They are still a perennial Super Bowl contender and should be set up that way for years to come. The level of talent in the AFC seems to be increasing every year. The Bengals and Joe Burrow, along with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, will be a tough matchup for the foreseeable future. However, along with those teams, the Bills will be in a position to make a Super Bowl run.

