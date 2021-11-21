Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) fires off a pass to Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) as Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Adam Gotsis (96) wraps him up Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Colts (5-5) visit the Buffalo Bills (6-3) at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, November 21, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bills vs. Colts

Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021

Sunday, November 21, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Highmark Stadium

Betting Information for Buffalo vs. Indianapolis

Favorite Spread Total Bills -7 49.5

Buffalo and Indianapolis Stats

The Bills put up 8.1 more points per game (31.1) than the Colts allow (23.0).

The Bills collect 37.5 more yards per game (401.1) than the Colts give up per outing (363.6).

The Bills have turned the ball over 10 times this season, 11 fewer than the Colts have forced (21).

The Colts score 26.8 points per game, 11.8 more than the Bills allow (15.0).

The Colts rack up 89.3 more yards per game (363.4) than the Bills give up per outing (274.1).

This year the Colts have 10 turnovers, 14 fewer than the Bills have takeaways (24).

Bills Impact Players

This year Josh Allen has collected 2,602 passing yards (289.1 yards per game) while completing 66.3% of his passes, with 19 touchdowns and six interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 322 rushing yards on 59 carries (plus three scores), averaging 35.8 yards per game.

Devin Singletary has taken 80 carries for a team-leading 398 rushing yards (44.2 YPG) and two touchdowns.

Stefon Diggs has 56 catches (86 targets) and paces his team with 750 receiving yards (83.3 ypg) and four touchdowns.

This season Mario Addison leads the team with 3.0 sacks and has added 2.0 TFL and 12 tackles.

This season Tremaine Edmunds has collected 55 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.

Jordan Poyer has a team-high four interceptions and has tacked on 47 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and seven passes defended nine this season.

Bills Injuries: No Injuries Listed

Colts Impact Players

This year Carson Wentz has recorded 2,378 passing yards (237.8 per game) while going 212-for-334 (63.5%) and throwing for 17 touchdowns with three interceptions. He has tacked on 120 rushing yards on 33 carries with one touchdown.

Jonathan Taylor has rushed for a team-leading 937 yards on 161 carries (93.7 yards per game) while scoring nine touchdowns. He also averages 30.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 29 passes for a team-high 303 yards and one touchdown.

This year Michael Pittman Jr. has 55 receptions for a team-high 729 yards (72.9 per game) and five touchdowns.

DeForest Buckner has 4.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 6.0 TFL and 45 tackles.

Bobby Okereke has totaled 86 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Kenny Moore II has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 67 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and eight passes defended 10 this season.

Colts Injuries: No Injuries Listed

