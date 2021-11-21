Publish date:
How to Watch Buffalo Bills vs. Indianapolis Colts: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indianapolis Colts (5-5) visit the Buffalo Bills (6-3) at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, November 21, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bills vs. Colts
- Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Highmark Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Buffalo vs. Indianapolis
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bills
-7
49.5
Buffalo and Indianapolis Stats
- The Bills put up 8.1 more points per game (31.1) than the Colts allow (23.0).
- The Bills collect 37.5 more yards per game (401.1) than the Colts give up per outing (363.6).
- The Bills have turned the ball over 10 times this season, 11 fewer than the Colts have forced (21).
- The Colts score 26.8 points per game, 11.8 more than the Bills allow (15.0).
- The Colts rack up 89.3 more yards per game (363.4) than the Bills give up per outing (274.1).
- This year the Colts have 10 turnovers, 14 fewer than the Bills have takeaways (24).
Bills Impact Players
- This year Josh Allen has collected 2,602 passing yards (289.1 yards per game) while completing 66.3% of his passes, with 19 touchdowns and six interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 322 rushing yards on 59 carries (plus three scores), averaging 35.8 yards per game.
- Devin Singletary has taken 80 carries for a team-leading 398 rushing yards (44.2 YPG) and two touchdowns.
- Stefon Diggs has 56 catches (86 targets) and paces his team with 750 receiving yards (83.3 ypg) and four touchdowns.
- This season Mario Addison leads the team with 3.0 sacks and has added 2.0 TFL and 12 tackles.
- This season Tremaine Edmunds has collected 55 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.
- Jordan Poyer has a team-high four interceptions and has tacked on 47 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and seven passes defended nine this season.
Bills Injuries: No Injuries Listed
Colts Impact Players
- This year Carson Wentz has recorded 2,378 passing yards (237.8 per game) while going 212-for-334 (63.5%) and throwing for 17 touchdowns with three interceptions. He has tacked on 120 rushing yards on 33 carries with one touchdown.
- Jonathan Taylor has rushed for a team-leading 937 yards on 161 carries (93.7 yards per game) while scoring nine touchdowns. He also averages 30.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 29 passes for a team-high 303 yards and one touchdown.
- This year Michael Pittman Jr. has 55 receptions for a team-high 729 yards (72.9 per game) and five touchdowns.
- DeForest Buckner has 4.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 6.0 TFL and 45 tackles.
- Bobby Okereke has totaled 86 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- Kenny Moore II has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 67 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and eight passes defended 10 this season.
Colts Injuries: No Injuries Listed
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
November
21
2021
Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills
TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)