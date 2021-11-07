Oct 31, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) runs with the ball as Miami Dolphins middle linebacker Duke Riley (45) goes airborne on a tackle attempt during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills (5-2) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6) play at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, November 7, 2021. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Bills

Game Day: Sunday, November 7, 2021

Sunday, November 7, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: TIAA Bank Field

TIAA Bank Field Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Buffalo and Jacksonville Stats

This year, the Bills score 3.7 more points per game (32.7) than the Jaguars surrender (29).

The Bills rack up only 16.9 more yards per game (402.9) than the Jaguars give up per matchup (386).

The Bills have turned the ball over three more times (5 total) than the Jaguars have forced a turnover (2) this season.

The Jaguars put up 17.6 points per game, comparable to the 15.6 the Bills surrender.

The Jaguars collect 349.3 yards per game, 80.3 more yards than the 269 the Bills give up.

The Jaguars have 13 giveaways this season, while the Bills have 18 takeaways.

Bills Impact Players

Josh Allen has passed for 1,972 yards (178-for-272), with 17 touchdowns and three interceptions (281.7 YPG). He's also carried the football 52 times for a team-high 269 yards and three scores, averaging 38.4 yards per game.

Devin Singletary has taken 67 attempts for a team-high 339 rushing yards (48.4 YPG) and one touchdown.

Stefon Diggs has 42 receptions for a team-high 503 yards (71.9 per game) and three touchdowns.

Gregory Rousseau has collected a team-leading three sacks, while adding four TFL, 22 tackles, and one interception.

This season Tremaine Edmunds has collected 47 tackles, three TFL, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.

Micah Hyde has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 28 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and five passes defended seven this season.

Bills Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Justin Zimmer DT Foot Full Participation In Practice Dawson Knox TE Hand Out Spencer Brown OT Back Out Cole Beasley WR Ribs Questionable Jordan Poyer S Shoulder Questionable Mario Addison DE Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Emmanuel Sanders WR Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Star Lotulelei DT Rest Did Not Participate In Practice

Jaguars Impact Players

Trevor Lawrence has 1,703 passing yards (243.3 per game) and a 59.6% completion percentage, throwing eight touchdown passes and nine interceptions. He also has 132 rushing yards on 29 carries (with two touchdowns), averaging 18.9 yards per game.

James Robinson has picked up a team-high 482 rushing yards (68.9 per game) and scored five touchdowns. He has added 18 catches for 133 yards .

Marvin Jones Jr. has 33 catches (55 targets) and paces his team with 378 receiving yards (54 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.

This season Allen leads the team with 4.5 sacks and has added six TFL and 31 tackles.

Damien Wilson has totaled 52 tackles and one TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.

This season Andrew Wingard leads the team with one interception and has added 40 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one pass defended.

Jaguars Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status James Robinson RB Heel Questionable Ben Bartch OL Illness Full Participation In Practice Dakota Allen LB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Carlos Hyde RB Calf Full Participation In Practice Davon Hamilton DT Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Tyson Campbell CB Toe Full Participation In Practice

Bills Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/10/2021 Chiefs W 38-20 Away 10/18/2021 Titans L 34-31 Away 10/31/2021 Dolphins W 26-11 Home 11/7/2021 Jaguars - Away 11/14/2021 Jets - Away 11/21/2021 Colts - Home 11/25/2021 Saints - Away

Jaguars Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/10/2021 Tennessee L 37-19 Home 10/17/2021 Miami W 23-20 Home 10/31/2021 Seattle L 31-7 Away 11/7/2021 Buffalo - Home 11/14/2021 Indianapolis - Away 11/21/2021 San Francisco - Home 11/28/2021 Atlanta - Home

Regional restrictions apply.