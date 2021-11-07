Skip to main content
    November 7, 2021
    How to Watch Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 31, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) runs with the ball as Miami Dolphins middle linebacker Duke Riley (45) goes airborne on a tackle attempt during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

    The Buffalo Bills (5-2) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6) play at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, November 7, 2021. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Jaguars vs. Bills

    Buffalo and Jacksonville Stats

    • This year, the Bills score 3.7 more points per game (32.7) than the Jaguars surrender (29).
    • The Bills rack up only 16.9 more yards per game (402.9) than the Jaguars give up per matchup (386).
    • The Bills have turned the ball over three more times (5 total) than the Jaguars have forced a turnover (2) this season.
    • The Jaguars put up 17.6 points per game, comparable to the 15.6 the Bills surrender.
    • The Jaguars collect 349.3 yards per game, 80.3 more yards than the 269 the Bills give up.
    • The Jaguars have 13 giveaways this season, while the Bills have 18 takeaways.

    Bills Impact Players

    • Josh Allen has passed for 1,972 yards (178-for-272), with 17 touchdowns and three interceptions (281.7 YPG). He's also carried the football 52 times for a team-high 269 yards and three scores, averaging 38.4 yards per game.
    • Devin Singletary has taken 67 attempts for a team-high 339 rushing yards (48.4 YPG) and one touchdown.
    • Stefon Diggs has 42 receptions for a team-high 503 yards (71.9 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Gregory Rousseau has collected a team-leading three sacks, while adding four TFL, 22 tackles, and one interception.
    • This season Tremaine Edmunds has collected 47 tackles, three TFL, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.
    • Micah Hyde has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 28 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and five passes defended seven this season.

    Bills Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Justin Zimmer

    DT

    Foot

    Full Participation In Practice

    Dawson Knox

    TE

    Hand

    Out

    Spencer Brown

    OT

    Back

    Out

    Cole Beasley

    WR

    Ribs

    Questionable

    Jordan Poyer

    S

    Shoulder

    Questionable

    Mario Addison

    DE

    Rest

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Emmanuel Sanders

    WR

    Rest

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Star Lotulelei

    DT

    Rest

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Jaguars Impact Players

    • Trevor Lawrence has 1,703 passing yards (243.3 per game) and a 59.6% completion percentage, throwing eight touchdown passes and nine interceptions. He also has 132 rushing yards on 29 carries (with two touchdowns), averaging 18.9 yards per game.
    • James Robinson has picked up a team-high 482 rushing yards (68.9 per game) and scored five touchdowns. He has added 18 catches for 133 yards .
    • Marvin Jones Jr. has 33 catches (55 targets) and paces his team with 378 receiving yards (54 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
    • This season Allen leads the team with 4.5 sacks and has added six TFL and 31 tackles.
    • Damien Wilson has totaled 52 tackles and one TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.
    • This season Andrew Wingard leads the team with one interception and has added 40 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one pass defended.

    Jaguars Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    James Robinson

    RB

    Heel

    Questionable

    Ben Bartch

    OL

    Illness

    Full Participation In Practice

    Dakota Allen

    LB

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Carlos Hyde

    RB

    Calf

    Full Participation In Practice

    Davon Hamilton

    DT

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Tyson Campbell

    CB

    Toe

    Full Participation In Practice

    Bills Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/10/2021

    Chiefs

    W 38-20

    Away

    10/18/2021

    Titans

    L 34-31

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Dolphins

    W 26-11

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Jaguars

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Jets

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Colts

    -

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Saints

    -

    Away

    Jaguars Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/10/2021

    Tennessee

    L 37-19

    Home

    10/17/2021

    Miami

    W 23-20

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Seattle

    L 31-7

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Buffalo

    -

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Indianapolis

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    San Francisco

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Atlanta

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    7
    2021

    Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
