How to Watch Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Buffalo Bills (5-2) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6) play at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, November 7, 2021. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Jaguars vs. Bills
- Game Day: Sunday, November 7, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: TIAA Bank Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Buffalo and Jacksonville Stats
- This year, the Bills score 3.7 more points per game (32.7) than the Jaguars surrender (29).
- The Bills rack up only 16.9 more yards per game (402.9) than the Jaguars give up per matchup (386).
- The Bills have turned the ball over three more times (5 total) than the Jaguars have forced a turnover (2) this season.
- The Jaguars put up 17.6 points per game, comparable to the 15.6 the Bills surrender.
- The Jaguars collect 349.3 yards per game, 80.3 more yards than the 269 the Bills give up.
- The Jaguars have 13 giveaways this season, while the Bills have 18 takeaways.
Bills Impact Players
- Josh Allen has passed for 1,972 yards (178-for-272), with 17 touchdowns and three interceptions (281.7 YPG). He's also carried the football 52 times for a team-high 269 yards and three scores, averaging 38.4 yards per game.
- Devin Singletary has taken 67 attempts for a team-high 339 rushing yards (48.4 YPG) and one touchdown.
- Stefon Diggs has 42 receptions for a team-high 503 yards (71.9 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Gregory Rousseau has collected a team-leading three sacks, while adding four TFL, 22 tackles, and one interception.
- This season Tremaine Edmunds has collected 47 tackles, three TFL, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.
- Micah Hyde has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 28 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and five passes defended seven this season.
Bills Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Justin Zimmer
DT
Foot
Full Participation In Practice
Dawson Knox
TE
Hand
Out
Spencer Brown
OT
Back
Out
Cole Beasley
WR
Ribs
Questionable
Jordan Poyer
S
Shoulder
Questionable
Mario Addison
DE
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Emmanuel Sanders
WR
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Star Lotulelei
DT
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Jaguars Impact Players
- Trevor Lawrence has 1,703 passing yards (243.3 per game) and a 59.6% completion percentage, throwing eight touchdown passes and nine interceptions. He also has 132 rushing yards on 29 carries (with two touchdowns), averaging 18.9 yards per game.
- James Robinson has picked up a team-high 482 rushing yards (68.9 per game) and scored five touchdowns. He has added 18 catches for 133 yards .
- Marvin Jones Jr. has 33 catches (55 targets) and paces his team with 378 receiving yards (54 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
- This season Allen leads the team with 4.5 sacks and has added six TFL and 31 tackles.
- Damien Wilson has totaled 52 tackles and one TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.
- This season Andrew Wingard leads the team with one interception and has added 40 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one pass defended.
Jaguars Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
James Robinson
RB
Heel
Questionable
Ben Bartch
OL
Illness
Full Participation In Practice
Dakota Allen
LB
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Carlos Hyde
RB
Calf
Full Participation In Practice
Davon Hamilton
DT
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Tyson Campbell
CB
Toe
Full Participation In Practice
Bills Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/10/2021
Chiefs
W 38-20
Away
10/18/2021
Titans
L 34-31
Away
10/31/2021
Dolphins
W 26-11
Home
11/7/2021
Jaguars
-
Away
11/14/2021
Jets
-
Away
11/21/2021
Colts
-
Home
11/25/2021
Saints
-
Away
Jaguars Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/10/2021
Tennessee
L 37-19
Home
10/17/2021
Miami
W 23-20
Home
10/31/2021
Seattle
L 31-7
Away
11/7/2021
Buffalo
-
Home
11/14/2021
Indianapolis
-
Away
11/21/2021
San Francisco
-
Home
11/28/2021
Atlanta
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.