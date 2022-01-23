Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch the NFL Playoffs: Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

The AFC West and AFC East leaders match up when the Kansas City Chiefs (12-5) square off against the Buffalo Bills (11-6) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, January 23, 2022. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Bills

  • Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Kansas City and Buffalo Stats

  • The Chiefs rack up 28.2 points per game, 11.2 more than the Bills allow per matchup (17).
  • The Chiefs rack up 396.8 yards per game, 124 more yards than the 272.8 the Bills give up per contest.
  • The Chiefs have 25 giveaways this season, while the Bills have 30 takeaways.
  • The Bills rack up seven more points per game (28.4) than the Chiefs surrender (21.4).
  • The Bills rack up only 13 more yards per game (381.9) than the Chiefs give up per matchup (368.9).
  • This season the Bills have 22 turnovers, seven fewer than the Chiefs have takeaways (29).

Chiefs Impact Players

  • This season Patrick Mahomes II has 4,839 passing yards (284.6 yards per game) while going 436-for-658 (66.3%) and tossing 37 touchdowns with 13 interceptions. He has added 381 rushing yards and two touchdowns, averaging 22.4 yards per game.
  • Darrel Williams has put up a team-high 558 yards (32.8 YPG) and picked up six touchdowns. He also averages 26.6 receiving yards, grabbing 47 passes for 452 yards and two touchdowns.
  • Tyreek Hill has 111 catches (on 159 targets) and leads the team with 1,239 receiving yards (72.9 per game) while scoring nine touchdowns.
  • Chris Jones has collected a team-leading nine sacks, while adding eight TFL and 27 tackles.
  • Nick Bolton's 112 tackles and 11 TFL mean he's the team's top tackler.
  • Tyrann Mathieu has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 76 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and six passes defended.

Chiefs Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

L'Jarius Sneed

CB

Knee

Full Participation In Practice

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

RB

Shoulder

Full Participation In Practice

Darrel Williams

RB

Toe

Questionable

Rashad Fenton

CB

Back

Questionable

Prince Tega Wanogho

OT

Rib

Limited Participation In Practice

Anthony Hitchens

LB

Back

Limited Participation In Practice

Willie Gay Jr.

LB

Personal

Did Not Participate In Practice

Bills Impact Players

  • Josh Allen has thrown for 4,407 yards while completing 63.3% of his passes, with 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions (259.2 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 122 carries for 763 yards and six touchdowns.
  • Devin Singletary has rushed for a team-high 870 yards on 188 carries (51.2 yards per game) and seven touchdowns.
  • This year Stefon Diggs has 103 receptions for a team-high 1,225 yards (72.1 per game) and 10 touchdowns.
  • This season Mario Addison leads the team with seven sacks and has added eight TFL and 29 tackles.
  • Tremaine Edmunds' 108 tackles, seven TFL, and one interception make him the team's leading tackler.
  • Micah Hyde has a team-high five interceptions and has tacked on 74 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and 10 passes defended 17 this season.

Bills Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Stefon Diggs

WR

Not injury related

Did Not Participate In Practice

Mario Addison

DE

Shoulder

Limited Participation In Practice

Chiefs Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/2/2022

Bengals

L 34-31

Away

1/8/2022

Broncos

W 28-24

Away

1/16/2022

Steelers

W 42-21

Home

1/23/2022

Bills

-

Home

Bills Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/2/2022

Atlanta

W 29-15

Home

1/9/2022

New York

W 27-10

Home

1/15/2022

New England

W 47-17

Home

1/23/2022

Kansas City

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
23
2022

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

