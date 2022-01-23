Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

How to Watch the NFL Playoffs: Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

The AFC West and AFC East leaders match up when the Kansas City Chiefs (12-5) square off against the Buffalo Bills (11-6) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, January 23, 2022. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Bills

Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022

Sunday, January 23, 2022 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Kansas City and Buffalo Stats

The Chiefs rack up 28.2 points per game, 11.2 more than the Bills allow per matchup (17).

The Chiefs rack up 396.8 yards per game, 124 more yards than the 272.8 the Bills give up per contest.

The Chiefs have 25 giveaways this season, while the Bills have 30 takeaways.

The Bills rack up seven more points per game (28.4) than the Chiefs surrender (21.4).

The Bills rack up only 13 more yards per game (381.9) than the Chiefs give up per matchup (368.9).

This season the Bills have 22 turnovers, seven fewer than the Chiefs have takeaways (29).

Chiefs Impact Players

This season Patrick Mahomes II has 4,839 passing yards (284.6 yards per game) while going 436-for-658 (66.3%) and tossing 37 touchdowns with 13 interceptions. He has added 381 rushing yards and two touchdowns, averaging 22.4 yards per game.

Darrel Williams has put up a team-high 558 yards (32.8 YPG) and picked up six touchdowns. He also averages 26.6 receiving yards, grabbing 47 passes for 452 yards and two touchdowns.

Tyreek Hill has 111 catches (on 159 targets) and leads the team with 1,239 receiving yards (72.9 per game) while scoring nine touchdowns.

Chris Jones has collected a team-leading nine sacks, while adding eight TFL and 27 tackles.

Nick Bolton's 112 tackles and 11 TFL mean he's the team's top tackler.

Tyrann Mathieu has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 76 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and six passes defended.

Chiefs Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee Full Participation In Practice Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Darrel Williams RB Toe Questionable Rashad Fenton CB Back Questionable Prince Tega Wanogho OT Rib Limited Participation In Practice Anthony Hitchens LB Back Limited Participation In Practice Willie Gay Jr. LB Personal Did Not Participate In Practice

Bills Impact Players

Josh Allen has thrown for 4,407 yards while completing 63.3% of his passes, with 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions (259.2 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 122 carries for 763 yards and six touchdowns.

Devin Singletary has rushed for a team-high 870 yards on 188 carries (51.2 yards per game) and seven touchdowns.

This year Stefon Diggs has 103 receptions for a team-high 1,225 yards (72.1 per game) and 10 touchdowns.

This season Mario Addison leads the team with seven sacks and has added eight TFL and 29 tackles.

Tremaine Edmunds' 108 tackles, seven TFL, and one interception make him the team's leading tackler.

Micah Hyde has a team-high five interceptions and has tacked on 74 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and 10 passes defended 17 this season.

Bills Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Stefon Diggs WR Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Mario Addison DE Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice

Chiefs Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/2/2022 Bengals L 34-31 Away 1/8/2022 Broncos W 28-24 Away 1/16/2022 Steelers W 42-21 Home 1/23/2022 Bills - Home

Bills Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/2/2022 Atlanta W 29-15 Home 1/9/2022 New York W 27-10 Home 1/15/2022 New England W 47-17 Home 1/23/2022 Kansas City - Away

