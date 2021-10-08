Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates his touchdown with teammates against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills (3-1) bring a three-game winning streak into a matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs (2-2) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Bills

Game Day: Sunday, October 10, 2021

Sunday, October 10, 2021 Game Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Kansas City and Buffalo Stats

The Chiefs score 33.5 points per game, 22.5 more than the Bills allow per matchup (11.0).

The Chiefs rack up 210.7 more yards per game (427.5) than the Bills allow per outing (216.8).

The Chiefs have turned the ball over seven times this season, four fewer than the Bills have forced (11).

This season the Bills average the same number of points per game that the Chiefs surrender (31.3).

The Bills rack up 404.0 yards per game, 33.8 fewer yards than the 437.8 the Chiefs allow.

The Bills have four giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have four takeaways.

Chiefs Impact Players

Patrick Mahomes II has thrown for 1,218 yards (102-for-141), with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions (304.5 yards per game). He's also carried the football 15 times for a team-high 92 yards and one touchdown, averaging 23.0 YPG.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire has run for a team-high 291 yards (72.8 per game) and zero touchdowns.

Tyreek Hill has racked up 30 catches for 453 yards, best on his team, and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 38 times, and averages 113.3 receiving yards per game.

Michael Danna has collected a team-leading 3.0 sacks, while adding 3.0 TFL and nine tackles.

Over the course of the current campaign, Daniel Sorensen has totaled 30 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack and leads the team in tackles.

Tyrann Mathieu has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 16 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and four passes defended four this season.

Chiefs Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Armani Watts S Illness Full Participation In Practice Orlando Brown Jr. OT Groin Full Participation In Practice Deandre Baker CB Quad Full Participation In Practice Charvarius Ward CB Quad Full Participation In Practice Tyreek Hill WR Knee Full Participation In Practice Rashad Fenton CB Concussion Full Participation In Practice Frank Clark DE Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Chris Jones DT Wrist Did Not Participate In Practice

Bills Impact Players

Josh Allen has passed for 1,055 yards (99-of-157), with nine touchdowns and two interceptions (263.8 yards per game). He's also rushed 24 times for 129 yards and one touchdown.

Devin Singletary has run for a team-high 259 yards on 49 carries (64.8 yards per game) and one touchdown.

Stefon Diggs has hauled in 26 receptions for 305 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He averages 76.3 receiving yards per game.

Star Lotulelei has 2.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 1.0 TFL and seven tackles.

Over the current campaign, Tremaine Edmunds has collected 21 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.

Micah Hyde has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding 19 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and four passes defended.

Bills Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Emmanuel Sanders WR Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Star Lotulelei DT Rest Limited Participation In Practice A.J. Epenesa DE Foot Limited Participation In Practice Gregory Rousseau DE Toe Full Participation In Practice Dane Jackson CB Knee Full Participation In Practice Jon Feliciano OG Concussion Full Participation In Practice Spencer Brown OT Knee Full Participation In Practice Tre'Davious White CB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Jordan Poyer S Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Efe Obada DE Ankle Full Participation In Practice Matt Milano LB Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice Taiwan Jones RB Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice Taron Johnson CB Groin Full Participation In Practice

Chiefs Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/19/2021 Ravens L 36-35 Away 9/26/2021 Chargers L 30-24 Home 10/3/2021 Eagles W 42-30 Away 10/10/2021 Bills - Home 10/17/2021 Washington - Away 10/24/2021 Titans - Away 11/1/2021 Giants - Home

Bills Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/19/2021 Miami W 35-0 Away 9/26/2021 Washington W 43-21 Home 10/3/2021 Houston W 40-0 Home 10/10/2021 Kansas City - Away 10/18/2021 Tennessee - Away 10/31/2021 Miami - Home 11/7/2021 Jacksonville - Away

