Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

How to Watch Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Buffalo Bills (3-1) bring a three-game winning streak into a matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs (2-2) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Chiefs vs. Bills
- Game Day: Sunday, October 10, 2021
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Kansas City and Buffalo Stats
- The Chiefs score 33.5 points per game, 22.5 more than the Bills allow per matchup (11.0).
- The Chiefs rack up 210.7 more yards per game (427.5) than the Bills allow per outing (216.8).
- The Chiefs have turned the ball over seven times this season, four fewer than the Bills have forced (11).
- This season the Bills average the same number of points per game that the Chiefs surrender (31.3).
- The Bills rack up 404.0 yards per game, 33.8 fewer yards than the 437.8 the Chiefs allow.
- The Bills have four giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have four takeaways.
Chiefs Impact Players
- Patrick Mahomes II has thrown for 1,218 yards (102-for-141), with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions (304.5 yards per game). He's also carried the football 15 times for a team-high 92 yards and one touchdown, averaging 23.0 YPG.
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire has run for a team-high 291 yards (72.8 per game) and zero touchdowns.
- Tyreek Hill has racked up 30 catches for 453 yards, best on his team, and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 38 times, and averages 113.3 receiving yards per game.
- Michael Danna has collected a team-leading 3.0 sacks, while adding 3.0 TFL and nine tackles.
- Over the course of the current campaign, Daniel Sorensen has totaled 30 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack and leads the team in tackles.
- Tyrann Mathieu has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 16 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and four passes defended four this season.
Chiefs Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Armani Watts
S
Illness
Full Participation In Practice
Orlando Brown Jr.
OT
Groin
Full Participation In Practice
Deandre Baker
CB
Quad
Full Participation In Practice
Charvarius Ward
CB
Quad
Full Participation In Practice
Tyreek Hill
WR
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Rashad Fenton
CB
Concussion
Full Participation In Practice
Frank Clark
DE
Hamstring
Full Participation In Practice
Chris Jones
DT
Wrist
Did Not Participate In Practice
Bills Impact Players
- Josh Allen has passed for 1,055 yards (99-of-157), with nine touchdowns and two interceptions (263.8 yards per game). He's also rushed 24 times for 129 yards and one touchdown.
- Devin Singletary has run for a team-high 259 yards on 49 carries (64.8 yards per game) and one touchdown.
- Stefon Diggs has hauled in 26 receptions for 305 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He averages 76.3 receiving yards per game.
- Star Lotulelei has 2.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 1.0 TFL and seven tackles.
- Over the current campaign, Tremaine Edmunds has collected 21 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.
- Micah Hyde has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding 19 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and four passes defended.
Bills Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Emmanuel Sanders
WR
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Star Lotulelei
DT
Rest
Limited Participation In Practice
A.J. Epenesa
DE
Foot
Limited Participation In Practice
Gregory Rousseau
DE
Toe
Full Participation In Practice
Dane Jackson
CB
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Jon Feliciano
OG
Concussion
Full Participation In Practice
Spencer Brown
OT
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Tre'Davious White
CB
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Jordan Poyer
S
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Efe Obada
DE
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Matt Milano
LB
Hamstring
Did Not Participate In Practice
Taiwan Jones
RB
Hamstring
Did Not Participate In Practice
Taron Johnson
CB
Groin
Full Participation In Practice
Chiefs Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/19/2021
Ravens
L 36-35
Away
9/26/2021
Chargers
L 30-24
Home
10/3/2021
Eagles
W 42-30
Away
10/10/2021
Bills
-
Home
10/17/2021
Washington
-
Away
10/24/2021
Titans
-
Away
11/1/2021
Giants
-
Home
Bills Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/19/2021
Miami
W 35-0
Away
9/26/2021
Washington
W 43-21
Home
10/3/2021
Houston
W 40-0
Home
10/10/2021
Kansas City
-
Away
10/18/2021
Tennessee
-
Away
10/31/2021
Miami
-
Home
11/7/2021
Jacksonville
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.