Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    • October 8, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates his touchdown with teammates against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates his touchdown with teammates against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

    The Buffalo Bills (3-1) bring a three-game winning streak into a matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs (2-2) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Chiefs vs. Bills

    • Game Day: Sunday, October 10, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
    • TV: NBC
    • Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Kansas City and Buffalo Stats

    • The Chiefs score 33.5 points per game, 22.5 more than the Bills allow per matchup (11.0).
    • The Chiefs rack up 210.7 more yards per game (427.5) than the Bills allow per outing (216.8).
    • The Chiefs have turned the ball over seven times this season, four fewer than the Bills have forced (11).
    • This season the Bills average the same number of points per game that the Chiefs surrender (31.3).
    • The Bills rack up 404.0 yards per game, 33.8 fewer yards than the 437.8 the Chiefs allow.
    • The Bills have four giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have four takeaways.

    Chiefs Impact Players

    • Patrick Mahomes II has thrown for 1,218 yards (102-for-141), with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions (304.5 yards per game). He's also carried the football 15 times for a team-high 92 yards and one touchdown, averaging 23.0 YPG.
    • Clyde Edwards-Helaire has run for a team-high 291 yards (72.8 per game) and zero touchdowns.
    • Tyreek Hill has racked up 30 catches for 453 yards, best on his team, and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 38 times, and averages 113.3 receiving yards per game.
    • Michael Danna has collected a team-leading 3.0 sacks, while adding 3.0 TFL and nine tackles.
    • Over the course of the current campaign, Daniel Sorensen has totaled 30 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack and leads the team in tackles.
    • Tyrann Mathieu has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 16 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and four passes defended four this season.

    Chiefs Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Armani Watts

    S

    Illness

    Full Participation In Practice

    Orlando Brown Jr.

    OT

    Groin

    Full Participation In Practice

    Deandre Baker

    CB

    Quad

    Full Participation In Practice

    Charvarius Ward

    CB

    Quad

    Full Participation In Practice

    Tyreek Hill

    WR

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Rashad Fenton

    CB

    Concussion

    Full Participation In Practice

    Frank Clark

    DE

    Hamstring

    Full Participation In Practice

    Chris Jones

    DT

    Wrist

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Bills Impact Players

    • Josh Allen has passed for 1,055 yards (99-of-157), with nine touchdowns and two interceptions (263.8 yards per game). He's also rushed 24 times for 129 yards and one touchdown.
    • Devin Singletary has run for a team-high 259 yards on 49 carries (64.8 yards per game) and one touchdown.
    • Stefon Diggs has hauled in 26 receptions for 305 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He averages 76.3 receiving yards per game.
    • Star Lotulelei has 2.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 1.0 TFL and seven tackles.
    • Over the current campaign, Tremaine Edmunds has collected 21 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.
    • Micah Hyde has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding 19 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and four passes defended.

    Bills Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Emmanuel Sanders

    WR

    Rest

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Star Lotulelei

    DT

    Rest

    Limited Participation In Practice

    A.J. Epenesa

    DE

    Foot

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Gregory Rousseau

    DE

    Toe

    Full Participation In Practice

    Dane Jackson

    CB

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Jon Feliciano

    OG

    Concussion

    Full Participation In Practice

    Spencer Brown

    OT

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Tre'Davious White

    CB

    Shoulder

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Jordan Poyer

    S

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Efe Obada

    DE

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Matt Milano

    LB

    Hamstring

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Taiwan Jones

    RB

    Hamstring

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Taron Johnson

    CB

    Groin

    Full Participation In Practice

    Chiefs Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/19/2021

    Ravens

    L 36-35

    Away

    9/26/2021

    Chargers

    L 30-24

    Home

    10/3/2021

    Eagles

    W 42-30

    Away

    10/10/2021

    Bills

    -

    Home

    10/17/2021

    Washington

    -

    Away

    10/24/2021

    Titans

    -

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Giants

    -

    Home

    Bills Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/19/2021

    Miami

    W 35-0

    Away

    9/26/2021

    Washington

    W 43-21

    Home

    10/3/2021

    Houston

    W 40-0

    Home

    10/10/2021

    Kansas City

    -

    Away

    10/18/2021

    Tennessee

    -

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Miami

    -

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Jacksonville

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    10
    2021

    Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs

    TV CHANNEL: NBC
    Time
    8:20
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16693773
    Golf

    How to Watch Shriners Children's Open, Second Round

    3 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Men's Soccer

    How to Watch Louisville at Virginia Tech in Men's College Soccer

    3 minutes ago
    Volleyball
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Clemson at Pittsburgh in Women's College Volleyball

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_15866720
    NCAA Men's Hockey

    How to Watch Boston College vs Quinnipiac in College Hockey

    33 minutes ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates his touchdown with teammates against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) walks off the field after the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the Rams 37-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) scores a touchdown against Carolina Panthers defensive back Sean Chandler (34) in the first quarter at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) celebrates with offensive guard Oday Aboushi (76) after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (52) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Chicago Bears vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy