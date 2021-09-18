Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

How to Watch Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Buffalo Bills (0-1) hit the road for an AFC East showdown against the Miami Dolphins (1-0) on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Dolphins vs. Bills
- Game Day: Sunday, September 19, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium
Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium
Buffalo and Miami Stats
- The Bills averaged 31.3 points per game last season, 10.2 more than the Dolphins allowed per matchup (21.1).
- The Bills averaged 28.5 more yards per game (396.4) than the Dolphins gave up per contest (367.9) last season.
- Last year the Bills had 22 turnovers, seven fewer than the Dolphins had takeaways (29).
- The Dolphins put up 25.3 points per game last year, comparable to the 23.4 the Bills gave up.
- The Dolphins collected 339 yards per game last season, only 13.5 fewer than the 352.5 the Bills gave up per contest.
- The Dolphins had 20 giveaways last season, while the Bills had 26 takeaways.
Bills Impact Players
- Josh Allen threw for 4,544 yards last season (284 per game) while completing 69.2% of his passes (396-for-572), with 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also carried the ball 102 times for 421 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 26.3 yards per game.
- A year ago Devin Singletary churned out 687 rushing yards (42.9 per game) and scored two touchdowns. He added 38 catches for 269 yards .
- Stefon Diggs hauled in 127 passes for 1,535 yards last year and scored eight touchdowns. He was targeted 166 times, and averaged 95.9 receiving yards.
- Efe Obada showed out with an impressive stat line of 5.5 sacks, four TFL and 18 tackles last year.
- Tremaine Edmunds' 2020 campaign saw him total 119 tackles, four TFL, and two sacks.
- Tre'Davious White intercepted three passes while adding 57 tackles, two TFL, 1.5 sacks, and 11 passes defended a season ago.
Dolphins Impact Players
- Last year Tua Tagovailoa racked up 1,814 passing yards (113.4 per game) while going 186-for-290 (64.1%) and throwing for 11 touchdowns with five interceptions.
- Myles Gaskin rushed for 584 yards on 142 attempts (58.4 yards per game) and scored three touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 38.8 receiving yards per game, grabbing 41 passes for 388 yards and two TDs.
- Will Fuller V reeled in 53 passes for 879 yards last year and scored eight touchdowns. He was targeted 75 times, and averaged 79.9 yards per game.
- Last season Emmanuel Ogbah put up nine sacks, six TFL and 42 tackles.
- Jerome Baker totaled 111 tackles, seven TFL, and seven sacks over his 2020 campaign.
- Last season Xavien Howard hauled in 10 interceptions and added 51 tackles, one TFL, and 20 passes defended.
Bills Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
Steelers
L 23-16
Home
9/19/2021
Dolphins
-
Away
9/26/2021
Washington
-
Home
10/3/2021
Texans
-
Home
10/10/2021
Chiefs
-
Away
Dolphins Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
New England
W 17-16
Away
9/19/2021
Buffalo
-
Home
9/26/2021
Las Vegas
-
Away
10/3/2021
Indianapolis
-
Home
10/10/2021
Tampa Bay
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
