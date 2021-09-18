Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

Sep 12, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) following the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills (0-1) hit the road for an AFC East showdown against the Miami Dolphins (1-0) on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Bills

Game Day: Sunday, September 19, 2021

Sunday, September 19, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium

Buffalo and Miami Stats

The Bills averaged 31.3 points per game last season, 10.2 more than the Dolphins allowed per matchup (21.1).

The Bills averaged 28.5 more yards per game (396.4) than the Dolphins gave up per contest (367.9) last season.

Last year the Bills had 22 turnovers, seven fewer than the Dolphins had takeaways (29).

The Dolphins put up 25.3 points per game last year, comparable to the 23.4 the Bills gave up.

The Dolphins collected 339 yards per game last season, only 13.5 fewer than the 352.5 the Bills gave up per contest.

The Dolphins had 20 giveaways last season, while the Bills had 26 takeaways.

Bills Impact Players

Josh Allen threw for 4,544 yards last season (284 per game) while completing 69.2% of his passes (396-for-572), with 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also carried the ball 102 times for 421 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 26.3 yards per game.

A year ago Devin Singletary churned out 687 rushing yards (42.9 per game) and scored two touchdowns. He added 38 catches for 269 yards .

Stefon Diggs hauled in 127 passes for 1,535 yards last year and scored eight touchdowns. He was targeted 166 times, and averaged 95.9 receiving yards.

Efe Obada showed out with an impressive stat line of 5.5 sacks, four TFL and 18 tackles last year.

Tremaine Edmunds' 2020 campaign saw him total 119 tackles, four TFL, and two sacks.

Tre'Davious White intercepted three passes while adding 57 tackles, two TFL, 1.5 sacks, and 11 passes defended a season ago.

Dolphins Impact Players

Last year Tua Tagovailoa racked up 1,814 passing yards (113.4 per game) while going 186-for-290 (64.1%) and throwing for 11 touchdowns with five interceptions.

Myles Gaskin rushed for 584 yards on 142 attempts (58.4 yards per game) and scored three touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 38.8 receiving yards per game, grabbing 41 passes for 388 yards and two TDs.

Will Fuller V reeled in 53 passes for 879 yards last year and scored eight touchdowns. He was targeted 75 times, and averaged 79.9 yards per game.

Last season Emmanuel Ogbah put up nine sacks, six TFL and 42 tackles.

Jerome Baker totaled 111 tackles, seven TFL, and seven sacks over his 2020 campaign.

Last season Xavien Howard hauled in 10 interceptions and added 51 tackles, one TFL, and 20 passes defended.

Bills Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Steelers L 23-16 Home 9/19/2021 Dolphins - Away 9/26/2021 Washington - Home 10/3/2021 Texans - Home 10/10/2021 Chiefs - Away

Dolphins Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 New England W 17-16 Away 9/19/2021 Buffalo - Home 9/26/2021 Las Vegas - Away 10/3/2021 Indianapolis - Home 10/10/2021 Tampa Bay - Away

