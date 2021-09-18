Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

September 18, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Sep 12, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) following the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills (0-1) hit the road for an AFC East showdown against the Miami Dolphins (1-0) on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Bills

Buffalo and Miami Stats

  • The Bills averaged 31.3 points per game last season, 10.2 more than the Dolphins allowed per matchup (21.1).
  • The Bills averaged 28.5 more yards per game (396.4) than the Dolphins gave up per contest (367.9) last season.
  • Last year the Bills had 22 turnovers, seven fewer than the Dolphins had takeaways (29).
  • The Dolphins put up 25.3 points per game last year, comparable to the 23.4 the Bills gave up.
  • The Dolphins collected 339 yards per game last season, only 13.5 fewer than the 352.5 the Bills gave up per contest.
  • The Dolphins had 20 giveaways last season, while the Bills had 26 takeaways.

Bills Impact Players

  • Josh Allen threw for 4,544 yards last season (284 per game) while completing 69.2% of his passes (396-for-572), with 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also carried the ball 102 times for 421 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 26.3 yards per game.
  • A year ago Devin Singletary churned out 687 rushing yards (42.9 per game) and scored two touchdowns. He added 38 catches for 269 yards .
  • Stefon Diggs hauled in 127 passes for 1,535 yards last year and scored eight touchdowns. He was targeted 166 times, and averaged 95.9 receiving yards.
  • Efe Obada showed out with an impressive stat line of 5.5 sacks, four TFL and 18 tackles last year.
  • Tremaine Edmunds' 2020 campaign saw him total 119 tackles, four TFL, and two sacks.
  • Tre'Davious White intercepted three passes while adding 57 tackles, two TFL, 1.5 sacks, and 11 passes defended a season ago.

Dolphins Impact Players

  • Last year Tua Tagovailoa racked up 1,814 passing yards (113.4 per game) while going 186-for-290 (64.1%) and throwing for 11 touchdowns with five interceptions.
  • Myles Gaskin rushed for 584 yards on 142 attempts (58.4 yards per game) and scored three touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 38.8 receiving yards per game, grabbing 41 passes for 388 yards and two TDs.
  • Will Fuller V reeled in 53 passes for 879 yards last year and scored eight touchdowns. He was targeted 75 times, and averaged 79.9 yards per game.
  • Last season Emmanuel Ogbah put up nine sacks, six TFL and 42 tackles.
  • Jerome Baker totaled 111 tackles, seven TFL, and seven sacks over his 2020 campaign.
  • Last season Xavien Howard hauled in 10 interceptions and added 51 tackles, one TFL, and 20 passes defended.

Bills Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Steelers

L 23-16

Home

9/19/2021

Dolphins

-

Away

9/26/2021

Washington

-

Home

10/3/2021

Texans

-

Home

10/10/2021

Chiefs

-

Away

Dolphins Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

New England

W 17-16

Away

9/19/2021

Buffalo

-

Home

9/26/2021

Las Vegas

-

Away

10/3/2021

Indianapolis

-

Home

10/10/2021

Tampa Bay

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
19
2021

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

