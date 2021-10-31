How to Watch Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Buffalo Bills (4-2) host a struggling Miami Dolphins (1-6) team on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Highmark Stadium. The Dolphins have lost six games in a row. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bills vs. Dolphins
- Game Day: Sunday, October 31, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Highmark Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Buffalo vs. Miami
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bills
-14.5
48.5
Buffalo and Miami Stats
- This year, the Bills rack up 4.2 more points per game (33.8) than the Dolphins give up (29.6).
- The Bills collect just 3.4 fewer yards per game (411.5), than the Dolphins give up per contest (414.9).
- The Bills have five giveaways this season, while the Dolphins have nine takeaways.
- The Dolphins average 18.1 points per game, comparable to the 16.3 the Bills allow.
- The Dolphins collect 37.4 more yards per game (307.6) than the Bills give up per matchup (270.2).
- The Dolphins have 11 giveaways this season, while the Bills have 16 takeaways.
Bills Impact Players
- This season Josh Allen has put up 1,723 passing yards (287.2 YPG) while completing 64.8% of his passes, with 15 touchdowns and three interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 214 yards on the ground on 44 attempts (plus two scores), averaging 35.7 YPG.
- Devin Singletary has taken 60 attempts for a team-high 311 rushing yards (51.8 YPG) and one touchdown.
- Stefon Diggs has racked up 37 catches for 463 yards, best on his team, and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 58 times, and averages 77.2 receiving yards per game.
- Gregory Rousseau has registered a team-leading 3.0 sacks, while adding 4.0 TFL, 20 tackles, and one interception.
- Tremaine Edmunds has totaled 40 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.
- Micah Hyde has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 24 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and five passes defended six this season.
Bills Injuries: Matt Milano: Questionable (Pectoral), Vernon Butler: Questionable (Groin), Cam Lewis: Questionable (Wrist), Micah Hyde: Questionable (Concussion), Brian Winters: Questionable (Knee), Cody Ford: Out (Knee), Jerry Hughes: Questionable (Foot), Josh Norman: Out (Hamstring), Quinton Jefferson: Questionable (Knee)
Dolphins Impact Players
- This campaign, Jacoby Brissett has collected 883 passing yards (126.1 per game) while completing 104 of 159 passes (65.4%), with four touchdowns and two interceptions.
- Myles Gaskin has rushed for a team-high 243 yards on 54 attempts (34.7 yards per game) and zero touchdowns. He also has 146 receiving yards on 28 catches and three touchdowns.
- This year Mike Gesicki has 37 catches for a team-high 427 yards (61.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Emmanuel Ogbah has registered a team-leading 2.5 sacks, while adding 3.0 TFL and 17 tackles.
- This season Jerome Baker has totaled 43 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one sack, leading his team in tackles.
- Xavien Howard has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 21 tackles and nine passes defended.
Dolphins Injuries: Adam Shaheen: Questionable (Shoulder), Jamal Perry: Out (Foot)
Regional restrictions apply.