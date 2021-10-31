Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with wide receiver Albert Wilson (2) against the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills (4-2) host a struggling Miami Dolphins (1-6) team on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Highmark Stadium. The Dolphins have lost six games in a row. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bills vs. Dolphins

Game Day: Sunday, October 31, 2021

Sunday, October 31, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Highmark Stadium

Betting Information for Buffalo vs. Miami

Favorite Spread Total Bills -14.5 48.5

Buffalo and Miami Stats

This year, the Bills rack up 4.2 more points per game (33.8) than the Dolphins give up (29.6).

The Bills collect just 3.4 fewer yards per game (411.5), than the Dolphins give up per contest (414.9).

The Bills have five giveaways this season, while the Dolphins have nine takeaways.

The Dolphins average 18.1 points per game, comparable to the 16.3 the Bills allow.

The Dolphins collect 37.4 more yards per game (307.6) than the Bills give up per matchup (270.2).

The Dolphins have 11 giveaways this season, while the Bills have 16 takeaways.

Bills Impact Players

This season Josh Allen has put up 1,723 passing yards (287.2 YPG) while completing 64.8% of his passes, with 15 touchdowns and three interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 214 yards on the ground on 44 attempts (plus two scores), averaging 35.7 YPG.

Devin Singletary has taken 60 attempts for a team-high 311 rushing yards (51.8 YPG) and one touchdown.

Stefon Diggs has racked up 37 catches for 463 yards, best on his team, and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 58 times, and averages 77.2 receiving yards per game.

Gregory Rousseau has registered a team-leading 3.0 sacks, while adding 4.0 TFL, 20 tackles, and one interception.

Tremaine Edmunds has totaled 40 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.

Micah Hyde has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 24 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and five passes defended six this season.

Bills Injuries: Matt Milano: Questionable (Pectoral), Vernon Butler: Questionable (Groin), Cam Lewis: Questionable (Wrist), Micah Hyde: Questionable (Concussion), Brian Winters: Questionable (Knee), Cody Ford: Out (Knee), Jerry Hughes: Questionable (Foot), Josh Norman: Out (Hamstring), Quinton Jefferson: Questionable (Knee)

Dolphins Impact Players

This campaign, Jacoby Brissett has collected 883 passing yards (126.1 per game) while completing 104 of 159 passes (65.4%), with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Myles Gaskin has rushed for a team-high 243 yards on 54 attempts (34.7 yards per game) and zero touchdowns. He also has 146 receiving yards on 28 catches and three touchdowns.

This year Mike Gesicki has 37 catches for a team-high 427 yards (61.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Emmanuel Ogbah has registered a team-leading 2.5 sacks, while adding 3.0 TFL and 17 tackles.

This season Jerome Baker has totaled 43 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one sack, leading his team in tackles.

Xavien Howard has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 21 tackles and nine passes defended.

Dolphins Injuries: Adam Shaheen: Questionable (Shoulder), Jamal Perry: Out (Foot)

