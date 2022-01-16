How to Watch the NFL Playoffs: Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) drives the ball against the New England Patriots in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills (11-6) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the New England Patriots (10-7) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Highmark Stadium. In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bills vs. Patriots

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium

Betting Information for Buffalo vs. New England

Favorite Spread Total Bills -4.5 43.5

Buffalo and New England Stats

The Bills rack up 10.6 more points per game (28.4) than the Patriots give up (17.8).

The Bills rack up 71.1 more yards per game (381.9) than the Patriots allow per outing (310.8).

The Bills have 22 giveaways this season, while the Patriots have 30 takeaways.

The Patriots rack up 10.2 more points per game (27.2) than the Bills give up (17.0).

The Patriots average 353.4 yards per game, 80.6 more yards than the 272.8 the Bills give up.

The Patriots have 23 giveaways this season, while the Bills have 30 takeaways.

Bills Impact Players

Josh Allen has 4,407 passing yards (259.2 YPG) and a 63.3% completion percentage (409-for-646) while throwing 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also leads his team with 763 yards on the ground on 122 attempts (plus six touchdowns), averaging 44.9 YPG.

Devin Singletary has run for a team-high 870 yards (51.2 YPG) and picked up seven touchdowns.

Stefon Diggs has been targeted 164 times and has 103 catches, leading his team with 1,225 yards (72.1 ypg) while hauling in 10 touchdowns.

Mario Addison has 7.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 8.0 TFL and 29 tackles.

Tremaine Edmunds' 108 tackles, 7.0 TFL, and one interception mean he's the team's top tackler.

This season Jordan Poyer leads the team with five interceptions and has added 91 tackles, 8.0 TFL, three sacks, and nine passes defended.

Bills Injuries: Josh Norman: Out (Hamstring), Vernon Butler: Questionable (Hamstring)

Patriots Impact Players

This season Mac Jones has collected 3,801 passing yards (223.6 per game) while going 352-for-521 (67.6%) and throwing for 22 touchdowns with 13 interceptions.

Damien Harris has run for a team-high 929 yards on 202 attempts (54.6 yards per game) and 15 touchdowns.

This season Jakobi Meyers has 83 catches and leads the team with 866 yards (50.9 per game) while hauling in two touchdowns.

Matthew Judon has registered a team-leading 12.5 sacks, while adding 14.0 TFL and 60 tackles.

Over the course of the current campaign, Ja'Whaun Bentley has collected 108 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and one sack and leads the team in tackles.

J.C. Jackson has a team-high eight interceptions and has tacked on 58 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and 23 passes defended 17 this season.

Patriots Injuries: Gunner Olszewski: Out (Foot), N'Keal Harry: Questionable (Shoulder), Cassh Maluia: Questionable (Knee), Chase Winovich: Questionable (Shoulder), Yodny Cajuste: Out (Knee), Dalton Keene: Questionable (Neck), Jonathan Jones: Questionable (Foot)

