How to Watch Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New England Patriots (8-4) will aim to build on a six-game winning streak when they visit the Buffalo Bills (7-4) on Monday, December 6, 2021 at Highmark Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bills vs. Patriots
- Game Day: Monday, December 6, 2021
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Highmark Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Buffalo vs. New England
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bills
-3
39.5
Buffalo and New England Stats
- The Bills score 13.8 more points per game (29.6) than the Patriots surrender (15.8).
- The Bills rack up 389.3 yards per game, 72.6 more yards than the 316.7 the Patriots allow per matchup.
- The Bills have turned the ball over 16 times this season, nine fewer than the Patriots have forced (25).
- This season the Patriots put up 11.5 more points per game (28.0) than the Bills surrender (16.5).
- The Patriots average 80.1 more yards per game (355.3) than the Bills allow (275.2).
- The Patriots have 15 giveaways this season, while the Bills have 25 takeaways.
Bills Impact Players
- This season Josh Allen has registered 3,071 yards through the air (279.2 yards per game) while completing 66.8% of his passes, with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 383 rushing yards on 69 carries (plus three scores), averaging 34.8 yards per game.
- Devin Singletary has picked up a team-best 459 rushing yards (41.7 YPG) plus two touchdowns.
- Stefon Diggs has reeled in 67 passes for a team best 847 yards plus seven touchdowns. He averages 77.0 receiving yards per game.
- Mario Addison has 4.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 4.0 TFL and 20 tackles.
- Tremaine Edmunds has totaled 63 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.
- This season Jordan Poyer leads the team with five interceptions and has added 56 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and eight passes defended.
Bills Injuries: No Injuries Listed
Patriots Impact Players
- Mac Jones has passed for 2,850 yards (268-of-381), with 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions (237.5 yards per game).
- Damien Harris has taken 154 attempts for a team-leading 643 rushing yards (53.6 per game) while scoring eight touchdowns.
- This year Kendrick Bourne has 42 receptions and leads the team with 623 yards (51.9 per game) while scoring five touchdowns.
- This season Matthew Judon leads the team with 11.5 sacks and has added 12.0 TFL and 46 tackles.
- Over the course of the current campaign, Ja'Whaun Bentley has collected 72 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and one sack and leads the team in tackles.
- J.C. Jackson has intercepted seven passes to lead the team while adding 42 tackles and 16 passes defended.
Patriots Injuries: J.J. Taylor: Questionable (Quadricep), Matthew Slater: Questionable (Knee), Nick Folk: Questionable (Back), Kyle Dugger: Questionable (Toe), Ryan Izzo: Questionable (Hamstring), J.C. Jackson: Questionable (Hip), Jakob Johnson: Questionable (Knee), Byron Cowart: Questionable (Back), Cam Newton: Questionable (Abdomen), Ja'Whaun Bentley: Questionable (Groin), Shaq Mason: Questionable (Calf), Adam Butler: Questionable (Shoulder)
Regional restrictions apply.