    • December 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 28, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) reacts after a touchdown by New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) against the Tennessee Titans in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

    The New England Patriots (8-4) will aim to build on a six-game winning streak when they visit the Buffalo Bills (7-4) on Monday, December 6, 2021 at Highmark Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bills vs. Patriots

    Betting Information for Buffalo vs. New England

    Bills vs Patriots Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Bills

    -3

    39.5

    Buffalo and New England Stats

    • The Bills score 13.8 more points per game (29.6) than the Patriots surrender (15.8).
    • The Bills rack up 389.3 yards per game, 72.6 more yards than the 316.7 the Patriots allow per matchup.
    • The Bills have turned the ball over 16 times this season, nine fewer than the Patriots have forced (25).
    • This season the Patriots put up 11.5 more points per game (28.0) than the Bills surrender (16.5).
    • The Patriots average 80.1 more yards per game (355.3) than the Bills allow (275.2).
    • The Patriots have 15 giveaways this season, while the Bills have 25 takeaways.

    Bills Impact Players

    • This season Josh Allen has registered 3,071 yards through the air (279.2 yards per game) while completing 66.8% of his passes, with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 383 rushing yards on 69 carries (plus three scores), averaging 34.8 yards per game.
    • Devin Singletary has picked up a team-best 459 rushing yards (41.7 YPG) plus two touchdowns.
    • Stefon Diggs has reeled in 67 passes for a team best 847 yards plus seven touchdowns. He averages 77.0 receiving yards per game.
    • Mario Addison has 4.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 4.0 TFL and 20 tackles.
    • Tremaine Edmunds has totaled 63 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.
    • This season Jordan Poyer leads the team with five interceptions and has added 56 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and eight passes defended.

    Bills Injuries: No Injuries Listed

    Patriots Impact Players

    • Mac Jones has passed for 2,850 yards (268-of-381), with 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions (237.5 yards per game).
    • Damien Harris has taken 154 attempts for a team-leading 643 rushing yards (53.6 per game) while scoring eight touchdowns.
    • This year Kendrick Bourne has 42 receptions and leads the team with 623 yards (51.9 per game) while scoring five touchdowns.
    • This season Matthew Judon leads the team with 11.5 sacks and has added 12.0 TFL and 46 tackles.
    • Over the course of the current campaign, Ja'Whaun Bentley has collected 72 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and one sack and leads the team in tackles.
    • J.C. Jackson has intercepted seven passes to lead the team while adding 42 tackles and 16 passes defended.

    Patriots Injuries: J.J. Taylor: Questionable (Quadricep), Matthew Slater: Questionable (Knee), Nick Folk: Questionable (Back), Kyle Dugger: Questionable (Toe), Ryan Izzo: Questionable (Hamstring), J.C. Jackson: Questionable (Hip), Jakob Johnson: Questionable (Knee), Byron Cowart: Questionable (Back), Cam Newton: Questionable (Abdomen), Ja'Whaun Bentley: Questionable (Groin), Shaq Mason: Questionable (Calf), Adam Butler: Questionable (Shoulder)

    How To Watch

    December
    6
    2021

    New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    8:15
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
