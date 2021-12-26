How to Watch Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New England Patriots (9-5) square off against a fellow AFC East opponent when they host the Buffalo Bills (8-6) on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Gillette Stadium. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Patriots vs. Bills
- Game Day: Sunday, December 26, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Gillette Stadium
New England and Buffalo Stats
- The Patriots average 8.8 more points per game (26.2) than the Bills allow (17.4).
- The Patriots rack up 347.9 yards per game, 60 more yards than the 287.9 the Bills give up per matchup.
- The Patriots have 18 giveaways this season, while the Bills have 27 takeaways.
- This year the Bills average 11.9 more points per game (28.1) than the Patriots give up (16.2).
- The Bills average 377.9 yards per game, 70.4 more yards than the 307.5 the Patriots allow.
- This season the Bills have 19 turnovers, eight fewer than the Patriots have takeaways (27).
Patriots Impact Players
- Mac Jones has racked up 3,168 passing yards (226.3 per game) while completing 296 of 429 passes (69%), with 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
- Damien Harris has taken 164 attempts for a team-high 754 rushing yards (53.9 YPG) and nine touchdowns.
- Kendrick Bourne has 45 catches (56 targets) and paces his team with 667 receiving yards (47.6 ypg) and five touchdowns.
- This season Matthew Judon leads the team with 12.5 sacks and has added 13 TFL and 54 tackles.
- Ja'Whaun Bentley's 81 tackles, five TFL, and one sack make him the team's tackle leader.
- This season J.C. Jackson leads the team with seven interceptions and has added 47 tackles, one TFL, and 20 passes defended.
Patriots Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Joshuah Bledsoe
S
Calf
Out
Matthew Slater
WR
Illness
Limited Participation In Practice
Adrian Phillips
DB
Knee
Questionable
N'Keal Harry
WR
Hip
Questionable
Damien Harris
RB
Hamstring
Questionable
Nick Folk
K
Left knee
Questionable
Brandon Bolden
RB
Knee
Questionable
Ja'Whaun Bentley
LB
Ribs
Questionable
Christian Barmore
DT
Knee
Questionable
David Andrews
C
Shoulder
Questionable
Rhamondre Stevenson
RB
Illness
Out
Nelson Agholor
WR
Concussion
Out
Bills Impact Players
- Josh Allen leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 3,734 passing yards (266.7 per game), 31 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also has 555 rushing yards on 90 carries with four touchdowns.
- Devin Singletary has rushed for a team-high 633 yards on 134 attempts (45.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns.
- Stefon Diggs has reeled in 82 passes for a team-high 1,007 yards and eight touchdowns. He has been targeted 128 times, and averages 71.9 yards per game.
- Mario Addison has notched a team-leading four sacks, while adding six TFL and 23 tackles.
- Tremaine Edmunds has collected 89 tackles, six TFL, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.
- Jordan Poyer has a team-high five interceptions and has tacked on 81 tackles, five TFL, one sack, and nine passes defended 14 this season.
Bills Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Star Lotulelei
DT
Personal
Out
Stefon Diggs
WR
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Siran Neal
CB
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Emmanuel Sanders
WR
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Taiwan Jones
RB
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
Micah Hyde
S
Back
Limited Participation In Practice
Jerry Hughes
DE
Neck
Limited Participation In Practice
Cam Lewis
CB
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Patriots Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/28/2021
Titans
W 36-13
Home
12/6/2021
Bills
W 14-10
Away
12/18/2021
Colts
L 27-17
Away
12/26/2021
Bills
-
Home
1/2/2022
Jaguars
-
Home
Bills Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/6/2021
New England
L 14-10
Home
12/12/2021
Tampa Bay
L 33-27
Away
12/19/2021
Carolina
W 31-14
Home
12/26/2021
New England
-
Away
1/2/2022
Atlanta
-
Home
