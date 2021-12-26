Skip to main content
    •
    December 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) chases after New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, during a game against the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Syndication The Indianapolis Star

    The New England Patriots (9-5) square off against a fellow AFC East opponent when they host the Buffalo Bills (8-6) on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Gillette Stadium. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Patriots vs. Bills

    New England and Buffalo Stats

    • The Patriots average 8.8 more points per game (26.2) than the Bills allow (17.4).
    • The Patriots rack up 347.9 yards per game, 60 more yards than the 287.9 the Bills give up per matchup.
    • The Patriots have 18 giveaways this season, while the Bills have 27 takeaways.
    • This year the Bills average 11.9 more points per game (28.1) than the Patriots give up (16.2).
    • The Bills average 377.9 yards per game, 70.4 more yards than the 307.5 the Patriots allow.
    • This season the Bills have 19 turnovers, eight fewer than the Patriots have takeaways (27).

    Patriots Impact Players

    • Mac Jones has racked up 3,168 passing yards (226.3 per game) while completing 296 of 429 passes (69%), with 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
    • Damien Harris has taken 164 attempts for a team-high 754 rushing yards (53.9 YPG) and nine touchdowns.
    • Kendrick Bourne has 45 catches (56 targets) and paces his team with 667 receiving yards (47.6 ypg) and five touchdowns.
    • This season Matthew Judon leads the team with 12.5 sacks and has added 13 TFL and 54 tackles.
    • Ja'Whaun Bentley's 81 tackles, five TFL, and one sack make him the team's tackle leader.
    • This season J.C. Jackson leads the team with seven interceptions and has added 47 tackles, one TFL, and 20 passes defended.

    Patriots Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Joshuah Bledsoe

    S

    Calf

    Out

    Matthew Slater

    WR

    Illness

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Adrian Phillips

    DB

    Knee

    Questionable

    N'Keal Harry

    WR

    Hip

    Questionable

    Damien Harris

    RB

    Hamstring

    Questionable

    Nick Folk

    K

    Left knee

    Questionable

    Brandon Bolden

    RB

    Knee

    Questionable

    Ja'Whaun Bentley

    LB

    Ribs

    Questionable

    Christian Barmore

    DT

    Knee

    Questionable

    David Andrews

    C

    Shoulder

    Questionable

    Rhamondre Stevenson

    RB

    Illness

    Out

    Nelson Agholor

    WR

    Concussion

    Out

    Bills Impact Players

    • Josh Allen leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 3,734 passing yards (266.7 per game), 31 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also has 555 rushing yards on 90 carries with four touchdowns.
    • Devin Singletary has rushed for a team-high 633 yards on 134 attempts (45.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Stefon Diggs has reeled in 82 passes for a team-high 1,007 yards and eight touchdowns. He has been targeted 128 times, and averages 71.9 yards per game.
    • Mario Addison has notched a team-leading four sacks, while adding six TFL and 23 tackles.
    • Tremaine Edmunds has collected 89 tackles, six TFL, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.
    • Jordan Poyer has a team-high five interceptions and has tacked on 81 tackles, five TFL, one sack, and nine passes defended 14 this season.

    Bills Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Star Lotulelei

    DT

    Personal

    Out

    Stefon Diggs

    WR

    Rest

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Siran Neal

    CB

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Emmanuel Sanders

    WR

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Taiwan Jones

    RB

    Knee

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Micah Hyde

    S

    Back

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Jerry Hughes

    DE

    Neck

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Cam Lewis

    CB

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Patriots Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/28/2021

    Titans

    W 36-13

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Bills

    W 14-10

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Colts

    L 27-17

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Bills

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Jaguars

    -

    Home

    Bills Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/6/2021

    New England

    L 14-10

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Tampa Bay

    L 33-27

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Carolina

    W 31-14

    Home

    12/26/2021

    New England

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Atlanta

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    26
    2021

    Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
