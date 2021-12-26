Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) chases after New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, during a game against the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Syndication The Indianapolis Star

The New England Patriots (9-5) square off against a fellow AFC East opponent when they host the Buffalo Bills (8-6) on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Gillette Stadium. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Patriots vs. Bills

Game Day: Sunday, December 26, 2021

Sunday, December 26, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Gillette Stadium

New England and Buffalo Stats

The Patriots average 8.8 more points per game (26.2) than the Bills allow (17.4).

The Patriots rack up 347.9 yards per game, 60 more yards than the 287.9 the Bills give up per matchup.

The Patriots have 18 giveaways this season, while the Bills have 27 takeaways.

This year the Bills average 11.9 more points per game (28.1) than the Patriots give up (16.2).

The Bills average 377.9 yards per game, 70.4 more yards than the 307.5 the Patriots allow.

This season the Bills have 19 turnovers, eight fewer than the Patriots have takeaways (27).

Patriots Impact Players

Mac Jones has racked up 3,168 passing yards (226.3 per game) while completing 296 of 429 passes (69%), with 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Damien Harris has taken 164 attempts for a team-high 754 rushing yards (53.9 YPG) and nine touchdowns.

Kendrick Bourne has 45 catches (56 targets) and paces his team with 667 receiving yards (47.6 ypg) and five touchdowns.

This season Matthew Judon leads the team with 12.5 sacks and has added 13 TFL and 54 tackles.

Ja'Whaun Bentley's 81 tackles, five TFL, and one sack make him the team's tackle leader.

This season J.C. Jackson leads the team with seven interceptions and has added 47 tackles, one TFL, and 20 passes defended.

Patriots Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Joshuah Bledsoe S Calf Out Matthew Slater WR Illness Limited Participation In Practice Adrian Phillips DB Knee Questionable N'Keal Harry WR Hip Questionable Damien Harris RB Hamstring Questionable Nick Folk K Left knee Questionable Brandon Bolden RB Knee Questionable Ja'Whaun Bentley LB Ribs Questionable Christian Barmore DT Knee Questionable David Andrews C Shoulder Questionable Rhamondre Stevenson RB Illness Out Nelson Agholor WR Concussion Out

Bills Impact Players

Josh Allen leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 3,734 passing yards (266.7 per game), 31 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also has 555 rushing yards on 90 carries with four touchdowns.

Devin Singletary has rushed for a team-high 633 yards on 134 attempts (45.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns.

Stefon Diggs has reeled in 82 passes for a team-high 1,007 yards and eight touchdowns. He has been targeted 128 times, and averages 71.9 yards per game.

Mario Addison has notched a team-leading four sacks, while adding six TFL and 23 tackles.

Tremaine Edmunds has collected 89 tackles, six TFL, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.

Jordan Poyer has a team-high five interceptions and has tacked on 81 tackles, five TFL, one sack, and nine passes defended 14 this season.

Bills Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Star Lotulelei DT Personal Out Stefon Diggs WR Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Siran Neal CB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Emmanuel Sanders WR Knee Limited Participation In Practice Taiwan Jones RB Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Micah Hyde S Back Limited Participation In Practice Jerry Hughes DE Neck Limited Participation In Practice Cam Lewis CB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice

Patriots Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/28/2021 Titans W 36-13 Home 12/6/2021 Bills W 14-10 Away 12/18/2021 Colts L 27-17 Away 12/26/2021 Bills - Home 1/2/2022 Jaguars - Home

Bills Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/6/2021 New England L 14-10 Home 12/12/2021 Tampa Bay L 33-27 Away 12/19/2021 Carolina W 31-14 Home 12/26/2021 New England - Away 1/2/2022 Atlanta - Home

