The New Orleans Saints (5-5) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the Buffalo Bills (6-4) on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at Caesars Superdome. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Saints vs. Bills

Game Day: Thursday, November 25, 2021

Thursday, November 25, 2021 Game Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Stadium: Caesars Superdome

Buffalo and New Orleans Stats

The Bills put up 29.5 points per game, 7.7 more than the Saints allow per contest (21.8).

The Bills average 49.7 more yards per game (391.7) than the Saints allow per outing (342).

The Bills have 14 giveaways this season, while the Saints have 14 takeaways.

The Saints put up 25.1 points per game, 7.5 more than the Bills allow (17.6).

The Saints average 321.3 yards per game, 37.6 more yards than the 283.7 the Bills allow.

The Saints have 11 giveaways this season, while the Bills have 24 takeaways.

Bills Impact Players

Josh Allen has 2,811 passing yards (281.1 YPG) and a 65.7% completion percentage (251-for-382) while pitching 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also leads his team with 340 yards on the ground on 61 carries (plus three touchdowns), averaging 34 yards per game.

Devin Singletary has taken 83 carries for a team-high 415 rushing yards (41.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

Stefon Diggs has 60 catches (92 targets) and paces his team with 773 receiving yards (77.3 ypg) and six touchdowns.

Mario Addison has registered a team-leading three sacks, while adding two TFL and 16 tackles.

Tremaine Edmunds' 55 tackles, three TFL, and one interception mean he's the team's tackle leader.

Jordan Poyer has a team-high four interceptions and has tacked on 54 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and seven passes defended 10 this season.

Bills Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Tremaine Edmunds LB Hamstring Full Participation In Practice

Saints Impact Players

This year Trevor Siemian has put up 920 passing yards (92 per game) while going 82-for-144 (56.9%) and throwing for eight touchdowns with two interceptions.

Alvin Kamara has rushed for a team-leading 530 yards on 146 attempts (53 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns. He also averages 31 receiving yards per game, grabbing 32 passes for a team-high 310 yards and four touchdowns.

This season Deonte Harris has 26 receptions and leads the team with 418 yards (41.8 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.

Marcus Davenport has collected a team-leading 5.5 sacks, while adding seven TFL and 26 tackles.

Demario Davis' 66 tackles, 10 TFL, and three sacks mean he's the team's top tackler.

This season P.J. Williams leads the team with three interceptions and has added 18 tackles and five passes defended.

Saints Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Alvin Kamara RB Knee Out Ryan Ramczyk OT Knee Out Marcus Davenport DE Shoulder Out Tanoh Kpassagnon DE Ankle Out Mark Ingram II RB Knee Questionable Terron Armstead OT Knee Questionable Ty Montgomery WR Hand Full Participation In Practice Taysom Hill QB Foot Full Participation In Practice Trevor Siemian QB Right hand Full Participation In Practice

Bills Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/7/2021 Jaguars L 9-6 Away 11/14/2021 Jets W 45-17 Away 11/21/2021 Colts L 41-15 Home 11/25/2021 Saints - Away 12/6/2021 Patriots - Home 12/12/2021 Buccaneers - Away 12/19/2021 Panthers - Home

Saints Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/7/2021 Atlanta L 27-25 Home 11/14/2021 Tennessee L 23-21 Away 11/21/2021 Philadelphia L 40-29 Away 11/25/2021 Buffalo - Home 12/2/2021 Dallas - Home 12/12/2021 New York - Away 12/19/2021 Tampa Bay - Away

