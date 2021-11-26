How to Watch Buffalo Bills vs. New Orleans Saints: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Orleans Saints (5-5) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the Buffalo Bills (6-4) on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at Caesars Superdome. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Saints vs. Bills
- Game Day: Thursday, November 25, 2021
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Stadium: Caesars Superdome
Live Stream on fuboTV:
Buffalo and New Orleans Stats
- The Bills put up 29.5 points per game, 7.7 more than the Saints allow per contest (21.8).
- The Bills average 49.7 more yards per game (391.7) than the Saints allow per outing (342).
- The Bills have 14 giveaways this season, while the Saints have 14 takeaways.
- The Saints put up 25.1 points per game, 7.5 more than the Bills allow (17.6).
- The Saints average 321.3 yards per game, 37.6 more yards than the 283.7 the Bills allow.
- The Saints have 11 giveaways this season, while the Bills have 24 takeaways.
Bills Impact Players
- Josh Allen has 2,811 passing yards (281.1 YPG) and a 65.7% completion percentage (251-for-382) while pitching 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also leads his team with 340 yards on the ground on 61 carries (plus three touchdowns), averaging 34 yards per game.
- Devin Singletary has taken 83 carries for a team-high 415 rushing yards (41.5 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Stefon Diggs has 60 catches (92 targets) and paces his team with 773 receiving yards (77.3 ypg) and six touchdowns.
- Mario Addison has registered a team-leading three sacks, while adding two TFL and 16 tackles.
- Tremaine Edmunds' 55 tackles, three TFL, and one interception mean he's the team's tackle leader.
- Jordan Poyer has a team-high four interceptions and has tacked on 54 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and seven passes defended 10 this season.
Bills Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Tremaine Edmunds
LB
Hamstring
Full Participation In Practice
Saints Impact Players
- This year Trevor Siemian has put up 920 passing yards (92 per game) while going 82-for-144 (56.9%) and throwing for eight touchdowns with two interceptions.
- Alvin Kamara has rushed for a team-leading 530 yards on 146 attempts (53 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns. He also averages 31 receiving yards per game, grabbing 32 passes for a team-high 310 yards and four touchdowns.
- This season Deonte Harris has 26 receptions and leads the team with 418 yards (41.8 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
- Marcus Davenport has collected a team-leading 5.5 sacks, while adding seven TFL and 26 tackles.
- Demario Davis' 66 tackles, 10 TFL, and three sacks mean he's the team's top tackler.
- This season P.J. Williams leads the team with three interceptions and has added 18 tackles and five passes defended.
Saints Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Alvin Kamara
RB
Knee
Out
Ryan Ramczyk
OT
Knee
Out
Marcus Davenport
DE
Shoulder
Out
Tanoh Kpassagnon
DE
Ankle
Out
Mark Ingram II
RB
Knee
Questionable
Terron Armstead
OT
Knee
Questionable
Ty Montgomery
WR
Hand
Full Participation In Practice
Taysom Hill
QB
Foot
Full Participation In Practice
Trevor Siemian
QB
Right hand
Full Participation In Practice
Bills Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/7/2021
Jaguars
L 9-6
Away
11/14/2021
Jets
W 45-17
Away
11/21/2021
Colts
L 41-15
Home
11/25/2021
Saints
-
Away
12/6/2021
Patriots
-
Home
12/12/2021
Buccaneers
-
Away
12/19/2021
Panthers
-
Home
Saints Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/7/2021
Atlanta
L 27-25
Home
11/14/2021
Tennessee
L 23-21
Away
11/21/2021
Philadelphia
L 40-29
Away
11/25/2021
Buffalo
-
Home
12/2/2021
Dallas
-
Home
12/12/2021
New York
-
Away
12/19/2021
Tampa Bay
-
Away
