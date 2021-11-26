Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Buffalo Bills vs. New Orleans Saints: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 21, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) jogs off the field following the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 21, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) jogs off the field following the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

    The New Orleans Saints (5-5) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the Buffalo Bills (6-4) on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at Caesars Superdome. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Saints vs. Bills

    Buffalo and New Orleans Stats

    • The Bills put up 29.5 points per game, 7.7 more than the Saints allow per contest (21.8).
    • The Bills average 49.7 more yards per game (391.7) than the Saints allow per outing (342).
    • The Bills have 14 giveaways this season, while the Saints have 14 takeaways.
    • The Saints put up 25.1 points per game, 7.5 more than the Bills allow (17.6).
    • The Saints average 321.3 yards per game, 37.6 more yards than the 283.7 the Bills allow.
    • The Saints have 11 giveaways this season, while the Bills have 24 takeaways.

    Bills Impact Players

    • Josh Allen has 2,811 passing yards (281.1 YPG) and a 65.7% completion percentage (251-for-382) while pitching 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also leads his team with 340 yards on the ground on 61 carries (plus three touchdowns), averaging 34 yards per game.
    • Devin Singletary has taken 83 carries for a team-high 415 rushing yards (41.5 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Stefon Diggs has 60 catches (92 targets) and paces his team with 773 receiving yards (77.3 ypg) and six touchdowns.
    • Mario Addison has registered a team-leading three sacks, while adding two TFL and 16 tackles.
    • Tremaine Edmunds' 55 tackles, three TFL, and one interception mean he's the team's tackle leader.
    • Jordan Poyer has a team-high four interceptions and has tacked on 54 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and seven passes defended 10 this season.

    Bills Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Tremaine Edmunds

    LB

    Hamstring

    Full Participation In Practice

    Saints Impact Players

    • This year Trevor Siemian has put up 920 passing yards (92 per game) while going 82-for-144 (56.9%) and throwing for eight touchdowns with two interceptions.
    • Alvin Kamara has rushed for a team-leading 530 yards on 146 attempts (53 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns. He also averages 31 receiving yards per game, grabbing 32 passes for a team-high 310 yards and four touchdowns.
    • This season Deonte Harris has 26 receptions and leads the team with 418 yards (41.8 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
    • Marcus Davenport has collected a team-leading 5.5 sacks, while adding seven TFL and 26 tackles.
    • Demario Davis' 66 tackles, 10 TFL, and three sacks mean he's the team's top tackler.
    • This season P.J. Williams leads the team with three interceptions and has added 18 tackles and five passes defended.

    Saints Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Alvin Kamara

    RB

    Knee

    Out

    Ryan Ramczyk

    OT

    Knee

    Out

    Marcus Davenport

    DE

    Shoulder

    Out

    Tanoh Kpassagnon

    DE

    Ankle

    Out

    Mark Ingram II

    RB

    Knee

    Questionable

    Terron Armstead

    OT

    Knee

    Questionable

    Ty Montgomery

    WR

    Hand

    Full Participation In Practice

    Taysom Hill

    QB

    Foot

    Full Participation In Practice

    Trevor Siemian

    QB

    Right hand

    Full Participation In Practice

    Bills Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/7/2021

    Jaguars

    L 9-6

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Jets

    W 45-17

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Colts

    L 41-15

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Saints

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Patriots

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Buccaneers

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Panthers

    -

    Home

    Saints Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/7/2021

    Atlanta

    L 27-25

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Tennessee

    L 23-21

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Philadelphia

    L 40-29

    Away

    11/25/2021

    Buffalo

    -

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Dallas

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    New York

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Tampa Bay

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    25
    2021

    Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints

    TV CHANNEL: NBC
    Time
    8:20
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_15389894
    College Basketball

    How to Watch San Francisco at Towson

    31 minutes ago
    Mar 30, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) shoots the ball against Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) and forward Corey Kispert (24) during the second half in the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch USC vs. Saint Joseph's

    31 minutes ago
    Mar 30, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) shoots the ball against Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) and forward Corey Kispert (24) during the second half in the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Mar 30, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) shoots the ball against Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) and forward Corey Kispert (24) during the second half in the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    USC vs. Saint Joseph's (PA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) reacts after committing a foul against the Furman Paladins during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Furman defeated Louisville 80-72. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Louisville vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 17, 2020; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard LJ Figueroa (30) drives to the basket as San Francisco Dons forward Dzmitry Ryuny (22), Taavi Jurkatamm (34) and guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) look on during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Towson vs. San Francisco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) reacts after committing a foul against the Furman Paladins during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Furman defeated Louisville 80-72. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Mississippi State vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 17, 2020; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard LJ Figueroa (30) drives to the basket as San Francisco Dons forward Dzmitry Ryuny (22), Taavi Jurkatamm (34) and guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) look on during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    San Francisco vs. Towson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is congratulated after scoring a rushing touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    New Orleans Saints vs. Buffalo Bills: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

    41 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy