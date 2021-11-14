Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    How to Watch Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 7, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) runs the ball past Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen (41) and is tackled by safety Rayshawn Jenkins (2) during the second half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

    The Buffalo Bills (5-3) and the New York Jets (2-6) play on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at MetLife Stadium in a clash of AFC East foes. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Jets vs. Bills

    Buffalo and New York Stats

    • This year, the Bills put up just two fewer points per game (29.4) than the Jets allow (31.4).
    • The Bills average just 18 fewer yards per game (390.1) than the Jets allow per matchup (408.1).
    • This year, the Bills have turned the ball over eight times, three more than the Jets' takeaways (5).
    • This year the Jets average 3.2 more points per game (18) than the Bills give up (14.8).
    • The Jets average 328.9 yards per game, 66.3 more yards than the 262.6 the Bills allow.
    • The Jets have 17 giveaways this season, while the Bills have 19 takeaways.

    Bills Impact Players

    • Josh Allen has 2,236 passing yards (279.5 per game) and a 65.5% completion percentage (209-for-319) while pitching 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also leads his team with 319 rushing yards on 57 attempts (plus three touchdowns), averaging 39.9 yards per game.
    • Devin Singletary has churned out a team-leading 355 rushing yards (44.4 per game) plus one touchdown.
    • Stefon Diggs has 48 receptions for a team-high 588 yards (73.5 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • This season Gregory Rousseau leads the team with three sacks and has added four TFL, 23 tackles, and one interception.
    • Tremaine Edmunds has racked up 55 tackles, three TFL, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.
    • Jordan Poyer has picked off three passes to lead the team while adding 37 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and five passes defended.

    Bills Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Jerry Hughes

    DE

    Not injury related

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Stefon Diggs

    WR

    Not injury related

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Zack Moss

    RB

    Concussion

    Questionable

    Tremaine Edmunds

    LB

    Hamstring

    Out

    Cole Beasley

    WR

    Ribs

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Spencer Brown

    OT

    Back

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Taron Johnson

    CB

    Concussion

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Jaquan Johnson

    S

    Hamstring

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Dawson Knox

    TE

    Hand

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Jets Impact Players

    • Zach Wilson has thrown for 1,168 yards while completing 57.5% of his passes, with four touchdowns and nine interceptions (146 yards per game).
    • Michael Carter has ran for a team-leading 328 yards on 86 carries (41 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns. He also averages 32.9 receiving yards per game, grabbing 27 passes for a team-high 263 yards.
    • Corey Davis has grabbed 24 passes for a team best 349 yards and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 42 times, and averages 43.6 yards per game.
    • Quinnen Williams has 4.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added five TFL and 32 tackles.
    • C.J. Mosley has totaled 65 tackles, two TFL, and one sack to lead the team in tackles so far.
    • Shaq Lawson has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 14 tackles, four TFL, and two passes defended eight this season.

    Jets Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Zach Wilson

    QB

    Knee

    Doubtful

    Alijah Vera-Tucker

    OL

    Toe

    Questionable

    Shaq Lawson

    DE

    Hamstring

    Questionable

    Corey Davis

    WR

    Hip

    Questionable

    Tevin Coleman

    RB

    Hamstring

    Questionable

    Bills Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/18/2021

    Titans

    L 34-31

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Dolphins

    W 26-11

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Jaguars

    L 9-6

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Jets

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Colts

    -

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Saints

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Patriots

    -

    Home

    Jets Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/24/2021

    New England

    L 54-13

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Cincinnati

    W 34-31

    Home

    11/4/2021

    Indianapolis

    L 45-30

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Buffalo

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Miami

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Houston

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Philadelphia

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    14
    2021

    Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

