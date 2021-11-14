Nov 7, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) runs the ball past Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen (41) and is tackled by safety Rayshawn Jenkins (2) during the second half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills (5-3) and the New York Jets (2-6) play on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at MetLife Stadium in a clash of AFC East foes. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jets vs. Bills

Game Day: Sunday, November 14, 2021

Sunday, November 14, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: MetLife Stadium

Buffalo and New York Stats

This year, the Bills put up just two fewer points per game (29.4) than the Jets allow (31.4).

The Bills average just 18 fewer yards per game (390.1) than the Jets allow per matchup (408.1).

This year, the Bills have turned the ball over eight times, three more than the Jets' takeaways (5).

This year the Jets average 3.2 more points per game (18) than the Bills give up (14.8).

The Jets average 328.9 yards per game, 66.3 more yards than the 262.6 the Bills allow.

The Jets have 17 giveaways this season, while the Bills have 19 takeaways.

Bills Impact Players

Josh Allen has 2,236 passing yards (279.5 per game) and a 65.5% completion percentage (209-for-319) while pitching 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also leads his team with 319 rushing yards on 57 attempts (plus three touchdowns), averaging 39.9 yards per game.

Devin Singletary has churned out a team-leading 355 rushing yards (44.4 per game) plus one touchdown.

Stefon Diggs has 48 receptions for a team-high 588 yards (73.5 per game) and three touchdowns.

This season Gregory Rousseau leads the team with three sacks and has added four TFL, 23 tackles, and one interception.

Tremaine Edmunds has racked up 55 tackles, three TFL, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.

Jordan Poyer has picked off three passes to lead the team while adding 37 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and five passes defended.

Bills Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Jerry Hughes DE Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Stefon Diggs WR Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Zack Moss RB Concussion Questionable Tremaine Edmunds LB Hamstring Out Cole Beasley WR Ribs Limited Participation In Practice Spencer Brown OT Back Limited Participation In Practice Taron Johnson CB Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Jaquan Johnson S Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Dawson Knox TE Hand Limited Participation In Practice

Jets Impact Players

Zach Wilson has thrown for 1,168 yards while completing 57.5% of his passes, with four touchdowns and nine interceptions (146 yards per game).

Michael Carter has ran for a team-leading 328 yards on 86 carries (41 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns. He also averages 32.9 receiving yards per game, grabbing 27 passes for a team-high 263 yards.

Corey Davis has grabbed 24 passes for a team best 349 yards and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 42 times, and averages 43.6 yards per game.

Quinnen Williams has 4.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added five TFL and 32 tackles.

C.J. Mosley has totaled 65 tackles, two TFL, and one sack to lead the team in tackles so far.

Shaq Lawson has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 14 tackles, four TFL, and two passes defended eight this season.

Jets Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Zach Wilson QB Knee Doubtful Alijah Vera-Tucker OL Toe Questionable Shaq Lawson DE Hamstring Questionable Corey Davis WR Hip Questionable Tevin Coleman RB Hamstring Questionable

Bills Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/18/2021 Titans L 34-31 Away 10/31/2021 Dolphins W 26-11 Home 11/7/2021 Jaguars L 9-6 Away 11/14/2021 Jets - Away 11/21/2021 Colts - Home 11/25/2021 Saints - Away 12/6/2021 Patriots - Home

Jets Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/24/2021 New England L 54-13 Away 10/31/2021 Cincinnati W 34-31 Home 11/4/2021 Indianapolis L 45-30 Away 11/14/2021 Buffalo - Home 11/21/2021 Miami - Home 11/28/2021 Houston - Away 12/5/2021 Philadelphia - Home

