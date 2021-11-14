How to Watch Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Buffalo Bills (5-3) and the New York Jets (2-6) play on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at MetLife Stadium in a clash of AFC East foes. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Jets vs. Bills
- Game Day: Sunday, November 14, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: MetLife Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Buffalo and New York Stats
- This year, the Bills put up just two fewer points per game (29.4) than the Jets allow (31.4).
- The Bills average just 18 fewer yards per game (390.1) than the Jets allow per matchup (408.1).
- This year, the Bills have turned the ball over eight times, three more than the Jets' takeaways (5).
- This year the Jets average 3.2 more points per game (18) than the Bills give up (14.8).
- The Jets average 328.9 yards per game, 66.3 more yards than the 262.6 the Bills allow.
- The Jets have 17 giveaways this season, while the Bills have 19 takeaways.
Bills Impact Players
- Josh Allen has 2,236 passing yards (279.5 per game) and a 65.5% completion percentage (209-for-319) while pitching 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also leads his team with 319 rushing yards on 57 attempts (plus three touchdowns), averaging 39.9 yards per game.
- Devin Singletary has churned out a team-leading 355 rushing yards (44.4 per game) plus one touchdown.
- Stefon Diggs has 48 receptions for a team-high 588 yards (73.5 per game) and three touchdowns.
- This season Gregory Rousseau leads the team with three sacks and has added four TFL, 23 tackles, and one interception.
- Tremaine Edmunds has racked up 55 tackles, three TFL, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.
- Jordan Poyer has picked off three passes to lead the team while adding 37 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and five passes defended.
Bills Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Jerry Hughes
DE
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Stefon Diggs
WR
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Zack Moss
RB
Concussion
Questionable
Tremaine Edmunds
LB
Hamstring
Out
Cole Beasley
WR
Ribs
Limited Participation In Practice
Spencer Brown
OT
Back
Limited Participation In Practice
Taron Johnson
CB
Concussion
Limited Participation In Practice
Jaquan Johnson
S
Hamstring
Limited Participation In Practice
Dawson Knox
TE
Hand
Limited Participation In Practice
Jets Impact Players
- Zach Wilson has thrown for 1,168 yards while completing 57.5% of his passes, with four touchdowns and nine interceptions (146 yards per game).
- Michael Carter has ran for a team-leading 328 yards on 86 carries (41 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns. He also averages 32.9 receiving yards per game, grabbing 27 passes for a team-high 263 yards.
- Corey Davis has grabbed 24 passes for a team best 349 yards and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 42 times, and averages 43.6 yards per game.
- Quinnen Williams has 4.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added five TFL and 32 tackles.
- C.J. Mosley has totaled 65 tackles, two TFL, and one sack to lead the team in tackles so far.
- Shaq Lawson has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 14 tackles, four TFL, and two passes defended eight this season.
Jets Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Zach Wilson
QB
Knee
Doubtful
Alijah Vera-Tucker
OL
Toe
Questionable
Shaq Lawson
DE
Hamstring
Questionable
Corey Davis
WR
Hip
Questionable
Tevin Coleman
RB
Hamstring
Questionable
Bills Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/18/2021
Titans
L 34-31
Away
10/31/2021
Dolphins
W 26-11
Home
11/7/2021
Jaguars
L 9-6
Away
11/14/2021
Jets
-
Away
11/21/2021
Colts
-
Home
11/25/2021
Saints
-
Away
12/6/2021
Patriots
-
Home
Jets Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/24/2021
New England
L 54-13
Away
10/31/2021
Cincinnati
W 34-31
Home
11/4/2021
Indianapolis
L 45-30
Away
11/14/2021
Buffalo
-
Home
11/21/2021
Miami
-
Home
11/28/2021
Houston
-
Away
12/5/2021
Philadelphia
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.