New York Jets running back Michael Carter (32) rushes just short of the touchdown before being tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Shaquille Quarterman (50) in the second half at MetLife Stadium. The Jets defeat the Jaguars, 26-21, on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyj Vs Jax

The New York Jets (4-12) visit a streaking Buffalo Bills (10-6) squad on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Highmark Stadium. The Bills have won three games in a row. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bills vs. Jets

Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Sunday, January 9, 2022 Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Highmark Stadium

Betting Information for Buffalo vs. New York

Favorite Spread Total Bills -16 41.5

Buffalo and New York Stats

The Bills score just 1.3 fewer points per game (28.5) than the Jets allow (29.8).

The Bills rack up just 16.7 fewer yards per game (379.3) than the Jets give up per contest (396.0).

This year, the Bills have turned the ball over 22 times, eight more than the Jets' takeaways (14).

The Jets rack up just 1.4 more points per game (18.8) than the Bills allow (17.4).

The Jets average 35.7 more yards per game (322.2) than the Bills give up (286.5).

The Jets have turned the ball over 27 times, three fewer times than the Bills have forced turnovers (30).

Bills Impact Players

Josh Allen has 4,168 passing yards (260.5 per game) and a 64.1% completion percentage (385-for-601) while throwing 34 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also leads his team with 700 yards on the ground on 117 attempts (plus six touchdowns), averaging 43.8 YPG.

Devin Singletary has taken 169 carries for a team-high 782 rushing yards (48.9 YPG) and six touchdowns.

Stefon Diggs has hauled in 94 catches for 1,144 yards, best on his team, and nine touchdowns. He has been targeted 150 times, and averages 71.5 receiving yards per game.

Mario Addison has collected a team-leading 5.0 sacks, while adding 7.0 TFL and 25 tackles.

Tremaine Edmunds has racked up 103 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.

This season Jordan Poyer leads the team with five interceptions and has added 87 tackles, 6.0 TFL, one sack, and nine passes defended.

Bills Injuries: No Injuries Listed

Jets Impact Players

This campaign, Zach Wilson has racked up 2,247 passing yards (140.4 per game) while completing 206 of 363 passes (56.7%), with eight touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He has tacked on 161 rushing yards on 27 carries (plus four touchdowns), averaging 10.1 yards per game.

Michael Carter has racked up a team-best 620 rushing yards (38.8 per game) and four touchdowns. He has tacked on 36 receptions for 325 yards .

Jamison Crowder has reeled in 50 passes for a team best 431 yards and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 71 times, and averages 26.9 yards per game.

Quinnen Williams has registered a team-leading 6.0 sacks, while adding 7.0 TFL and 50 tackles.

Over the course of the current campaign, C.J. Mosley has racked up 155 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and two sacks and leads the team in tackles.

Ashtyn Davis has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 59 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and three passes defended 16 this season.

Jets Injuries: No Injuries Listed

