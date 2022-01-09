How to Watch Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Jets (4-12) visit a streaking Buffalo Bills (10-6) squad on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Highmark Stadium. The Bills have won three games in a row. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bills vs. Jets
- Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Highmark Stadium
Betting Information for Buffalo vs. New York
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bills
-16
41.5
Buffalo and New York Stats
- The Bills score just 1.3 fewer points per game (28.5) than the Jets allow (29.8).
- The Bills rack up just 16.7 fewer yards per game (379.3) than the Jets give up per contest (396.0).
- This year, the Bills have turned the ball over 22 times, eight more than the Jets' takeaways (14).
- The Jets rack up just 1.4 more points per game (18.8) than the Bills allow (17.4).
- The Jets average 35.7 more yards per game (322.2) than the Bills give up (286.5).
- The Jets have turned the ball over 27 times, three fewer times than the Bills have forced turnovers (30).
Bills Impact Players
- Josh Allen has 4,168 passing yards (260.5 per game) and a 64.1% completion percentage (385-for-601) while throwing 34 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also leads his team with 700 yards on the ground on 117 attempts (plus six touchdowns), averaging 43.8 YPG.
- Devin Singletary has taken 169 carries for a team-high 782 rushing yards (48.9 YPG) and six touchdowns.
- Stefon Diggs has hauled in 94 catches for 1,144 yards, best on his team, and nine touchdowns. He has been targeted 150 times, and averages 71.5 receiving yards per game.
- Mario Addison has collected a team-leading 5.0 sacks, while adding 7.0 TFL and 25 tackles.
- Tremaine Edmunds has racked up 103 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.
- This season Jordan Poyer leads the team with five interceptions and has added 87 tackles, 6.0 TFL, one sack, and nine passes defended.
Bills Injuries: No Injuries Listed
Jets Impact Players
- This campaign, Zach Wilson has racked up 2,247 passing yards (140.4 per game) while completing 206 of 363 passes (56.7%), with eight touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He has tacked on 161 rushing yards on 27 carries (plus four touchdowns), averaging 10.1 yards per game.
- Michael Carter has racked up a team-best 620 rushing yards (38.8 per game) and four touchdowns. He has tacked on 36 receptions for 325 yards .
- Jamison Crowder has reeled in 50 passes for a team best 431 yards and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 71 times, and averages 26.9 yards per game.
- Quinnen Williams has registered a team-leading 6.0 sacks, while adding 7.0 TFL and 50 tackles.
- Over the course of the current campaign, C.J. Mosley has racked up 155 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and two sacks and leads the team in tackles.
- Ashtyn Davis has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 59 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and three passes defended 16 this season.
Jets Injuries: No Injuries Listed
