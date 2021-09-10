September 11, 2021
How to Watch Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 21, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Benny Snell Jr. (24) runs with the ball against Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) and safety Jessie Bates III (30) in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0) go on the road to take on the Buffalo Bills (0-0) at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, September 12, 2021. In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bills vs. Steelers

Betting Information for Buffalo vs. Pittsburgh

Bills vs Steelers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadFavorite Spread OddsUnderdog Spread OddsTotalOver Total OddsUnder Total OddsFavorite MoneylineUnderdog Moneyline

Bills

-6.5

-110

-110

48

-111

-109

-288

+231

Buffalo and Pittsburgh Stats

  • The Bills averaged 31.3 points per game last season, 11.8 more than the Steelers surrendered per matchup (19.5).
  • The Bills racked up 396.4 yards per game last season, 90.6 more yards than the 305.8 the Steelers allowed per outing.
  • The Bills turned the ball over 22 times last season, five fewer than the Steelers forced turnovers (27).
  • The Steelers scored 26.0 points per game last year, comparable to the 23.4 the Bills allowed.
  • The Steelers averaged 334.6 yards per game last year, only 17.9 fewer than the 352.5 the Bills allowed per matchup.
  • The Steelers had 18 giveaways last season, while the Bills had 26 takeaways.

Bills Impact Players

  • Josh Allen racked up 4,544 passing yards (284.0 yards per game) with a 69.2% completion percentage last year (396-of-572), while throwing 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also added 421 rushing yards on 102 carries with eight touchdowns, averaging 26.3 yards per game.
  • A season ago, Devin Singletary churned out 687 rushing yards (42.9 yards per game) and scored two touchdowns. He tacked on 38 catches for 269 yards (16.8 receiving yards per game).
  • Last season, Stefon Diggs was targeted 166 times and had 127 catches for 1,535 yards (95.9 ypg) while scoring eight touchdowns.
  • Efe Obada had a solid body of work a year ago, collecting 5.5 sacks, 4.0 TFL and 18 tackles.
  • Tremaine Edmunds' 2020 campaign saw him total 119 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and two sacks.
  • Tre'Davious White picked off three passes while adding 57 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and 11 passes defended a season ago.

Steelers Impact Players

  • Ben Roethlisberger racked up 3,803 passing yards (237.7 yards per game) with a 65.6% completion percentage last year (399-of-608), while throwing 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
  • Benny Snell Jr. rushed for 368 yards on 111 attempts (23.0 yards per game) while scoring four touchdowns a season ago.
  • Last season Diontae Johnson was targeted 144 times and notched 88 catches for 923 yards (57.7 ypg) while scoring seven touchdowns.
  • T.J. Watt had a strong body of work a year ago, notching 15.0 sacks, 23.0 TFL, 53 tackles, and one interception.
  • Joe Schobert totaled 141 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and three interceptions over his 2020 campaign.
  • Minkah Fitzpatrick intercepted four passes while adding 79 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 11 passes defended a season ago.

Bills Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Steelers

-

Home

9/19/2021

Dolphins

-

Away

9/26/2021

Washington

-

Home

10/3/2021

Texans

-

Home

Steelers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Buffalo

-

Away

9/19/2021

Las Vegas

-

Home

9/26/2021

Cincinnati

-

Home

10/3/2021

Green Bay

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
12
2021

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 29, 2021; Irvine, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr. (27) ties his shoe during training camp at University of California, Irvine. Mandatory Credit: John McCoy-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Los Angeles Rams vs. Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/12/2021

Aug 29, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) jogs off of the field after their win against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cleveland Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/12/2021

