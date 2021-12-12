Buffalo Bills vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

How to Watch Buffalo Bills vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) head into a matchup with the Buffalo Bills (7-5) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium on a three-game winning streak. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Bills
- Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Raymond James Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Tampa Bay and Buffalo Stats
- This year, the Buccaneers rack up 15.1 more points per game (31.4) than the Bills give up (16.3).
- The Buccaneers rack up 403.7 yards per game, 131.4 more yards than the 272.3 the Bills give up per outing.
- This year, the Buccaneers have 16 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Bills have takeaways (26).
- The Bills put up 28 points per game, 5.5 more than the Buccaneers allow (22.5).
- The Bills rack up 376 yards per game, 43.2 more yards than the 332.8 the Buccaneers allow.
- This year the Bills have 17 turnovers, seven fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (24).
Buccaneers Impact Players
- Tom Brady has posted 3,771 passing yards (314.3 YPG) with a 68.3% completion percentage (347-for-508) while registering 34 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
- Leonard Fournette has rushed for a team-leading 665 yards (55.4 YPG) and seven touchdowns. He also has 402 receiving yards on 58 catches and two touchdowns.
- Chris Godwin has been targeted 105 times and has 82 catches, leading his team with 949 yards (79.1 ypg) while scoring five touchdowns.
- Shaquil Barrett has collected a team-leading 7.5 sacks, while adding six TFL, 44 tackles, and one interception.
- Over the course of the current campaign, Devin White has racked up 100 tackles, four TFL, and two sacks and leads the team in tackles.
- Antoine Winfield Jr. has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 63 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and six passes defended 12 this season.
Buccaneers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Jordan Whitehead
S
Calf
Out
Ali Marpet
OG
Abdomen
Limited Participation In Practice
Ryan Jensen
C
Ankle
Questionable
William Gholston
DE
Wrist
Questionable
Jamel Dean
CB
Concussion
Questionable
Jaelon Darden
WR
Concussion
Questionable
Ndamukong Suh
DT
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Rob Gronkowski
TE
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Bills Impact Players
- Josh Allen has thrown for 3,216 yards while completing 65.7% of his passes, with 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions (268 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 75 carries for 422 yards and three touchdowns.
- Devin Singletary has racked up a team-best 495 rushing yards (41.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Stefon Diggs has grabbed 71 passes for a team best 898 yards and seven touchdowns. He has been targeted 108 times, and averages 74.8 yards per game.
- Mario Addison has collected a team-leading four sacks, while adding four TFL and 20 tackles.
- Tremaine Edmunds has totaled 70 tackles, five TFL, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.
- Jordan Poyer has intercepted five passes to lead the team while adding 65 tackles, five TFL, one sack, and eight passes defended.
Bills Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Emmanuel Sanders
WR
Personal
Did Not Participate In Practice
Tommy Sweeney
TE
Hip
Out
Efe Obada
DE
Hip
Questionable
Star Lotulelei
DT
Toe
Out
Reggie Gilliam
FB
Ankle
Questionable
Ed Oliver
DT
Chest
Limited Participation In Practice
Cole Beasley
WR
Not injury related-rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Buccaneers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/22/2021
Giants
W 30-10
Home
11/28/2021
Colts
W 38-31
Away
12/5/2021
Falcons
W 30-17
Away
12/12/2021
Bills
-
Home
12/19/2021
Saints
-
Home
12/26/2021
Panthers
-
Away
1/2/2022
Jets
-
Away
Bills Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/21/2021
Indianapolis
L 41-15
Home
11/25/2021
New Orleans
W 31-6
Away
12/6/2021
New England
L 14-10
Home
12/12/2021
Tampa Bay
-
Away
12/19/2021
Carolina
-
Home
12/26/2021
New England
-
Away
1/2/2022
Atlanta
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.