Buffalo Bills vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    December 12, 2021
    How to Watch Buffalo Bills vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 5, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) runs against Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) during the second half of their game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) head into a matchup with the Buffalo Bills (7-5) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium on a three-game winning streak. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Bills

    Tampa Bay and Buffalo Stats

    • This year, the Buccaneers rack up 15.1 more points per game (31.4) than the Bills give up (16.3).
    • The Buccaneers rack up 403.7 yards per game, 131.4 more yards than the 272.3 the Bills give up per outing.
    • This year, the Buccaneers have 16 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Bills have takeaways (26).
    • The Bills put up 28 points per game, 5.5 more than the Buccaneers allow (22.5).
    • The Bills rack up 376 yards per game, 43.2 more yards than the 332.8 the Buccaneers allow.
    • This year the Bills have 17 turnovers, seven fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (24).

    Buccaneers Impact Players

    • Tom Brady has posted 3,771 passing yards (314.3 YPG) with a 68.3% completion percentage (347-for-508) while registering 34 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
    • Leonard Fournette has rushed for a team-leading 665 yards (55.4 YPG) and seven touchdowns. He also has 402 receiving yards on 58 catches and two touchdowns.
    • Chris Godwin has been targeted 105 times and has 82 catches, leading his team with 949 yards (79.1 ypg) while scoring five touchdowns.
    • Shaquil Barrett has collected a team-leading 7.5 sacks, while adding six TFL, 44 tackles, and one interception.
    • Over the course of the current campaign, Devin White has racked up 100 tackles, four TFL, and two sacks and leads the team in tackles.
    • Antoine Winfield Jr. has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 63 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and six passes defended 12 this season.

    Buccaneers Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Jordan Whitehead

    S

    Calf

    Out

    Ali Marpet

    OG

    Abdomen

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Ryan Jensen

    C

    Ankle

    Questionable

    William Gholston

    DE

    Wrist

    Questionable

    Jamel Dean

    CB

    Concussion

    Questionable

    Jaelon Darden

    WR

    Concussion

    Questionable

    Ndamukong Suh

    DT

    Not injury related

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Rob Gronkowski

    TE

    Not injury related

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Bills Impact Players

    • Josh Allen has thrown for 3,216 yards while completing 65.7% of his passes, with 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions (268 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 75 carries for 422 yards and three touchdowns.
    • Devin Singletary has racked up a team-best 495 rushing yards (41.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Stefon Diggs has grabbed 71 passes for a team best 898 yards and seven touchdowns. He has been targeted 108 times, and averages 74.8 yards per game.
    • Mario Addison has collected a team-leading four sacks, while adding four TFL and 20 tackles.
    • Tremaine Edmunds has totaled 70 tackles, five TFL, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.
    • Jordan Poyer has intercepted five passes to lead the team while adding 65 tackles, five TFL, one sack, and eight passes defended.

    Bills Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Emmanuel Sanders

    WR

    Personal

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Tommy Sweeney

    TE

    Hip

    Out

    Efe Obada

    DE

    Hip

    Questionable

    Star Lotulelei

    DT

    Toe

    Out

    Reggie Gilliam

    FB

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Ed Oliver

    DT

    Chest

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Cole Beasley

    WR

    Not injury related-rest

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Buccaneers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/22/2021

    Giants

    W 30-10

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Colts

    W 38-31

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Falcons

    W 30-17

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Bills

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Saints

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Panthers

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Jets

    -

    Away

    Bills Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/21/2021

    Indianapolis

    L 41-15

    Home

    11/25/2021

    New Orleans

    W 31-6

    Away

    12/6/2021

    New England

    L 14-10

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Tampa Bay

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Carolina

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    New England

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Atlanta

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    Buffalo Bills at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    4:25
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

