Buffalo Bills vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) head into a matchup with the Buffalo Bills (7-5) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium on a three-game winning streak. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Bills

Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Sunday, December 12, 2021 Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Raymond James Stadium

Tampa Bay and Buffalo Stats

This year, the Buccaneers rack up 15.1 more points per game (31.4) than the Bills give up (16.3).

The Buccaneers rack up 403.7 yards per game, 131.4 more yards than the 272.3 the Bills give up per outing.

This year, the Buccaneers have 16 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Bills have takeaways (26).

The Bills put up 28 points per game, 5.5 more than the Buccaneers allow (22.5).

The Bills rack up 376 yards per game, 43.2 more yards than the 332.8 the Buccaneers allow.

This year the Bills have 17 turnovers, seven fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (24).

Buccaneers Impact Players

Tom Brady has posted 3,771 passing yards (314.3 YPG) with a 68.3% completion percentage (347-for-508) while registering 34 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Leonard Fournette has rushed for a team-leading 665 yards (55.4 YPG) and seven touchdowns. He also has 402 receiving yards on 58 catches and two touchdowns.

Chris Godwin has been targeted 105 times and has 82 catches, leading his team with 949 yards (79.1 ypg) while scoring five touchdowns.

Shaquil Barrett has collected a team-leading 7.5 sacks, while adding six TFL, 44 tackles, and one interception.

Over the course of the current campaign, Devin White has racked up 100 tackles, four TFL, and two sacks and leads the team in tackles.

Antoine Winfield Jr. has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 63 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and six passes defended 12 this season.

Buccaneers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Jordan Whitehead S Calf Out Ali Marpet OG Abdomen Limited Participation In Practice Ryan Jensen C Ankle Questionable William Gholston DE Wrist Questionable Jamel Dean CB Concussion Questionable Jaelon Darden WR Concussion Questionable Ndamukong Suh DT Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Rob Gronkowski TE Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice

Bills Impact Players

Josh Allen has thrown for 3,216 yards while completing 65.7% of his passes, with 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions (268 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 75 carries for 422 yards and three touchdowns.

Devin Singletary has racked up a team-best 495 rushing yards (41.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Stefon Diggs has grabbed 71 passes for a team best 898 yards and seven touchdowns. He has been targeted 108 times, and averages 74.8 yards per game.

Mario Addison has collected a team-leading four sacks, while adding four TFL and 20 tackles.

Tremaine Edmunds has totaled 70 tackles, five TFL, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.

Jordan Poyer has intercepted five passes to lead the team while adding 65 tackles, five TFL, one sack, and eight passes defended.

Bills Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Emmanuel Sanders WR Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Tommy Sweeney TE Hip Out Efe Obada DE Hip Questionable Star Lotulelei DT Toe Out Reggie Gilliam FB Ankle Questionable Ed Oliver DT Chest Limited Participation In Practice Cole Beasley WR Not injury related-rest Did Not Participate In Practice

Buccaneers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/22/2021 Giants W 30-10 Home 11/28/2021 Colts W 38-31 Away 12/5/2021 Falcons W 30-17 Away 12/12/2021 Bills - Home 12/19/2021 Saints - Home 12/26/2021 Panthers - Away 1/2/2022 Jets - Away

Bills Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/21/2021 Indianapolis L 41-15 Home 11/25/2021 New Orleans W 31-6 Away 12/6/2021 New England L 14-10 Home 12/12/2021 Tampa Bay - Away 12/19/2021 Carolina - Home 12/26/2021 New England - Away 1/2/2022 Atlanta - Home

