Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/18/2021

The AFC East and AFC South leaders match up when the Buffalo Bills (4-1) square off against the Tennessee Titans (3-2) at Nissan Stadium on Monday, October 18, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Titans vs. Bills

Game Day: Monday, October 18, 2021

Monday, October 18, 2021 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Nissan Stadium

Buffalo and Tennessee Stats

The Bills average 8.4 more points per game (34.4) than the Titans allow (26.0).

The Bills collect 410.4 yards per game, 33.0 more yards than the 377.4 the Titans give up per contest.

The Bills have four giveaways this season, while the Titans have four takeaways.

The Titans average 26.4 points per game, 13.6 more than the Bills allow (12.8).

The Titans rack up 137.4 more yards per game (389.2) than the Bills allow (251.8).

The Titans have seven giveaways this season, while the Bills have 15 takeaways.

Bills Impact Players

Josh Allen has 1,370 passing yards (274.0 YPG) and a 62.3% completion percentage (114-for-183) while throwing 12 touchdowns and two interceptions. He also leads his team with 188 rushing yards on 35 attempts (plus two touchdowns), averaging 37.6 YPG.

Devin Singletary has picked up a team-high 284 rushing yards (56.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Stefon Diggs has 28 receptions for a team-high 374 yards (74.8 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Gregory Rousseau leads the team with 3.0 sacks and has added 4.0 TFL, 18 tackles, and one interception.

Tremaine Edmunds has collected 30 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.

This season Micah Hyde leads the team with three interceptions and has added 21 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and five passes defended.

Bills Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Matt Milano LB Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Taiwan Jones RB Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Jerry Hughes DE Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Stefon Diggs WR Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Siran Neal CB Illness Full Participation In Practice Ryan Bates OL Ankle Full Participation In Practice Jon Feliciano OG Elbow Full Participation In Practice

Titans Impact Players

Ryan Tannehill leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 1,251 passing yards (250.2 per game), six touchdowns and three interceptions. He also has 130 rushing yards on 17 carries with one touchdown.

Derrick Henry has 142 carries for a team-high 640 rushing yards (128.0 per game) and seven touchdowns. He also has 14 catches for 125 receiving yards .

This season Julio Jones has 12 catches for a team-high 204 yards (40.8 per game).

This season Harold Landry leads the team with 4.5 sacks and has added 6.0 TFL and 28 tackles.

David Long has totaled 29 tackles and 3.0 TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

This season Kevin Byard leads the team with two interceptions and has added 27 tackles and six passes defended.

Titans Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status A.J. Brown WR Hamstring Questionable Bud Dupree OLB Knee Full Participation In Practice Chester Rogers WR Groin Questionable Jeremy McNichols RB Ankle Questionable Khari Blasingame FB Shoulder Questionable Monty Rice LB Groin Out Kristian Fulton CB Hamstring Out Taylor Lewan OT Toe Full Participation In Practice Teair Tart DT Toe Full Participation In Practice Rodger Saffold OG Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Derrick Henry RB Not injury related Full Participation In Practice Caleb Farley CB Illness Full Participation In Practice Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Julio Jones WR Hamstring Full Participation In Practice

Bills Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/26/2021 Washington W 43-21 Home 10/3/2021 Texans W 40-0 Home 10/10/2021 Chiefs W 38-20 Away 10/18/2021 Titans - Away 10/31/2021 Dolphins - Home 11/7/2021 Jaguars - Away 11/14/2021 Jets - Away

Titans Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/26/2021 Indianapolis W 25-16 Home 10/3/2021 New York L 27-24 Away 10/10/2021 Jacksonville W 37-19 Away 10/18/2021 Buffalo - Home 10/24/2021 Kansas City - Home 10/31/2021 Indianapolis - Away 11/7/2021 Los Angeles - Away

