Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/18/2021

    • October 19, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 3, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) avoids a tackle by Houston Texans strong safety Justin Reid (20) in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 3, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) avoids a tackle by Houston Texans strong safety Justin Reid (20) in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

    The AFC East and AFC South leaders match up when the Buffalo Bills (4-1) square off against the Tennessee Titans (3-2) at Nissan Stadium on Monday, October 18, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Titans vs. Bills

    Buffalo and Tennessee Stats

    • The Bills average 8.4 more points per game (34.4) than the Titans allow (26.0).
    • The Bills collect 410.4 yards per game, 33.0 more yards than the 377.4 the Titans give up per contest.
    • The Bills have four giveaways this season, while the Titans have four takeaways.
    • The Titans average 26.4 points per game, 13.6 more than the Bills allow (12.8).
    • The Titans rack up 137.4 more yards per game (389.2) than the Bills allow (251.8).
    • The Titans have seven giveaways this season, while the Bills have 15 takeaways.

    Bills Impact Players

    • Josh Allen has 1,370 passing yards (274.0 YPG) and a 62.3% completion percentage (114-for-183) while throwing 12 touchdowns and two interceptions. He also leads his team with 188 rushing yards on 35 attempts (plus two touchdowns), averaging 37.6 YPG.
    • Devin Singletary has picked up a team-high 284 rushing yards (56.8 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Stefon Diggs has 28 receptions for a team-high 374 yards (74.8 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Gregory Rousseau leads the team with 3.0 sacks and has added 4.0 TFL, 18 tackles, and one interception.
    • Tremaine Edmunds has collected 30 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.
    • This season Micah Hyde leads the team with three interceptions and has added 21 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and five passes defended.

    Bills Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Matt Milano

    LB

    Hamstring

    Full Participation In Practice

    Taiwan Jones

    RB

    Hamstring

    Full Participation In Practice

    Jerry Hughes

    DE

    Rest

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Stefon Diggs

    WR

    Rest

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Siran Neal

    CB

    Illness

    Full Participation In Practice

    Ryan Bates

    OL

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Jon Feliciano

    OG

    Elbow

    Full Participation In Practice

    Titans Impact Players

    • Ryan Tannehill leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 1,251 passing yards (250.2 per game), six touchdowns and three interceptions. He also has 130 rushing yards on 17 carries with one touchdown.
    • Derrick Henry has 142 carries for a team-high 640 rushing yards (128.0 per game) and seven touchdowns. He also has 14 catches for 125 receiving yards .
    • This season Julio Jones has 12 catches for a team-high 204 yards (40.8 per game).
    • This season Harold Landry leads the team with 4.5 sacks and has added 6.0 TFL and 28 tackles.
    • David Long has totaled 29 tackles and 3.0 TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • This season Kevin Byard leads the team with two interceptions and has added 27 tackles and six passes defended.

    Titans Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    A.J. Brown

    WR

    Hamstring

    Questionable

    Bud Dupree

    OLB

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Chester Rogers

    WR

    Groin

    Questionable

    Jeremy McNichols

    RB

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Khari Blasingame

    FB

    Shoulder

    Questionable

    Monty Rice

    LB

    Groin

    Out

    Kristian Fulton

    CB

    Hamstring

    Out

    Taylor Lewan

    OT

    Toe

    Full Participation In Practice

    Teair Tart

    DT

    Toe

    Full Participation In Practice

    Rodger Saffold

    OG

    Shoulder

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Derrick Henry

    RB

    Not injury related

    Full Participation In Practice

    Caleb Farley

    CB

    Illness

    Full Participation In Practice

    Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

    WR

    Hamstring

    Full Participation In Practice

    Julio Jones

    WR

    Hamstring

    Full Participation In Practice

    Bills Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/26/2021

    Washington

    W 43-21

    Home

    10/3/2021

    Texans

    W 40-0

    Home

    10/10/2021

    Chiefs

    W 38-20

    Away

    10/18/2021

    Titans

    -

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Dolphins

    -

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Jaguars

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Jets

    -

    Away

    Titans Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/26/2021

    Indianapolis

    W 25-16

    Home

    10/3/2021

    New York

    L 27-24

    Away

    10/10/2021

    Jacksonville

    W 37-19

    Away

    10/18/2021

    Buffalo

    -

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Kansas City

    -

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Indianapolis

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Los Angeles

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    18
    2021

    Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    8:15
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) and tight end Dawson Knox (88) celebrate after a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/18/2021

    46 minutes ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) avoids a tackle by Houston Texans strong safety Justin Reid (20) in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/18/2021

    46 minutes ago
    USATSI_16971118
    MLB

    How to Watch ALCS Game 3: Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16933102
    NFL

    How to Watch Bills at Titans

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16605330
    WWE

    How to Watch 'Monday Night Raw'

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16972308
    NHL

    How to Watch Rangers at Maple Leafs

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16972045
    NHL

    How to Watch Seattle Kraken at Philadelphia Flyers

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16032703
    College Golf

    How to Watch Stephens Cup, First Round

    6 hours ago
    jose-altuve-astros
    SI Guide

    Pivotal ALCS Game 3 Pits Homer-Heavy Offenses at Fenway

    6 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy