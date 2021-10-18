Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/18/2021

How to Watch Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The AFC East and AFC South leaders match up when the Buffalo Bills (4-1) square off against the Tennessee Titans (3-2) at Nissan Stadium on Monday, October 18, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Titans vs. Bills
- Game Day: Monday, October 18, 2021
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Nissan Stadium
Buffalo and Tennessee Stats
- The Bills average 8.4 more points per game (34.4) than the Titans allow (26.0).
- The Bills collect 410.4 yards per game, 33.0 more yards than the 377.4 the Titans give up per contest.
- The Bills have four giveaways this season, while the Titans have four takeaways.
- The Titans average 26.4 points per game, 13.6 more than the Bills allow (12.8).
- The Titans rack up 137.4 more yards per game (389.2) than the Bills allow (251.8).
- The Titans have seven giveaways this season, while the Bills have 15 takeaways.
Bills Impact Players
- Josh Allen has 1,370 passing yards (274.0 YPG) and a 62.3% completion percentage (114-for-183) while throwing 12 touchdowns and two interceptions. He also leads his team with 188 rushing yards on 35 attempts (plus two touchdowns), averaging 37.6 YPG.
- Devin Singletary has picked up a team-high 284 rushing yards (56.8 per game) and one touchdown.
- Stefon Diggs has 28 receptions for a team-high 374 yards (74.8 per game) and one touchdown.
- This season Gregory Rousseau leads the team with 3.0 sacks and has added 4.0 TFL, 18 tackles, and one interception.
- Tremaine Edmunds has collected 30 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.
- This season Micah Hyde leads the team with three interceptions and has added 21 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and five passes defended.
Bills Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Matt Milano
LB
Hamstring
Full Participation In Practice
Taiwan Jones
RB
Hamstring
Full Participation In Practice
Jerry Hughes
DE
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Stefon Diggs
WR
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Siran Neal
CB
Illness
Full Participation In Practice
Ryan Bates
OL
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Jon Feliciano
OG
Elbow
Full Participation In Practice
Titans Impact Players
- Ryan Tannehill leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 1,251 passing yards (250.2 per game), six touchdowns and three interceptions. He also has 130 rushing yards on 17 carries with one touchdown.
- Derrick Henry has 142 carries for a team-high 640 rushing yards (128.0 per game) and seven touchdowns. He also has 14 catches for 125 receiving yards .
- This season Julio Jones has 12 catches for a team-high 204 yards (40.8 per game).
- This season Harold Landry leads the team with 4.5 sacks and has added 6.0 TFL and 28 tackles.
- David Long has totaled 29 tackles and 3.0 TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- This season Kevin Byard leads the team with two interceptions and has added 27 tackles and six passes defended.
Titans Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
A.J. Brown
WR
Hamstring
Questionable
Bud Dupree
OLB
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Chester Rogers
WR
Groin
Questionable
Jeremy McNichols
RB
Ankle
Questionable
Khari Blasingame
FB
Shoulder
Questionable
Monty Rice
LB
Groin
Out
Kristian Fulton
CB
Hamstring
Out
Taylor Lewan
OT
Toe
Full Participation In Practice
Teair Tart
DT
Toe
Full Participation In Practice
Rodger Saffold
OG
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Derrick Henry
RB
Not injury related
Full Participation In Practice
Caleb Farley
CB
Illness
Full Participation In Practice
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
WR
Hamstring
Full Participation In Practice
Julio Jones
WR
Hamstring
Full Participation In Practice
Bills Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/26/2021
Washington
W 43-21
Home
10/3/2021
Texans
W 40-0
Home
10/10/2021
Chiefs
W 38-20
Away
10/18/2021
Titans
-
Away
10/31/2021
Dolphins
-
Home
11/7/2021
Jaguars
-
Away
11/14/2021
Jets
-
Away
Titans Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/26/2021
Indianapolis
W 25-16
Home
10/3/2021
New York
L 27-24
Away
10/10/2021
Jacksonville
W 37-19
Away
10/18/2021
Buffalo
-
Home
10/24/2021
Kansas City
-
Home
10/31/2021
Indianapolis
-
Away
11/7/2021
Los Angeles
-
Away
