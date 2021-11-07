The Bills look for their sixth win of the year when they head south to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars.

The Bills came off their bye week with a nice win against the Dolphins on Sunday. It wasn't the prettiest of wins for Buffalo but it gave them a season sweep of Miami and improved their record to an AFC East-best 5-2.

How to Watch Bills at Jaguars Today:

Match Date: Nov. 7, 2021

Match Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (WROC-Rochester, NY)

Sunday, they will look to win their second game in a row when they travel to Jacksonville to take on the 1-6 Jaguars.

Jacksonville couldn't find a way to win their second in a row and were dominated by the Seahawks 31-7 on Sunday. The loss came two weeks after the Jaguars picked up their first win of the year when they beat the Dolphins in London 23-20.

Urban Meyer has had a tough time in his first year in Jacksonville and Sunday it won't get any easier when they take on one of the best teams in the AFC.

The Bills will be big favorites in this game, but the Jaguars have been pesky this year. They haven't made enough plays to pick up wins, but they have some talent on the offensive side of the ball led by Trevor Lawrence.

It doesn't matter how good their offense plays, though, if the defense can't stop the potent Bills offense.

