How to Watch Bills at Chiefs

The Bills take on the defending AFC champion Chiefs in a 'Sunday Night Football' thriller.

The Bills have lost just one game so far this season entering Sunday night's matchup with the Chiefs.

How to Watch Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs Online:

Game Date: Oct. 10, 2021

Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

You can live stream Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Since a Week 1 loss to the Steelers, the Bills have been one of the hottest teams in football. They have beaten up on the Dolphins (35–0), the Washington Football Team (43–21) and the Texans (40–0).

The Chiefs have had a more disappointing start. They have a 2–2 record with wins against the Browns and Eagles but losses to the Chargers and Ravens.

Kansas City relies on superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes and their multiple weapons in the passing game, including tight end Travis Kelce and receiver Tyreek Hill.

Buffalo is led by quarterback in Josh Allen. The Bills also have a talented receiver in Stefon Diggs, who already has 305 yards and a touchdown this season. They added Emmanuel Sanders in the offseason, and he has 268 yards and two touchdowns so far.

Kansas City enters Sunday as a slight favorite, but no outcome would be a surprise in this battle of high-powered offenses.

