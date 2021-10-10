How to Watch Bills at Chiefs

    • October 10, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Bills take on the defending AFC champion Chiefs in a 'Sunday Night Football' thriller.
    Author:

    The Bills have lost just one game so far this season entering Sunday night's matchup with the Chiefs.

    How to Watch Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs Online:

    Game Date: Oct. 10, 2021

    Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC

    You can live stream Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Since a Week 1 loss to the Steelers, the Bills have been one of the hottest teams in football. They have beaten up on the Dolphins (35–0), the Washington Football Team (43–21) and the Texans (40–0).

    The Chiefs have had a more disappointing start. They have a 2–2 record with wins against the Browns and Eagles but losses to the Chargers and Ravens.

    Kansas City relies on superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes and their multiple weapons in the passing game, including tight end Travis Kelce and receiver Tyreek Hill.

    Buffalo is led by quarterback in Josh Allen. The Bills also have a talented receiver in Stefon Diggs, who already has 305 yards and a touchdown this season. They added Emmanuel Sanders in the offseason, and he has 268 yards and two touchdowns so far.

    Kansas City enters Sunday as a slight favorite, but no outcome would be a surprise in this battle of high-powered offenses.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    10
    2021

    Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs

    TV CHANNEL: NBC
    Time
    8:20
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sep 26, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs into the end zone for touchdown against the Washington Football Team during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Bills at Chiefs

    1 minute ago
    Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros
    MLB

    How to Watch Astros vs. White Sox

    21 minutes ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) carries the ball in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Indianapolis Colts vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/11/2021

    26 minutes ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates his touchdown with teammates against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    26 minutes ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) walks off the field after the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the Rams 37-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    26 minutes ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) scores a touchdown against Carolina Panthers defensive back Sean Chandler (34) in the first quarter at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    26 minutes ago
    Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) celebrates with offensive guard Oday Aboushi (76) after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    26 minutes ago
    Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (52) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Chicago Bears vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    27 minutes ago
    Oklahoma City Thunder Tre Mann
    NBA

    How to Watch Thunder vs. Bucks

    51 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy