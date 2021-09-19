The Bills come into Miami looking to rebound against their AFC East rivals after a season-opening loss.

The Dolphins already boast one divisional win under their belt and will look for another Sunday as they host the Bills in a second AFC East showdown.

In the first week of the season, the Dolphins eked out a 17-16 win against the Patriots. Miami went up 17-10 at the beginning of the third quarter and the Patriots scored two field goals after that but could not complete the comeback.

How to Watch Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins:

Game Date: Sept. 19, 2021

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: Fox (KFNB-TV – Casper, WY)

Tua Tagovailoa threw for 202 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the win. Miles Gaskin ran nine times for 49 yards, and Jaylen Waddle had four catches for 61 yards and a touchdown.

PLAYER/INJURY UPDATES

Bills WR Gabriel Davis (ankle) is active for Week 2 against Miami.

Preston Williams (knee, foot) is active for Week 2 against Buffalo.

The Dolphins looked strong on defense against the Patriots, recovering two fumbles and sacking Mac Jones once. The Bills offensive line and Josh Allen will have their hands full on Sunday.

Buffalo lost 23-16 to the Steelers in the first week of the season. ln the loss, Josh Allen threw for 270 yards and a touchdown on 30 completions. Stefon Diggs, as expected, was his main target, with nine receptions for 69 yards, though Gabriel Davis who caught the touchdown.

