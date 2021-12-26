How to Watch Bills at Patriots

Skip to main content
    December 26, 2021
    How to Watch Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Bills will need a huge upset win in New England when they take on the Patriots to have a chance to secure a top-four spot in the playoffs.
    The AFC East will be up for grabs if the Bills can find a way to secure this win.

    They are 8-6 on the season which is not where they thought they would be. They secured a huge 31-14 win over the Panthers last week, bouncing back from a two-game losing streak against the Buccaneers and the Patriots.

    How to Watch Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 26, 2021

    Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS

    Live stream the Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Patriots are 9-5 and one game ahead of Buffalo for the lead in the division. Besides their loss last week to the Colts 27-17, they were on a four-game winning streak that was snapped.

    Buffalo ranks eighth in the NFL in passing yards per game and total yards per game. New England ranks No. 17 in passing yards and No. 14 in rushing yards per game.

    This will be a matchup of defenses, as Buffalo ranks No. 2 in yards given up per game and New England ranks first in the NFL.

    New England is projected to win this game with a favored spread of -2.5 less than a field goal and a money line of -140. Buffalo's money line is +115. The total points projected Over/Under is 43.5.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    1:00
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
