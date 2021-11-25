How to Watch Bills at Saints

The Bills and the Saints are set to face off in an intriguing NFL matchup on Thanksgiving Day.

The NFL season is entering Week 12, and with that comes Thanksgiving Day football games. One of this year's holiday matchups features the Bills hitting the road to take on the Saints.

How to Watch Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints Today:

Game Date: Nov. 25, 2021

Game Time: 8:20 p.m ET

TV: NBC (KRBC Abilene-Sweetwater, TX)

So far this season, the Bills have gone 6–4 and are coming off a crushing loss to the Colts. Josh Allen has played well, but Buffalo needs to be consistent and put everything together in order to be a legitimate Super Bowl contender. A win over the Saints would be a step in the right direction.

On the other side of the field, the Saints have struggled this season and are 5–5 entering this matchup. Jameis Winston went down with a torn ACL, Michael Thomas has missed the entire season and Alvin Kamara has been banged up. However, the Saints still have a chance to turn the season around and get back into the postseason race.

Both of these teams are in need of a big win in this matchup.

