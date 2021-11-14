The Bills, who are No. 1 in AFC East, travel to New Jersey to take on the Jets, who are No. 3 in the AFC East.

The only two teams the Bills had lost to before Week 9 were the Steelers (5-3) and the Titans (7-2). In Week 9 Buffalo proved that it not only can be beaten, but that it can have severe off days. Last week, the Bills only put up six points against the 2-6 Jaguars and lost 9-6.

The Jets are 2-6 this season, and rookie quarterback Zach Wilson has not lived up to expectations. Their first win came against the Titans 27-24 in a stunning upset. Their second win came against the Bengals 34-31 on the back of over 400 passing yards from Mike White. Like Buffalo, New York is coming off of a loss to the Colts.

How to Watch Buffalo Bills at New York Jets Today:

Game Date: Nov. 14, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Buffalo is led by quarterback Josh Allen who is averaging 279.5 yards per game with 17 touchdowns and only five interceptions. Like last year, Stefon Diggs has proven to be his favorite target, recording 48 receptions for 588 yards and three touchdowns.

Wilson has been unimpressive for New York, only averaging 194.7 yards per game with nine interceptions. In the two games White has replaced Wilson, he has 702 yards (averaging 234.0 per game) with five touchdowns and four interceptions.

Rookie running back Michael Carter has emerged as the lead back in New York. However, he still only has 86 rushes for 328 yards and three touchdowns.

