Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Buffalo Bills at New York Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Bills, who are No. 1 in AFC East, travel to New Jersey to take on the Jets, who are No. 3 in the AFC East.
    Author:

    The only two teams the Bills had lost to before Week 9 were the Steelers (5-3) and the Titans (7-2). In Week 9 Buffalo proved that it not only can be beaten, but that it can have severe off days. Last week, the Bills only put up six points against the 2-6 Jaguars and lost 9-6.

    The Jets are 2-6 this season, and rookie quarterback Zach Wilson has not lived up to expectations. Their first win came against the Titans 27-24 in a stunning upset. Their second win came against the Bengals 34-31 on the back of over 400 passing yards from Mike White. Like Buffalo, New York is coming off of a loss to the Colts.

    How to Watch Buffalo Bills at New York Jets Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 14, 2021

    Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS

    Live stream Buffalo Bills at New York Jets on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Buffalo is led by quarterback Josh Allen who is averaging 279.5 yards per game with 17 touchdowns and only five interceptions. Like last year, Stefon Diggs has proven to be his favorite target, recording 48 receptions for 588 yards and three touchdowns.

    Wilson has been unimpressive for New York, only averaging 194.7 yards per game with nine interceptions. In the two games White has replaced Wilson, he has 702 yards (averaging 234.0 per game) with five touchdowns and four interceptions.

    Rookie running back Michael Carter has emerged as the lead back in New York. However, he still only has 86 rushes for 328 yards and three touchdowns.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    14
    2021

    Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_15497575
    NFL

    How to Watch NFL RedZone

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16965800
    NBA G League Basketball

    How to Watch Delaware Blue Coats at Maine Celtics

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17157157
    PGA Tour

    How to Watch Houston Open, Final Round

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_15838494
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Arkansas at Connecticut in Women's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Florida State at Florida

    2 minutes ago
    Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) scrambles away from Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) during third quarter action. The Jaguars were tied with the Bills 6 to 6 at the end of the first half and went on to win the game with a final score of 9 to 6. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Buffalo Bills at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL, Sunday, November 7, 2021. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Jki 110721 Bsjagsvsbuffalo 5
    NFL

    How to Watch Jaguars at Colts

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) looks to pass in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Browns vs. Patriots

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17118486
    NFL

    How to Watch Saints at Titans

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks on in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Falcons at Cowboys

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy