    December 12, 2021
    How to Watch Buffalo Bills at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Buccaneers go for their fourth straight win Sunday when they host the Bills in Tampa Bay.
    The Buccaneers are back to playing good football after they hit a two-game skid a month ago. Tom Brady has helped lead the Bucs to three straight wins, including a big 38–31 road win against the Colts.

    How to Watch Buffalo Bills at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 12, 2021

    Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS (WKTVDT - Utica)

    Live stream the Buffalo Bills at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Bucs are back to looking like one of the best teams in the NFC as they try to repeat as Super Bowl Champions. On Sunday, they host the Bills in what could be a Super Bowl preview.

    The Bills have the talent to get out of the AFC, but they have struggled lately, including in a 14–10 loss to the Patriots on Monday night.

    The Bills, who once looked to be in complete control of the AFC East, are now looking up at the Patriots and desperately need to get a win against the Bucs on Sunday.

    The warmer weather should help the a Bills offense that struggled in the cold on Monday night as Buffalo looks to avoid losing its second straight game.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    December
    12
    2021

    Buffalo Bills at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    TV CHANNEL: CBS (WKTVDT - Utica)
    Time
    4:25
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
