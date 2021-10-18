How to Watch Bills at Titans

    • October 18, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    To end an entertaining Week 6 of NFL games, the Bills are set to travel to face the Titans on Monday Night Football.
    Author:

    Looking at the AFC following the majority of Week 6 games being completed, there are plenty of teams who could be serious contenders late in the season. However, on Monday Night football, two serious contenders will face off against each other. The Bills are set to hit the road for a highly anticipated matchup against the Titans.

    How to Watch Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans:

    Game Date: Oct. 18, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: ESPN

    Live stream the Bills at Titans game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Needless to say, this is a must-watch game for all football fans. These two teams are looking like potential Super Bowl contenders and there will be plenty of star power on display.

    Coming into this game, the Bills hold a 4-1 record. They have dominated in their last four games, including a massive 38-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs last week. Josh Allen and Co. are loaded on both sides of the football and have another chance to make a statement tonight on the road.

    On the other side of the field, the Titans are 3-2 so far this season. Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry, Julio Jones and AJ Brown make up one of the most star-studded offenses in the entire NFL. However, Tennessee needs to put everything together and play more consistently on both sides of the ball.

    Both of these teams will be looking to make a statement on Monday Night Football. It should be a high-scoring affair and could end up coming down to the wire. This is a game you won't want to miss.

    How To Watch

    October
    18
    2021

    Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16971118
    MLB

    How to Watch ALCS Game 3: Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16933102
    NFL

    How to Watch Bills at Titans

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16605330
    WWE

    How to Watch 'Monday Night Raw'

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16972308
    NHL

    How to Watch Rangers at Maple Leafs

    42 minutes ago
    USATSI_16972045
    NHL

    How to Watch Seattle Kraken at Philadelphia Flyers

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16032703
    College Golf

    How to Watch Stephens Cup, First Round

    4 hours ago
    jose-altuve-astros
    SI Guide

    Pivotal ALCS Game 3 Pits Homer-Heavy Offenses at Fenway

    4 hours ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    Turkish Süper Lig

    How to Watch Hatayspor vs. Gaziantepspor

    3 hours ago
    Oct 9, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; A Sky Sports advertisement featuring images of Tampa Bay Buccaneers qaurterback Tom Brady (left), Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (center0 and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson at Tottenham Hogspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/17/2021

    22 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy