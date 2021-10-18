How to Watch Bills at Titans

To end an entertaining Week 6 of NFL games, the Bills are set to travel to face the Titans on Monday Night Football.

Looking at the AFC following the majority of Week 6 games being completed, there are plenty of teams who could be serious contenders late in the season. However, on Monday Night football, two serious contenders will face off against each other. The Bills are set to hit the road for a highly anticipated matchup against the Titans.

How to Watch Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans:

Game Date: Oct. 18, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ESPN

Live stream the Bills at Titans game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Needless to say, this is a must-watch game for all football fans. These two teams are looking like potential Super Bowl contenders and there will be plenty of star power on display.

Coming into this game, the Bills hold a 4-1 record. They have dominated in their last four games, including a massive 38-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs last week. Josh Allen and Co. are loaded on both sides of the football and have another chance to make a statement tonight on the road.

On the other side of the field, the Titans are 3-2 so far this season. Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry, Julio Jones and AJ Brown make up one of the most star-studded offenses in the entire NFL. However, Tennessee needs to put everything together and play more consistently on both sides of the ball.

Both of these teams will be looking to make a statement on Monday Night Football. It should be a high-scoring affair and could end up coming down to the wire. This is a game you won't want to miss.