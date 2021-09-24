September 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Buffalo Bills vs. Washington Football Team: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Buffalo Bills Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17), cheers the first touchdown agains the Dolphins during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens. Dolphins V Bills 19

Buffalo Bills Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17), cheers the first touchdown agains the Dolphins during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens. Dolphins V Bills 19

The Washington Football Team (1-1) go on the road to match up against the Buffalo Bills (1-1) at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bills vs. Washington

Betting Information for Buffalo vs. Washington

Bills vs Football Team Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Bills

-7.5

45.5

Buffalo and Washington Stats

  • The Bills averaged 31.3 points per game last season, 10.7 more than the Football Team allowed per matchup (20.6).
  • The Bills collected 91.8 more yards per game (396.4) than the Football Team gave up per matchup (304.6) last year.
  • The Bills had 22 giveaways last season, while the Football Team had 23 takeaways.
  • The Football Team put up 20.9 points per game last season, comparable to the 23.4 the Bills surrendered.
  • The Football Team racked up 35.2 fewer yards per game (317.3) than the Bills allowed (352.5) per outing last year.
  • The Football Team turned the ball over one more time (27 total) than the Bills forced turnovers (26) last year.

Bills Impact Players

  • Josh Allen recorded 4,544 passing yards (284.0 per game) with a 69.2% completion percentage last year, while throwing for 37 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He tacked on 421 rushing yards on 102 carries with eight touchdowns.
  • Devin Singletary ran for 687 yards on 156 carries (42.9 yards per game) and scored two touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 16.8 receiving yards per game, grabbing 38 passes for 269 yards.
  • Last year Stefon Diggs hauled in 127 passes for 1,535 yards (95.9 per game) with eight touchdowns.
  • Efe Obada boasted an impressive stat line of 5.5 sacks, 4.0 TFL and 18 tackles last year.
  • Tremaine Edmunds' 2020 campaign saw him total 119 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and two sacks.
  • Tre'Davious White picked off three passes and tacked on 57 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and 11 passes defended last season.

Bills Injuries: Dawson Knox: Out (Concussion), Matt Milano: Questionable (Hamstring), Taron Johnson: Questionable (Groin), Zack Moss: Out (Toe), Del'Shawn Phillips: Out (Quadricep), Tremaine Edmunds: Questionable (Shoulder)

Washington Impact Players

  • Last year Kyle Allen racked up 610 passing yards (67.8 per game) while going 60-for-87 (69%) and throwing for four touchdowns with one interception.
  • Antonio Gibson racked up 795 rushing yards (49.7 per game) and scored 11 touchdowns. He also tacked on 36 catches for 247 yards .
  • Last season Terry McLaurin grabbed 87 passes for 1,118 yards (69.9 per game) with four touchdowns.
  • Last season Montez Sweat put up 9.0 sacks, 12.0 TFL, 45 tackles, and one interception.
  • Jon Bostic collected 118 tackles, 6.0 TFL, three sacks, and one interception over the course of his 2020 campaign.
  • Kendall Fuller picked off four passes while adding 50 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 11 passes defended a season ago.

Washington Injuries: Cole Holcomb: Out (Knee), Morgan Moses: Questionable (Hip), Saahdiq Charles: Out (Thigh), Steven Sims Jr.: Questionable (Toe)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
26
2021

Washington Football Team at Buffalo Bills

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

luke-voit
SI Guide

Red Sox–Yankees Rivalry Renewed With Playoffs on the Line

25 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Jarek Broussard (23) carries the ball in the second quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Arizona State vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

47 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Ty Thompson (17) throws a pass during the second half against the Stony Brook Seawolves at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won 48-7. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Oregon vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

48 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) drops back for a pass against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. The Trojans won 45-14. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

USC vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

49 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) is pursued by Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Evan Fields (4) in the fourth quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

BYU vs. South Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

49 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies running back Richard Newton (6) runs the ball against the Arkansas State Red Wolves during the third quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Washington vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

49 minutes ago
Florida Atlantic Owls quarterback N'Kosi Perry (7) is run out of bounds by Florida Gators linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) during a game against the Florida Atlantic Owls at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville Fla. Sept. 4, 2021. UFfauGameAction30
NCAA Football

Air Force vs. Florida Atlantic: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

52 minutes ago
Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Wilson Huber (2) is unable to pulldown Indiana Hoosiers running back David Ellis (10) on a carry in the first quarter of the NCAA football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Cincinnati Bearcats at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Cincinnati Bearcats At Indiana Hoosiers Football
NCAA Football

Western Kentucky vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

53 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) celebrates after defeating the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Alabama vs. Southern Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

53 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy