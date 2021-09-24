Buffalo Bills Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17), cheers the first touchdown agains the Dolphins during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens. Dolphins V Bills 19

The Washington Football Team (1-1) go on the road to match up against the Buffalo Bills (1-1) at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bills vs. Washington

Game Day: Sunday, September 26, 2021

Sunday, September 26, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Buffalo vs. Washington

Favorite Spread Total Bills -7.5 45.5

Buffalo and Washington Stats

The Bills averaged 31.3 points per game last season, 10.7 more than the Football Team allowed per matchup (20.6).

The Bills collected 91.8 more yards per game (396.4) than the Football Team gave up per matchup (304.6) last year.

The Bills had 22 giveaways last season, while the Football Team had 23 takeaways.

The Football Team put up 20.9 points per game last season, comparable to the 23.4 the Bills surrendered.

The Football Team racked up 35.2 fewer yards per game (317.3) than the Bills allowed (352.5) per outing last year.

The Football Team turned the ball over one more time (27 total) than the Bills forced turnovers (26) last year.

Bills Impact Players

Josh Allen recorded 4,544 passing yards (284.0 per game) with a 69.2% completion percentage last year, while throwing for 37 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He tacked on 421 rushing yards on 102 carries with eight touchdowns.

Devin Singletary ran for 687 yards on 156 carries (42.9 yards per game) and scored two touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 16.8 receiving yards per game, grabbing 38 passes for 269 yards.

Last year Stefon Diggs hauled in 127 passes for 1,535 yards (95.9 per game) with eight touchdowns.

Efe Obada boasted an impressive stat line of 5.5 sacks, 4.0 TFL and 18 tackles last year.

Tremaine Edmunds' 2020 campaign saw him total 119 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and two sacks.

Tre'Davious White picked off three passes and tacked on 57 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and 11 passes defended last season.

Bills Injuries: Dawson Knox: Out (Concussion), Matt Milano: Questionable (Hamstring), Taron Johnson: Questionable (Groin), Zack Moss: Out (Toe), Del'Shawn Phillips: Out (Quadricep), Tremaine Edmunds: Questionable (Shoulder)

Washington Impact Players

Last year Kyle Allen racked up 610 passing yards (67.8 per game) while going 60-for-87 (69%) and throwing for four touchdowns with one interception.

Antonio Gibson racked up 795 rushing yards (49.7 per game) and scored 11 touchdowns. He also tacked on 36 catches for 247 yards .

Last season Terry McLaurin grabbed 87 passes for 1,118 yards (69.9 per game) with four touchdowns.

Last season Montez Sweat put up 9.0 sacks, 12.0 TFL, 45 tackles, and one interception.

Jon Bostic collected 118 tackles, 6.0 TFL, three sacks, and one interception over the course of his 2020 campaign.

Kendall Fuller picked off four passes while adding 50 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 11 passes defended a season ago.

Washington Injuries: Cole Holcomb: Out (Knee), Morgan Moses: Questionable (Hip), Saahdiq Charles: Out (Thigh), Steven Sims Jr.: Questionable (Toe)

Regional restrictions apply.