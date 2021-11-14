Nov 7, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) eludes San Francisco 49ers defensive back K'Waun Williams (24) in the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals (8-1) meet the Carolina Panthers (4-5) at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, November 14, 2021. In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Panthers

Game Day: Sunday, November 14, 2021

Sunday, November 14, 2021 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: State Farm Stadium

Arizona and Carolina Stats

The Cardinals rack up 10.5 more points per game (30.8) than the Panthers surrender (20.3).

The Cardinals collect 398.4 yards per game, 105.3 more yards than the 293.1 the Panthers give up per outing.

This year, the Cardinals have nine turnovers, one fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (10).

This season the Panthers score just 1.8 more points per game (19) than the Cardinals surrender (17.2).

The Panthers rack up just 2.3 fewer yards per game (318.7) than the Cardinals give up (321).

The Panthers have turned the ball over 15 times, two fewer times than the Cardinals have forced turnovers (17).

Cardinals Impact Players

Kyler Murray has 2,276 passing yards (252.9 per game) and a 72.7% completion percentage (186-for-256) while tossing 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also leads his team with 147 yards on the ground on 49 attempts (plus three touchdowns), averaging 16.3 YPG.

James Conner has 115 attempts for a team-high 454 rushing yards (50.4 per game) and 10 touchdowns.

Christian Kirk has 40 catches (48 targets) and paces his team with 545 receiving yards (60.6 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Markus Golden has notched a team-leading nine sacks, while adding six TFL and 29 tackles.

This season Jordan Hicks has totaled 64 tackles, four TFL, and three sacks, leading his team in tackles.

Byron Murphy has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 34 tackles and eight passes defended.

Cardinals Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status James Wiggins S Knee Out Jonathan Ward RB Concussion Out Justin Pugh OL Calf Out Jordan Phillips DE Groin Questionable Kyler Murray QB Ankle Questionable Rondale Moore WR Neck Questionable DeAndre Hopkins WR Hamstring Questionable Max Garcia OL Achilles Questionable Budda Baker S Concussion Questionable Demetrius Harris TE Illness Limited Participation In Practice A.J. Green WR Illness Limited Participation In Practice Christian Kirk WR Thumb Full Participation In Practice Jordan Hicks FB Toe Limited Participation In Practice Darrell Daniels TE Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Kelvin Beachum OL Shin Limited Participation In Practice

Panthers Impact Players

Chuba Hubbard has rushed for a team-leading 394 yards on 111 attempts (43.8 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns. He also averages 16.9 receiving yards per game, grabbing 19 passes for 152 yards.

D.J. Moore has hauled in 53 catches for 677 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He averages 75.2 receiving yards per game.

Haason Reddick has eight sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 11 TFL and 41 tackles.

This season Jeremy Chinn has totaled 54 tackles and three TFL, leading his team in tackles.

Shaq Thompson has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 45 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and three passes defended nine this season.

Panthers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Rashaan Melvin CB Hand Out Stantley Thomas-Oliver III CB Toe Out Frankie Luvu LB Knee Questionable Brian Burns DE Foot Questionable Jermaine Carter LB Groin Full Participation In Practice Shaq Thompson LB Knee Full Participation In Practice C.J. Henderson CB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Marquis Haynes DE Foot Limited Participation In Practice Stephon Gilmore CB Quad Limited Participation In Practice

Cardinals Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/24/2021 Texans W 31-5 Home 10/28/2021 Packers L 24-21 Home 11/7/2021 49ers W 31-17 Away 11/14/2021 Panthers - Home 11/21/2021 Seahawks - Away 12/5/2021 Bears - Away 12/13/2021 Rams - Home

Panthers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/24/2021 New York L 25-3 Away 10/31/2021 Atlanta W 19-13 Away 11/7/2021 New England L 24-6 Home 11/14/2021 Arizona - Away 11/21/2021 Washington - Home 11/28/2021 Miami - Away 12/12/2021 Atlanta - Home

