How to Watch Carolina Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Arizona Cardinals (8-1) meet the Carolina Panthers (4-5) at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, November 14, 2021. In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cardinals vs. Panthers
- Game Day: Sunday, November 14, 2021
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: State Farm Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Arizona and Carolina Stats
- The Cardinals rack up 10.5 more points per game (30.8) than the Panthers surrender (20.3).
- The Cardinals collect 398.4 yards per game, 105.3 more yards than the 293.1 the Panthers give up per outing.
- This year, the Cardinals have nine turnovers, one fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (10).
- This season the Panthers score just 1.8 more points per game (19) than the Cardinals surrender (17.2).
- The Panthers rack up just 2.3 fewer yards per game (318.7) than the Cardinals give up (321).
- The Panthers have turned the ball over 15 times, two fewer times than the Cardinals have forced turnovers (17).
Cardinals Impact Players
- Kyler Murray has 2,276 passing yards (252.9 per game) and a 72.7% completion percentage (186-for-256) while tossing 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also leads his team with 147 yards on the ground on 49 attempts (plus three touchdowns), averaging 16.3 YPG.
- James Conner has 115 attempts for a team-high 454 rushing yards (50.4 per game) and 10 touchdowns.
- Christian Kirk has 40 catches (48 targets) and paces his team with 545 receiving yards (60.6 ypg) and four touchdowns.
- Markus Golden has notched a team-leading nine sacks, while adding six TFL and 29 tackles.
- This season Jordan Hicks has totaled 64 tackles, four TFL, and three sacks, leading his team in tackles.
- Byron Murphy has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 34 tackles and eight passes defended.
Cardinals Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
James Wiggins
S
Knee
Out
Jonathan Ward
RB
Concussion
Out
Justin Pugh
OL
Calf
Out
Jordan Phillips
DE
Groin
Questionable
Kyler Murray
QB
Ankle
Questionable
Rondale Moore
WR
Neck
Questionable
DeAndre Hopkins
WR
Hamstring
Questionable
Max Garcia
OL
Achilles
Questionable
Budda Baker
S
Concussion
Questionable
Demetrius Harris
TE
Illness
Limited Participation In Practice
A.J. Green
WR
Illness
Limited Participation In Practice
Christian Kirk
WR
Thumb
Full Participation In Practice
Jordan Hicks
FB
Toe
Limited Participation In Practice
Darrell Daniels
TE
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Kelvin Beachum
OL
Shin
Limited Participation In Practice
Panthers Impact Players
- Chuba Hubbard has rushed for a team-leading 394 yards on 111 attempts (43.8 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns. He also averages 16.9 receiving yards per game, grabbing 19 passes for 152 yards.
- D.J. Moore has hauled in 53 catches for 677 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He averages 75.2 receiving yards per game.
- Haason Reddick has eight sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 11 TFL and 41 tackles.
- This season Jeremy Chinn has totaled 54 tackles and three TFL, leading his team in tackles.
- Shaq Thompson has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 45 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and three passes defended nine this season.
Panthers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Rashaan Melvin
CB
Hand
Out
Stantley Thomas-Oliver III
CB
Toe
Out
Frankie Luvu
LB
Knee
Questionable
Brian Burns
DE
Foot
Questionable
Jermaine Carter
LB
Groin
Full Participation In Practice
Shaq Thompson
LB
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
C.J. Henderson
CB
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Marquis Haynes
DE
Foot
Limited Participation In Practice
Stephon Gilmore
CB
Quad
Limited Participation In Practice
Cardinals Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/24/2021
Texans
W 31-5
Home
10/28/2021
Packers
L 24-21
Home
11/7/2021
49ers
W 31-17
Away
11/14/2021
Panthers
-
Home
11/21/2021
Seahawks
-
Away
12/5/2021
Bears
-
Away
12/13/2021
Rams
-
Home
Panthers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/24/2021
New York
L 25-3
Away
10/31/2021
Atlanta
W 19-13
Away
11/7/2021
New England
L 24-6
Home
11/14/2021
Arizona
-
Away
11/21/2021
Washington
-
Home
11/28/2021
Miami
-
Away
12/12/2021
Atlanta
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.