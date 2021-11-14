Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    How to Watch Carolina Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 7, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) eludes San Francisco 49ers defensive back K'Waun Williams (24) in the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

    The Arizona Cardinals (8-1) meet the Carolina Panthers (4-5) at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, November 14, 2021. In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Cardinals vs. Panthers

    Arizona and Carolina Stats

    • The Cardinals rack up 10.5 more points per game (30.8) than the Panthers surrender (20.3).
    • The Cardinals collect 398.4 yards per game, 105.3 more yards than the 293.1 the Panthers give up per outing.
    • This year, the Cardinals have nine turnovers, one fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (10).
    • This season the Panthers score just 1.8 more points per game (19) than the Cardinals surrender (17.2).
    • The Panthers rack up just 2.3 fewer yards per game (318.7) than the Cardinals give up (321).
    • The Panthers have turned the ball over 15 times, two fewer times than the Cardinals have forced turnovers (17).

    Cardinals Impact Players

    • Kyler Murray has 2,276 passing yards (252.9 per game) and a 72.7% completion percentage (186-for-256) while tossing 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also leads his team with 147 yards on the ground on 49 attempts (plus three touchdowns), averaging 16.3 YPG.
    • James Conner has 115 attempts for a team-high 454 rushing yards (50.4 per game) and 10 touchdowns.
    • Christian Kirk has 40 catches (48 targets) and paces his team with 545 receiving yards (60.6 ypg) and four touchdowns.
    • Markus Golden has notched a team-leading nine sacks, while adding six TFL and 29 tackles.
    • This season Jordan Hicks has totaled 64 tackles, four TFL, and three sacks, leading his team in tackles.
    • Byron Murphy has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 34 tackles and eight passes defended.

    Cardinals Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    James Wiggins

    S

    Knee

    Out

    Jonathan Ward

    RB

    Concussion

    Out

    Justin Pugh

    OL

    Calf

    Out

    Jordan Phillips

    DE

    Groin

    Questionable

    Kyler Murray

    QB

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Rondale Moore

    WR

    Neck

    Questionable

    DeAndre Hopkins

    WR

    Hamstring

    Questionable

    Max Garcia

    OL

    Achilles

    Questionable

    Budda Baker

    S

    Concussion

    Questionable

    Demetrius Harris

    TE

    Illness

    Limited Participation In Practice

    A.J. Green

    WR

    Illness

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Christian Kirk

    WR

    Thumb

    Full Participation In Practice

    Jordan Hicks

    FB

    Toe

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Darrell Daniels

    TE

    Shoulder

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Kelvin Beachum

    OL

    Shin

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Panthers Impact Players

    • Chuba Hubbard has rushed for a team-leading 394 yards on 111 attempts (43.8 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns. He also averages 16.9 receiving yards per game, grabbing 19 passes for 152 yards.
    • D.J. Moore has hauled in 53 catches for 677 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He averages 75.2 receiving yards per game.
    • Haason Reddick has eight sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 11 TFL and 41 tackles.
    • This season Jeremy Chinn has totaled 54 tackles and three TFL, leading his team in tackles.
    • Shaq Thompson has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 45 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and three passes defended nine this season.

    Panthers Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Rashaan Melvin

    CB

    Hand

    Out

    Stantley Thomas-Oliver III

    CB

    Toe

    Out

    Frankie Luvu

    LB

    Knee

    Questionable

    Brian Burns

    DE

    Foot

    Questionable

    Jermaine Carter

    LB

    Groin

    Full Participation In Practice

    Shaq Thompson

    LB

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    C.J. Henderson

    CB

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Marquis Haynes

    DE

    Foot

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Stephon Gilmore

    CB

    Quad

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Cardinals Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/24/2021

    Texans

    W 31-5

    Home

    10/28/2021

    Packers

    L 24-21

    Home

    11/7/2021

    49ers

    W 31-17

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Panthers

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Seahawks

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Bears

    -

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Rams

    -

    Home

    Panthers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/24/2021

    New York

    L 25-3

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Atlanta

    W 19-13

    Away

    11/7/2021

    New England

    L 24-6

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Arizona

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Washington

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Miami

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Atlanta

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    14
    2021

    Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    4:05
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

