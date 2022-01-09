How to Watch Panthers at Buccaneers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Buccaneers look to end their season with a win against the Panthers as they get ready to begin their title defense next week.

The Buccaneers pulled off a comeback victory over the Jets last Sunday. They have the No. 3 seed entering Sunday, but they could move up to a No. 2 seed with a win against the Panthers and a Rams loss to the 49ers.

How to Watch Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Today:

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream the Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

During the win against the Jets, Tampa Bay wide receiver Antonio Brown ripped off his jersey and pads on the sideline and then ran off the field in the third quarter. He has since been released.

Still, the Bucs powered through against the Jets, as Tom Brady hit Cyril Grayson for a 33-yard touchdown pass with 15 seconds left to win.

Despite the Bucs clinching the division last week, they still have a lot to play for against the Panthers.

If the Bucs win, they could clinch the No. 2 seed in the NFC with a Rams loss or tie, but if Tampa Bay loses they could slip to the No. 4 seed.

The Panthers have been eliminated from playoff contention but will look to send the Bucs into the playoffs with a loss.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
