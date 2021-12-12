Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Miami Dolphins defensive end Christian Wilkins (94) and Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips (15), tackle Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1), at the one yard line during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens.

The Carolina Panthers (5-7) square off against a fellow NFC South opponent when they host the Atlanta Falcons (5-7) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Panthers vs. Falcons

Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Bank of America Stadium

Betting Information for Carolina vs. Atlanta

Favorite Spread Total Panthers -2.5 41

Carolina and Atlanta Stats

The Panthers put up 8.0 fewer points per game (19.7) than the Falcons surrender (27.7).

The Panthers rack up 58.4 fewer yards per game (308.7), than the Falcons give up per outing (367.1).

The Panthers have turned the ball over eight more times (20 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (12) this season.

This year the Falcons score 3.1 fewer points per game (18.0) than the Panthers give up (21.1).

The Falcons collect 316.3 yards per game, 25.4 more yards than the 290.9 the Panthers allow.

This year the Falcons have turned the ball over 19 times, five more than the Panthers' takeaways (14).

Panthers Impact Players

Cam Newton has thrown for 289 yards while connecting on 55.8% of his passes (29-for-52), with three touchdowns and two interceptions (96.3 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 16 times for 65 yards and three touchdowns.

Chuba Hubbard has rushed for a team-leading 427 yards (35.6 YPG) and three touchdowns.

D.J. Moore has 66 catches (on 112 targets) and leads the team with 854 receiving yards (71.2 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.

This season Haason Reddick leads the team with 10.5 sacks and has added 12.0 TFL and 55 tackles.

Jeremy Chinn has racked up 78 tackles and 5.0 TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Shaq Thompson has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 69 tackles, 5.0 TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended.

Panthers Injuries: Tre Boston: Questionable (Hamstring), Ian Thomas: Questionable (Knee), Rasul Douglas: Questionable (Illness), Sam Franklin: Questionable (Ankle), Christian McCaffrey: Doubtful (Shoulder), Dennis Daley: Out (Concussion), Yetur Gross-Matos: Questionable (Not Injury Related), Efe Obada: Questionable (Knee), Marquis Haynes: Questionable (Illness)

Falcons Impact Players

Matt Ryan has thrown for 2,914 yards while completing 68.1% of his passes, with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions (242.8 yards per game).

Cordarrelle Patterson has racked up a team-high 489 rushing yards (40.8 per game) and scored four touchdowns. He has added 44 catches for 518 yards, also tops on the team, with five receiving touchdowns.

Kyle Pitts has 49 catches (82 targets) and paces his team with 709 receiving yards (59.1 per game) while scoring one touchdown.

This season Dante Fowler Jr. leads the team with 3.5 sacks and has added 2.0 TFL and 23 tackles.

Foyesade Oluokun has collected 135 tackles, 3.0 TFL, two sacks, and one interception, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

This season Jaylinn Hawkins leads the team with two interceptions and has added nine tackles and three passes defended.

Falcons Injuries: James Carpenter: Out (Groin), Kaleb McGary: Questionable (Not Injury Related), Ricardo Allen: Out (Concussion), Julio Jones: Out (Hamstring)

