The Carolina Panthers (3-4) bring a four-game losing streak into a meeting with the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Falcons vs. Panthers

Game Day: Sunday, October 31, 2021

Sunday, October 31, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta and Carolina Stats

The Falcons score just 1.6 more points per game (22.5) than the Panthers give up (20.9).

The Falcons rack up 46.8 more yards per game (354.2) than the Panthers allow per outing (307.4).

This year, the Falcons have turned the ball over eight times, two more than the Panthers' takeaways (6).

The Panthers average 8.4 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Falcons allow (29.3).

The Panthers rack up 34.7 fewer yards per game (328) than the Falcons give up per matchup (362.7).

The Panthers have turned the ball over 11 times this season, six more turnovers than the Falcons have forced (5).

Falcons Impact Players

Matt Ryan has racked up 1,668 passing yards (278 per game) while connecting on 166 of 244 passes (68%), with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Cordarrelle Patterson has picked up a team-leading 233 rushing yards (38.8 per game) and tallied two touchdowns. He has tacked on 27 catches for 296 yards (also a team high) with four receiving touchdowns.

Kyle Pitts has been targeted 44 times and has 31 catches, leading his team with 471 yards (78.5 ypg) while also scoring one touchdown.

Deion Jones has two sacks to lead the team, and has also added seven TFL and 58 tackles.

Foyesade Oluokun's 61 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one interception make him the team's leading tackler.

Jaylinn Hawkins has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding four tackles and two passes defended.

Falcons Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status A.J. Terrell CB Concussion Full Participation In Practice Avery Williams CB Hamstring Full Participation In Practice

Panthers Impact Players

Sam Darnold has thrown for 1,685 yards while completing 61.4% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and eight interceptions (240.7 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 26 carries for 110 yards and five touchdowns.

Chuba Hubbard has rushed for a team-leading 309 yards on 84 carries (44.1 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown. He also averages 15.7 receiving yards per game, grabbing 17 passes for 110 yards.

This season D.J. Moore has 46 catches and leads the team with 586 yards (83.7 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.

Haason Reddick has registered a team-leading 6.5 sacks, while adding nine TFL and 34 tackles.

Over the current campaign, Jeremy Chinn has totaled 38 tackles and one TFL and leads the team in tackles.

Shaq Thompson has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 25 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and two passes defended seven this season.

Panthers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Cam Erving OT neck Full Participation In Practice Giovanni Ricci FB Concussion Full Participation In Practice Terrace Marshall Jr. WR Concussion Out Shaq Thompson LB Foot Questionable C.J. Henderson CB Shoulder Questionable Trent Scott OT Finger Full Participation In Practice Matt Paradis C Back Limited Participation In Practice

Falcons Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/3/2021 Washington L 34-30 Home 10/10/2021 Jets W 27-20 Home 10/24/2021 Dolphins W 30-28 Away 10/31/2021 Panthers - Home 11/7/2021 Saints - Away 11/14/2021 Cowboys - Away 11/18/2021 Patriots - Home

Panthers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/10/2021 Philadelphia L 21-18 Home 10/17/2021 Minnesota L 34-28 Home 10/24/2021 New York L 25-3 Away 10/31/2021 Atlanta - Away 11/7/2021 New England - Home 11/14/2021 Arizona - Away 11/21/2021 Washington - Home

