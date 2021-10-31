How to Watch Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Carolina Panthers (3-4) bring a four-game losing streak into a meeting with the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Falcons vs. Panthers
- Game Day: Sunday, October 31, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Atlanta and Carolina Stats
- The Falcons score just 1.6 more points per game (22.5) than the Panthers give up (20.9).
- The Falcons rack up 46.8 more yards per game (354.2) than the Panthers allow per outing (307.4).
- This year, the Falcons have turned the ball over eight times, two more than the Panthers' takeaways (6).
- The Panthers average 8.4 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Falcons allow (29.3).
- The Panthers rack up 34.7 fewer yards per game (328) than the Falcons give up per matchup (362.7).
- The Panthers have turned the ball over 11 times this season, six more turnovers than the Falcons have forced (5).
Falcons Impact Players
- Matt Ryan has racked up 1,668 passing yards (278 per game) while connecting on 166 of 244 passes (68%), with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions.
- Cordarrelle Patterson has picked up a team-leading 233 rushing yards (38.8 per game) and tallied two touchdowns. He has tacked on 27 catches for 296 yards (also a team high) with four receiving touchdowns.
- Kyle Pitts has been targeted 44 times and has 31 catches, leading his team with 471 yards (78.5 ypg) while also scoring one touchdown.
- Deion Jones has two sacks to lead the team, and has also added seven TFL and 58 tackles.
- Foyesade Oluokun's 61 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one interception make him the team's leading tackler.
- Jaylinn Hawkins has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding four tackles and two passes defended.
Falcons Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
A.J. Terrell
CB
Concussion
Full Participation In Practice
Avery Williams
CB
Hamstring
Full Participation In Practice
Panthers Impact Players
- Sam Darnold has thrown for 1,685 yards while completing 61.4% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and eight interceptions (240.7 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 26 carries for 110 yards and five touchdowns.
- Chuba Hubbard has rushed for a team-leading 309 yards on 84 carries (44.1 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown. He also averages 15.7 receiving yards per game, grabbing 17 passes for 110 yards.
- This season D.J. Moore has 46 catches and leads the team with 586 yards (83.7 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
- Haason Reddick has registered a team-leading 6.5 sacks, while adding nine TFL and 34 tackles.
- Over the current campaign, Jeremy Chinn has totaled 38 tackles and one TFL and leads the team in tackles.
- Shaq Thompson has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 25 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and two passes defended seven this season.
Panthers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Cam Erving
OT
neck
Full Participation In Practice
Giovanni Ricci
FB
Concussion
Full Participation In Practice
Terrace Marshall Jr.
WR
Concussion
Out
Shaq Thompson
LB
Foot
Questionable
C.J. Henderson
CB
Shoulder
Questionable
Trent Scott
OT
Finger
Full Participation In Practice
Matt Paradis
C
Back
Limited Participation In Practice
Falcons Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/3/2021
Washington
L 34-30
Home
10/10/2021
Jets
W 27-20
Home
10/24/2021
Dolphins
W 30-28
Away
10/31/2021
Panthers
-
Home
11/7/2021
Saints
-
Away
11/14/2021
Cowboys
-
Away
11/18/2021
Patriots
-
Home
Panthers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/10/2021
Philadelphia
L 21-18
Home
10/17/2021
Minnesota
L 34-28
Home
10/24/2021
New York
L 25-3
Away
10/31/2021
Atlanta
-
Away
11/7/2021
New England
-
Home
11/14/2021
Arizona
-
Away
11/21/2021
Washington
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.