    October 31, 2021
    How to Watch Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) run with the football as Miami Dolphins defensive end Zach Sieler (92) attempts a tackle during the first quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) run with the football as Miami Dolphins defensive end Zach Sieler (92) attempts a tackle during the first quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

    The Carolina Panthers (3-4) bring a four-game losing streak into a meeting with the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Falcons vs. Panthers

    Atlanta and Carolina Stats

    • The Falcons score just 1.6 more points per game (22.5) than the Panthers give up (20.9).
    • The Falcons rack up 46.8 more yards per game (354.2) than the Panthers allow per outing (307.4).
    • This year, the Falcons have turned the ball over eight times, two more than the Panthers' takeaways (6).
    • The Panthers average 8.4 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Falcons allow (29.3).
    • The Panthers rack up 34.7 fewer yards per game (328) than the Falcons give up per matchup (362.7).
    • The Panthers have turned the ball over 11 times this season, six more turnovers than the Falcons have forced (5).

    Falcons Impact Players

    • Matt Ryan has racked up 1,668 passing yards (278 per game) while connecting on 166 of 244 passes (68%), with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions.
    • Cordarrelle Patterson has picked up a team-leading 233 rushing yards (38.8 per game) and tallied two touchdowns. He has tacked on 27 catches for 296 yards (also a team high) with four receiving touchdowns.
    • Kyle Pitts has been targeted 44 times and has 31 catches, leading his team with 471 yards (78.5 ypg) while also scoring one touchdown.
    • Deion Jones has two sacks to lead the team, and has also added seven TFL and 58 tackles.
    • Foyesade Oluokun's 61 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one interception make him the team's leading tackler.
    • Jaylinn Hawkins has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding four tackles and two passes defended.

    Falcons Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    A.J. Terrell

    CB

    Concussion

    Full Participation In Practice

    Avery Williams

    CB

    Hamstring

    Full Participation In Practice

    Panthers Impact Players

    • Sam Darnold has thrown for 1,685 yards while completing 61.4% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and eight interceptions (240.7 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 26 carries for 110 yards and five touchdowns.
    • Chuba Hubbard has rushed for a team-leading 309 yards on 84 carries (44.1 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown. He also averages 15.7 receiving yards per game, grabbing 17 passes for 110 yards.
    • This season D.J. Moore has 46 catches and leads the team with 586 yards (83.7 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
    • Haason Reddick has registered a team-leading 6.5 sacks, while adding nine TFL and 34 tackles.
    • Over the current campaign, Jeremy Chinn has totaled 38 tackles and one TFL and leads the team in tackles.
    • Shaq Thompson has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 25 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and two passes defended seven this season.

    Panthers Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Cam Erving

    OT

    neck

    Full Participation In Practice

    Giovanni Ricci

    FB

    Concussion

    Full Participation In Practice

    Terrace Marshall Jr.

    WR

    Concussion

    Out

    Shaq Thompson

    LB

    Foot

    Questionable

    C.J. Henderson

    CB

    Shoulder

    Questionable

    Trent Scott

    OT

    Finger

    Full Participation In Practice

    Matt Paradis

    C

    Back

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Falcons Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/3/2021

    Washington

    L 34-30

    Home

    10/10/2021

    Jets

    W 27-20

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Dolphins

    W 30-28

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Panthers

    -

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Saints

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Cowboys

    -

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Patriots

    -

    Home

    Panthers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/10/2021

    Philadelphia

    L 21-18

    Home

    10/17/2021

    Minnesota

    L 34-28

    Home

    10/24/2021

    New York

    L 25-3

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Atlanta

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    New England

    -

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Arizona

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Washington

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    31
    2021

    Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

