Sep 27, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates the win against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The NFC East and NFC South leaders match up when the Dallas Cowboys (2-1) take on the Carolina Panthers (3-0) at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Panthers

Game Day: Sunday, October 3, 2021

Sunday, October 3, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: AT&T Stadium

Dallas and Carolina Stats

This year, the Cowboys average 20.0 more points per game (30.0) than the Panthers allow (10.0).

The Cowboys collect 225.7 more yards per game (416.7) than the Panthers give up per outing (191.0).

The Cowboys have three turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Panthers.

The Panthers put up 23.0 points per game, equal to what the Cowboys surrender (23.0).

The Panthers rack up 390.3 yards per game, only 11.7 fewer than the 402.0 the Cowboys allow.

The Panthers have turned the ball over two times, six fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (8).

Cowboys Impact Players

Dak Prescott has 878 yards through the air (292.7 per game) and a 77.5% completion percentage (86-for-111), heaving six touchdown passes and two interceptions.

Ezekiel Elliott has run for a team-high 199 yards (66.3 per game) and three touchdowns. He also has 53 receiving yards on seven catches .

CeeDee Lamb has grabbed 18 passes for a team best 251 yards plus one touchdown. He averages 83.7 receiving yards per game.

Micah Parsons has 1.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 2.0 TFL and 13 tackles.

Anthony Brown's 20 tackles and one interception mean he's the team's leading tackler.

This season Trevon Diggs leads the team with three interceptions and has added nine tackles and six passes defended.

Cowboys Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Randy Gregory DE Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Tony Pollard RB Undisclsoed Did Not Participate In Practice Donovan Wilson S Groin Did Not Participate In Practice Carlos Watkins DE Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Ty Nsekhe OT Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Dorance Armstrong Jr. DE Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice

Panthers Impact Players

Sam Darnold has 888 passing yards (296.0 per game) with a 68.2% completion percentage (73-for-107), throwing for three touchdowns with one interception.

Christian McCaffrey has taken 52 carries for a team-leading 201 rushing yards (67.0 per game) while scoring one touchdown. He's also caught 16 passes for a team-high 163 yards .

D.J. Moore has been targeted 31 times and has 22 catches, leading his team with 285 yards (95.0 per game) while also scoring one touchdown.

Haason Reddick has notched a team-leading 4.5 sacks, while adding 2.0 TFL and nine tackles.

Shaq Thompson's 20 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

Panthers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Cam Erving OT Knee Full Participation In Practice Shaq Thompson LB Back Full Participation In Practice Terrace Marshall Jr. WR Thumb Full Participation In Practice C.J. Henderson CB Groin Full Participation In Practice Yetur Gross-Matos DE Ankle Limited Participation In Practice John Miller OG Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice

Cowboys Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/9/2021 Buccaneers L 31-29 Away 9/19/2021 Chargers W 20-17 Away 9/27/2021 Eagles W 41-21 Home 10/3/2021 Panthers - Home 10/10/2021 Giants - Home 10/17/2021 Patriots - Away 10/31/2021 Vikings - Away

Panthers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 New York W 19-14 Home 9/19/2021 New Orleans W 26-7 Home 9/23/2021 Houston W 24-9 Away 10/3/2021 Dallas - Away 10/10/2021 Philadelphia - Home 10/17/2021 Minnesota - Home 10/24/2021 New York - Away

