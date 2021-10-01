The NFC East and NFC South leaders match up when the Dallas Cowboys (2-1) take on the Carolina Panthers (3-0) at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cowboys vs. Panthers
- Game Day: Sunday, October 3, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: AT&T Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Dallas and Carolina Stats
- This year, the Cowboys average 20.0 more points per game (30.0) than the Panthers allow (10.0).
- The Cowboys collect 225.7 more yards per game (416.7) than the Panthers give up per outing (191.0).
- The Cowboys have three turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Panthers.
- The Panthers put up per game (23.0) than the Cowboys surrender (23.0).
- The Panthers rack up 390.3 yards per game, only 11.7 fewer than the 402.0 the Cowboys allow.
- The Panthers have turned the ball over two times, six fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (8).
Cowboys Impact Players
- Dak Prescott has 878 yards through the air (292.7 per game) and a 77.5% completion percentage (86-for-111), heaving six touchdown passes and two interceptions.
- Ezekiel Elliott has run for a team-high 199 yards (66.3 per game) and three touchdowns. He also has 53 receiving yards on seven catches .
- CeeDee Lamb has grabbed 18 passes for a team best 251 yards plus one touchdown. He averages 83.7 receiving yards per game.
- Micah Parsons has 1.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 2.0 TFL and 13 tackles.
- Anthony Brown's 20 tackles and one interception mean he's the team's leading tackler.
- This season Trevon Diggs leads the team with three interceptions and has added nine tackles and six passes defended.
Cowboys Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Randy Gregory
DE
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
Tony Pollard
RB
Undisclsoed
Did Not Participate In Practice
Donovan Wilson
S
Groin
Did Not Participate In Practice
Carlos Watkins
DE
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
Ty Nsekhe
OT
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Dorance Armstrong Jr.
DE
Ankle
Did Not Participate In Practice
Panthers Impact Players
- Sam Darnold has 888 passing yards (296.0 per game) with a 68.2% completion percentage (73-for-107), throwing for three touchdowns with one interception.
- Christian McCaffrey has taken 52 carries for a team-leading 201 rushing yards (67.0 per game) while scoring one touchdown. He's also caught 16 passes for a team-high 163 yards .
- D.J. Moore has been targeted 31 times and has 22 catches, leading his team with 285 yards (95.0 per game) while also scoring one touchdown.
- Haason Reddick has notched a team-leading 4.5 sacks, while adding 2.0 TFL and nine tackles.
- Shaq Thompson's 20 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.
Panthers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Cam Erving
OT
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Shaq Thompson
LB
Back
Full Participation In Practice
Terrace Marshall Jr.
WR
Thumb
Full Participation In Practice
C.J. Henderson
CB
Groin
Full Participation In Practice
Yetur Gross-Matos
DE
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
John Miller
OG
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Cowboys Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/9/2021
Buccaneers
L 31-29
Away
9/19/2021
Chargers
W 20-17
Away
9/27/2021
Eagles
W 41-21
Home
10/3/2021
Panthers
-
Home
10/10/2021
Giants
-
Home
10/17/2021
Patriots
-
Away
10/31/2021
Vikings
-
Away
Panthers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
New York
W 19-14
Home
9/19/2021
New Orleans
W 26-7
Home
9/23/2021
Houston
W 24-9
Away
10/3/2021
Dallas
-
Away
10/10/2021
Philadelphia
-
Home
10/17/2021
Minnesota
-
Home
10/24/2021
New York
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.