October 1, 2021
How to Watch Carolina Panthers vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 27, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates the win against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The NFC East and NFC South leaders match up when the Dallas Cowboys (2-1) take on the Carolina Panthers (3-0) at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Panthers

Dallas and Carolina Stats

  • This year, the Cowboys average 20.0 more points per game (30.0) than the Panthers allow (10.0).
  • The Cowboys collect 225.7 more yards per game (416.7) than the Panthers give up per outing (191.0).
  • The Cowboys have three turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Panthers.
  • The Panthers put up per game (23.0) than the Cowboys surrender (23.0).
  • The Panthers rack up 390.3 yards per game, only 11.7 fewer than the 402.0 the Cowboys allow.
  • The Panthers have turned the ball over two times, six fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (8).

Cowboys Impact Players

  • Dak Prescott has 878 yards through the air (292.7 per game) and a 77.5% completion percentage (86-for-111), heaving six touchdown passes and two interceptions.
  • Ezekiel Elliott has run for a team-high 199 yards (66.3 per game) and three touchdowns. He also has 53 receiving yards on seven catches .
  • CeeDee Lamb has grabbed 18 passes for a team best 251 yards plus one touchdown. He averages 83.7 receiving yards per game.
  • Micah Parsons has 1.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 2.0 TFL and 13 tackles.
  • Anthony Brown's 20 tackles and one interception mean he's the team's leading tackler.
  • This season Trevon Diggs leads the team with three interceptions and has added nine tackles and six passes defended.

Cowboys Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Randy Gregory

DE

Knee

Did Not Participate In Practice

Tony Pollard

RB

Undisclsoed

Did Not Participate In Practice

Donovan Wilson

S

Groin

Did Not Participate In Practice

Carlos Watkins

DE

Knee

Did Not Participate In Practice

Ty Nsekhe

OT

Illness

Did Not Participate In Practice

Dorance Armstrong Jr.

DE

Ankle

Did Not Participate In Practice

Panthers Impact Players

  • Sam Darnold has 888 passing yards (296.0 per game) with a 68.2% completion percentage (73-for-107), throwing for three touchdowns with one interception.
  • Christian McCaffrey has taken 52 carries for a team-leading 201 rushing yards (67.0 per game) while scoring one touchdown. He's also caught 16 passes for a team-high 163 yards .
  • D.J. Moore has been targeted 31 times and has 22 catches, leading his team with 285 yards (95.0 per game) while also scoring one touchdown.
  • Haason Reddick has notched a team-leading 4.5 sacks, while adding 2.0 TFL and nine tackles.
  • Shaq Thompson's 20 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

Panthers Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Cam Erving

OT

Knee

Full Participation In Practice

Shaq Thompson

LB

Back

Full Participation In Practice

Terrace Marshall Jr.

WR

Thumb

Full Participation In Practice

C.J. Henderson

CB

Groin

Full Participation In Practice

Yetur Gross-Matos

DE

Ankle

Limited Participation In Practice

John Miller

OG

Shoulder

Limited Participation In Practice

Cowboys Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/9/2021

Buccaneers

L 31-29

Away

9/19/2021

Chargers

W 20-17

Away

9/27/2021

Eagles

W 41-21

Home

10/3/2021

Panthers

-

Home

10/10/2021

Giants

-

Home

10/17/2021

Patriots

-

Away

10/31/2021

Vikings

-

Away

Panthers Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

New York

W 19-14

Home

9/19/2021

New Orleans

W 26-7

Home

9/23/2021

Houston

W 24-9

Away

10/3/2021

Dallas

-

Away

10/10/2021

Philadelphia

-

Home

10/17/2021

Minnesota

-

Home

10/24/2021

New York

-

Away

How To Watch

October
3
2021

Carolina Panthers at Dallas Cowboys

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
