Carolina Panthers vs. Houston Texans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/23/2021

The Carolina Panthers (2-0) and the Houston Texans (1-1) meet at NRG Stadium on Thursday, September 23, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Texans vs. Panthers
- Game Day: Thursday, September 23, 2021
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
- TV: NFL Network
- Stadium: NRG Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Carolina and Houston Stats
- The Panthers scored 21.9 points per game last season, 7.1 fewer than the Texans surrendered per matchup (29).
- The Panthers collected 67.3 fewer yards per game (349.5) than the Texans allowed per matchup (416.8) last season.
- Last year the Panthers turned the ball over 21 times, 12 more than the Texans' takeaways (9).
- The Texans put up just 1.1 fewer points per game (24) than the Panthers surrendered (25.1) last season.
- The Texans averaged 375.3 yards per game last season, just 15.2 more than the 360.1 the Panthers allowed per contest.
- The Texans had 18 giveaways last year, while the Panthers had 22 takeaways.
Panthers Impact Players
- Sam Darnold threw for 2,208 yards (138 per game) while completing 59.6% of his passes (217-for-364), with nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions last year. He also carried the ball 37 times for a team-high 217 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 13.6 yards per game.
- Christian McCaffrey ran for 225 yards on 59 attempts (22.5 yards per game) and scored five touchdowns a season ago.
- Last year D.J. Moore hauled in 66 passes for 1,193 yards (79.5 per game) with four touchdowns.
- Haason Reddick had an impressive body of work a year ago, registering 12.5 sacks, 15 TFL and 62 tackles.
- Jeremy Chinn racked up 116 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one interception over the course of his last campaign.
- Donte Jackson picked off three passes and tacked on 34 tackles, one TFL, and 11 passes defended last season.
Texans Impact Players
- Deshaun Watson threw for 4,823 yards while completing 70.2% of his passes last season, with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions (301.4 yards per game). He also carried the ball 90 times for 444 yards and three TDs.
- David Johnson took 147 carries for 691 rushing yards a season ago (57.6 per game) and scored six touchdowns. He also caught 33 passes for 314 yards with two TDs through the air.
- Brandin Cooks hauled in 81 passes for 1,150 yards last year while scoring six touchdowns. He was targeted 119 times, and averaged 71.9 yards per game.
- Last season DeMarcus Walker totaled 4.5 sacks, three TFL and 18 tackles.
- Zach Cunningham racked up 163 tackles, seven TFL, and three sacks over the course of his 2020 campaign.
- Christian Kirksey picked off two passes while adding 77 tackles, two TFL, two sacks, and four passes defended a season ago.
Panthers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
Jets
W 19-14
Home
9/19/2021
Saints
W 26-7
Home
9/23/2021
Texans
-
Away
10/3/2021
Cowboys
-
Away
10/10/2021
Eagles
-
Home
10/17/2021
Vikings
-
Home
Texans Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
Jacksonville
W 37-21
Home
9/19/2021
Cleveland
L 31-21
Away
9/23/2021
Carolina
-
Home
10/3/2021
Buffalo
-
Away
10/10/2021
New England
-
Home
10/17/2021
Indianapolis
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
September
23
2021
Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans
TV CHANNEL: NFL Network
Time
8:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)