Carolina Panthers vs. Houston Texans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/23/2021

Sep 19, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) drops back to pass looking at wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (88) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers (2-0) and the Houston Texans (1-1) meet at NRG Stadium on Thursday, September 23, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Texans vs. Panthers

Game Day: Thursday, September 23, 2021

Thursday, September 23, 2021 Game Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Stadium: NRG Stadium

Carolina and Houston Stats

The Panthers scored 21.9 points per game last season, 7.1 fewer than the Texans surrendered per matchup (29).

The Panthers collected 67.3 fewer yards per game (349.5) than the Texans allowed per matchup (416.8) last season.

Last year the Panthers turned the ball over 21 times, 12 more than the Texans' takeaways (9).

The Texans put up just 1.1 fewer points per game (24) than the Panthers surrendered (25.1) last season.

The Texans averaged 375.3 yards per game last season, just 15.2 more than the 360.1 the Panthers allowed per contest.

The Texans had 18 giveaways last year, while the Panthers had 22 takeaways.

Panthers Impact Players

Sam Darnold threw for 2,208 yards (138 per game) while completing 59.6% of his passes (217-for-364), with nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions last year. He also carried the ball 37 times for a team-high 217 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 13.6 yards per game.

Christian McCaffrey ran for 225 yards on 59 attempts (22.5 yards per game) and scored five touchdowns a season ago.

Last year D.J. Moore hauled in 66 passes for 1,193 yards (79.5 per game) with four touchdowns.

Haason Reddick had an impressive body of work a year ago, registering 12.5 sacks, 15 TFL and 62 tackles.

Jeremy Chinn racked up 116 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one interception over the course of his last campaign.

Donte Jackson picked off three passes and tacked on 34 tackles, one TFL, and 11 passes defended last season.

Texans Impact Players

Deshaun Watson threw for 4,823 yards while completing 70.2% of his passes last season, with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions (301.4 yards per game). He also carried the ball 90 times for 444 yards and three TDs.

David Johnson took 147 carries for 691 rushing yards a season ago (57.6 per game) and scored six touchdowns. He also caught 33 passes for 314 yards with two TDs through the air.

Brandin Cooks hauled in 81 passes for 1,150 yards last year while scoring six touchdowns. He was targeted 119 times, and averaged 71.9 yards per game.

Last season DeMarcus Walker totaled 4.5 sacks, three TFL and 18 tackles.

Zach Cunningham racked up 163 tackles, seven TFL, and three sacks over the course of his 2020 campaign.

Christian Kirksey picked off two passes while adding 77 tackles, two TFL, two sacks, and four passes defended a season ago.

Panthers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Jets W 19-14 Home 9/19/2021 Saints W 26-7 Home 9/23/2021 Texans - Away 10/3/2021 Cowboys - Away 10/10/2021 Eagles - Home 10/17/2021 Vikings - Home

Texans Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Jacksonville W 37-21 Home 9/19/2021 Cleveland L 31-21 Away 9/23/2021 Carolina - Home 10/3/2021 Buffalo - Away 10/10/2021 New England - Home 10/17/2021 Indianapolis - Away

